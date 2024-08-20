BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE: First Clips Make It Clear That The Ghost With The Most Hasn't Changed A Bit

Tim Burton's Beetlejuice sequel arrives in theaters next month, and Warner Bros. has released the first two clips from the movie online.

The first drops us in on a family reunion between Delia Deetz (Catherine O'Hara), daughter Lydia (Winona Ryder) and her kid Astrid (Jenna Ortega), who have returned to Winter River after the death of patriarch Charles (played by Jeffrey Jones in the original movie).

The next clip spotlights the Ghost with the Most himself (Michael Keaton), who is clearly still carrying a torch for Lydia - who was only 17 when they met.

This has always been one of the creepier plot points in the first movie, but anyone under the assumption that the lecherous Bio-Exorcist will be "evolving" with the times might be in for a bit of a shock.

"My whole career, there have always been people, like, 'This is too dark, which I never saw my films as dark," Burton explains to Collider. "I've seen much darker films than my films. I don't really know what they're talking about, you know what I mean? But I think Michael [Keaton] and I both love the fact that he was politically incorrect then, and he's politically incorrect now. [Laughs] I’m just laughing because somebody asked him the other day, 'Michael, how does Beetlejuice's character evolve?' And we just started laughing because he doesn't evolve — that's the whole point!"

Check out the clips at the links below.

Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

Burton, a genre unto himself, directs from a screenplay by Alfred Gough & Miles Millar (Wednesday), story by Gough & Millar and Seth Grahame-Smith (The LEGO Batman Movie), based on characters created by Michael McDowell & Larry Wilson. The film’s producers are Marc Toberoff, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tommy Harper and Burton, with Sara Desmond, Katterli Frauenfelder, Gough, Millar, Brad Pitt, Larry Wilson, Laurence Senelick, Pete Chiappetta, Andrew Lary, Anthony Tittanegro, Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg executive producing.

Burton’s creatives behind the scenes includes director of photography Haris Zambarloukos (Meg 2: The Trench, Murder on the Orient Express); such previous and frequent collaborators as production designer Mark Scruton (Wednesday), editor Jay Prychidny (Wednesday), Oscar-winning costume designer Colleen Atwood (Alice in Wonderland, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Sleepy Hollow), Oscar-winning creature effects and special makeup FX creative supervisor Neal Scanlan (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Oscar-nominated composer Danny Elfman (Big Fish, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Batman); and Oscar-winning hair and makeup designer Christine Blundell (Topsy-Turvy).