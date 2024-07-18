BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE: Michael Keaton's Ghost With The Most Returns In Batsh*t New Trailer

The Ghost with the Most is back to make all your nightmares come true!

Warner Bros. has released the full trailer for Tim Burton's Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and it reveals a lot more about the plot of the legendary's director's long-awaited sequel.

The footage begins with Jenna Ortega's sceptic Astrid Deetz - seemingly estranged from her "alleged mother" - becoming a believer after being abducted by unknown supernatural forces. With nowhere else to turn, Lydia (Winona Ryder) reluctantly summons her old "friend" Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton) for help.

The batsh*t Bio-Exorcist agrees to accompany Lydia to the afterlife to rescue her daughter, but can he be trusted? We're gonna take a wild guess and say, not a chance!

The teaser also gives us another look at Willem Dafoe as Afterlife Cop Wolf Jackson, Monica Bellucci as Betelgeuse's ex-wife Delores. There's also a gross-out moment towards the end when Betelgeuse spills his guts (literally) to Lydia and Justin Theroux's character.

Check out the new trailer and poster at the links below.

Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

Burton, a genre unto himself, directs from a screenplay by Alfred Gough & Miles Millar (Wednesday), story by Gough & Millar and Seth Grahame-Smith (The LEGO Batman Movie), based on characters created by Michael McDowell & Larry Wilson. The film’s producers are Marc Toberoff, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tommy Harper and Burton, with Sara Desmond, Katterli Frauenfelder, Gough, Millar, Brad Pitt, Larry Wilson, Laurence Senelick, Pete Chiappetta, Andrew Lary, Anthony Tittanegro, Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg executive producing.

Burton’s creatives behind the scenes includes director of photography Haris Zambarloukos (Meg 2: The Trench, Murder on the Orient Express); such previous and frequent collaborators as production designer Mark Scruton (Wednesday), editor Jay Prychidny (Wednesday), Oscar-winning costume designer Colleen Atwood (Alice in Wonderland, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Sleepy Hollow), Oscar-winning creature effects and special makeup FX creative supervisor Neal Scanlan (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Oscar-nominated composer Danny Elfman (Big Fish, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Batman); and Oscar-winning hair and makeup designer Christine Blundell (Topsy-Turvy).