BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE: Michael Keaton's Ghost With The Most Returns In Batsh*t New Trailer

Tim Burton's Beetlejuice sequel is set to haunt theaters this September, and Warner Bros. has released a fun new trailer which gives us a better idea of what to expect from the plot...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 18, 2024 04:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ

The Ghost with the Most is back to make all your nightmares come true!

Warner Bros. has released the full trailer for Tim Burton's Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and it reveals a lot more about the plot of the legendary's director's long-awaited sequel.

The footage begins with Jenna Ortega's sceptic Astrid Deetz - seemingly estranged from her "alleged mother" - becoming a believer after being abducted by unknown supernatural forces. With nowhere else to turn, Lydia (Winona Ryder) reluctantly summons her old "friend" Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton) for help.

The batsh*t Bio-Exorcist agrees to accompany Lydia to the afterlife to rescue her daughter, but can he be trusted? We're gonna take a wild guess and say, not a chance!

The teaser also gives us another look at Willem Dafoe as Afterlife Cop Wolf Jackson, Monica Bellucci as Betelgeuse's ex-wife Delores. There's also a gross-out moment towards the end when Betelgeuse spills his guts (literally) to Lydia and Justin Theroux's character.

Check out the new trailer and poster at the links below.

Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

Burton, a genre unto himself, directs from a screenplay by Alfred Gough & Miles Millar (Wednesday), story by Gough & Millar and Seth Grahame-Smith (The LEGO Batman Movie), based on characters created by Michael McDowell & Larry Wilson. The film’s producers are Marc Toberoff, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tommy Harper and Burton, with Sara Desmond, Katterli Frauenfelder, Gough, Millar, Brad Pitt, Larry Wilson, Laurence Senelick, Pete Chiappetta, Andrew Lary, Anthony Tittanegro, Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg executive producing.

Burton’s creatives behind the scenes includes director of photography Haris Zambarloukos (Meg 2: The Trench, Murder on the Orient Express); such previous and frequent collaborators as production designer Mark Scruton (Wednesday), editor Jay Prychidny (Wednesday), Oscar-winning costume designer Colleen Atwood (Alice in Wonderland, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Sleepy Hollow), Oscar-winning creature effects and special makeup FX creative supervisor Neal Scanlan (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Oscar-nominated composer Danny Elfman (Big Fish, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Batman); and Oscar-winning hair and makeup designer Christine Blundell (Topsy-Turvy).

clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 7/18/2024, 4:28 PM
@Sabre81 - Aw man, an all-time great. A lot of the dry, deadpan humor we still enjoy today started with Newhart.
LukeCage2155
LukeCage2155 - 7/18/2024, 4:16 PM
RIP Bob Newhart.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/18/2024, 4:21 PM
Looks great
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/18/2024, 4:27 PM
Looks wacky as hell....I love it!

User Comment Image
SATW42
SATW42 - 7/18/2024, 4:29 PM
While I'm excited for this movie, I have no idea what the hell is going on. Outside of the main plot of saving Lydia's daughter, I can't make heads or tails of it.

This will also sound insane, but too much Betelgeuse can be a bad thing and the afterlife can be a bad thing. He has under 20 minutes of screen time in BeetleJuice. I think it's clocked in at 15 minutes.

Then this movie looks like it's almost exclusively him and a zany afterlife world. If this movie is lets say just under 2 hours and Michael Keaton has like an hour and 15 minutes of screen time, the acts gunna wear real thin, no matter how good Keaton is. That's a full HOUR more screen time than the original.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/18/2024, 5:07 PM
@SATW42 - the point is noOne knows what the hell is going on.

It's frickin Beatlejuice. The afterlife....trying to get with young current life.

Yup. He's a ghostly pervert
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/18/2024, 4:30 PM
No Jeffey Jones no watch
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 7/18/2024, 4:30 PM
I’m too lazy to count have many gags they copied from the original but I know it was A LOT.
LibraMatter
LibraMatter - 7/18/2024, 4:33 PM
Looks waaay better than the last trailer. Closer to the original. The tone in the last trailer seemed like it failed at first glance, this one looks great! So excited!
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 7/18/2024, 4:45 PM
Man, I wish I had more faith in Tim Burton at this point.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/18/2024, 5:09 PM
@clintthahamster - tim Burton rules. Love his films and the scores by Danny Elfman's as well makes everything work.
So, I'm in
PaKent
PaKent - 7/18/2024, 4:47 PM
Some Hollywood producers just don't know when to give up with some movie franchises, The Beetlejuice is dead, bury it, consider this mercy
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/18/2024, 5:13 PM
@PaKent - um, it took over 25 years for him to finally give in to what the studios big-wigs wanted.

He's a true artist who does his own thing to wait for an idea and then, sequel or not, Tim is in.

BJ2 will rock. Plus, Keaton never fails.
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 7/18/2024, 5:13 PM
this a crazy flop lol

