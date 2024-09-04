BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE Set For Spooktacular Box Office Debut - Will It Dethrone DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE?

Tim Burton's long-awaited sequel to his cult classic, Beetlejuice, opens this weekend, and the movie is expected to have a ghoulishly good debut at the box office.

According to the latest estimates (via Deadline), Beetlejuice Beetlejuice should take in around $145 million worldwide (Warner Bros. is anticipating an $80M domestic bow). If this proves to be accurate, the sequel will debut with more than the lifetime gross of the original 1988 movie, which finished its run at $74.6M, unadjusted for inflation.

The chaotic horror comedy should also claim the spot from Marvel Studios' Deadpool and Wolverine, which - despite briefly being dethroned by Alien: Romulus - has remained at #1 for six weekends it's been in theaters.

Do you plan on seeing Beetlejuice Beetlejuice this weekend? You can check out our reaction to the movie below.

#BeetlejuiceBeetlejuice is fun but forgettable. Keaton and O'Hara provide a few chuckles but a lot of the jokes miss the mark, and the story (such as it is) is all over the place. If you love the original you'll find something to enjoy, but tbh, I'd wait for Digital. pic.twitter.com/GqcLrG8TCh — Mark Cassidy (@RorMachine) September 3, 2024 After all these years, #BeetlejuiceBeetlejuice is poised to become a much bigger deal than it had any right to be. Industry surely hopes so, with final projections seeing a 100M-110M 3-day weekend at US #BoxOffice & a 35M-45M 5-day opening overseas, for a 135M-155M Global… pic.twitter.com/4WqpUF910M — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) September 3, 2024

Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

Burton, a genre unto himself, directs from a screenplay by Alfred Gough & Miles Millar (Wednesday), story by Gough & Millar and Seth Grahame-Smith (The LEGO Batman Movie), based on characters created by Michael McDowell & Larry Wilson. The film’s producers are Marc Toberoff, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tommy Harper and Burton, with Sara Desmond, Katterli Frauenfelder, Gough, Millar, Brad Pitt, Larry Wilson, Laurence Senelick, Pete Chiappetta, Andrew Lary, Anthony Tittanegro, Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg executive producing.

Burton’s creatives behind the scenes includes director of photography Haris Zambarloukos (Meg 2: The Trench, Murder on the Orient Express); such previous and frequent collaborators as production designer Mark Scruton (Wednesday), editor Jay Prychidny (Wednesday), Oscar-winning costume designer Colleen Atwood (Alice in Wonderland, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Sleepy Hollow), Oscar-winning creature effects and special makeup FX creative supervisor Neal Scanlan (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Oscar-nominated composer Danny Elfman (Big Fish, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Batman); and Oscar-winning hair and makeup designer Christine Blundell (Topsy-Turvy).