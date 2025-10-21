CRYSTAL LAKE: Filming Has Officially Wrapped On FRIDAY THE 13TH Prequel Series Starring Linda Cardellini

CRYSTAL LAKE: Filming Has Officially Wrapped On FRIDAY THE 13TH Prequel Series Starring Linda Cardellini

Crystal Lake showrunner Brad Caleb Kane has taken to social media to announce that principal photography on the Friday the 13th prequel series has now wrapped...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 21, 2025 01:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror

After spending over 15 years lying dormant at the bottom of a lake due to complicated rights issues relating to the character, Jason Voorhees is finally set to return to terrorize a new group of teenage camp councillors.

But before Jason gets to don his signature hockey mask and machete combo, his mother will be the one doing the slaying..

Showrunner Brad Caleb Kane (Welcome to Derry) has now announced that production has officially wrapped on Friday The 13th prequel series Crystal Lake, which is set to star Linda Cardellini (Freaks and Geeks, Scooby-Doo) as Jason's mother. This take on Pamela Voorhees is described as "a mother who had given up a singing career to raise a special needs child and takes a dark turn when she loses her son."

Chucky and Long Bright River star Callum Vinson will play Jason as a child, and the cast also includes Nick Cordileone (Warrior), Joy Suprano (Fleishman is in Trouble), Danielle Kotch (Director’s Cut), and Phoenix Parnevik (Bel-Air) as future Voorhees victims Ralph, Rita, Claudette, and Barry.

“Crystal Lake wrap party was epic!” Kane writes on Instagram. “I’m madly in love with and totally in awe of this stellar bunch of artists and humans. A fella couldn’t ask for a more talented and wonderful group of collaborators. S1 (almost sorta not quite) done and dusted. More please and thank you.”

Kane shared the following statement when he took over as showrunner.

“From the moment I watched Jason Voorhees squeeze a guy’s eyeball out of its socket (in glorious 3D!) at the tender age of 8 years old, I knew my creative path was someday destined to converge with The Man Behind The Mask. Nothing defined my childhood more than growing up in the golden age of the slasher flick, and nothing’s defined the genre more than Friday the 13th. I couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity to contribute a chapter to this iconic franchise, particularly with such fearless partners as Peacock and A24.”

From what we can gather, Crystal Lake will focus on Pamela Voorhees plotting her revenge against the camp councillors who weren't paying attention when her son drowned.  Whether Jason will be revealed to have survived his accident or return as a resurrected killing machine (the later movies introduced supernatural elements) remains to be seen. 

Either way, we assume Jason will eventually pick the mask should the series continue beyond a single season.

Halloween Gift Guide 2025: Must-Have Spooky Items, Including M3GAN, THE SIMPSONS, CASPER, And HARRY POTTER
Related:

Halloween Gift Guide 2025: Must-Have Spooky Items, Including M3GAN, THE SIMPSONS, CASPER, And HARRY POTTER
EVIL DEAD BURN Wraps Production; Hunter Doohan Deals With A Deadite In First BTS Teaser
Recommended For You:

EVIL DEAD BURN Wraps Production; Hunter Doohan Deals With A Deadite In First BTS Teaser

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MisterBones
MisterBones - 10/21/2025, 1:04 PM
No one will ever be as creepy as the OG
User Comment Image
dragon316
dragon316 - 10/21/2025, 1:38 PM
@MisterBones - she was crazy not creepy original forked have some parts sequels lack of
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/21/2025, 1:08 PM
Cardellini is great, nice casting choice.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 10/21/2025, 1:16 PM
It's 2025 and we can't have nice things, so they won't show her boobas in this. 😑
ModernAudience
ModernAudience - 10/21/2025, 1:29 PM
Looking forward to this.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 10/21/2025, 1:33 PM
Not really looking forward to this. But, it would be cool if they show her using the Necronomicon to revive Jason.
dragon316
dragon316 - 10/21/2025, 1:38 PM
Not fan of funkos nice funko
thedrudo
thedrudo - 10/21/2025, 1:45 PM
Such a babe

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder