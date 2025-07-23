EVIL DEAD BURN Is Now Filming; First Official Production Photos Revealed

When are people going to realize that reading aloud from that damn book just isn't going to end well?

Following the recent news that Sébastien Vaniček's Evil Dead Burn was preparing to shoot in New Zealand, the filmmaker has officially announced that cameras are now rolling, while taking to social media to share a first look at the movie's logo and a production still.

Vaniček made his feature directorial debut with Vermin/Vermine, aka Infested, which focused on the residents of a rundown French apartment building attempting to survive when an army of venomous, rapidly reproducing spiders invade.

The movie garnered a lot of acclaim, and won Best Picture and Best Director in its North American premiere at Fantastic Fest. It was also invited to the Sitges Film Festival, where it earned a nomination for Best Motion Picture and won a Special Jury Prize.

Early last year, we got word that Vaniček had been enlisted to co-write and helm the then untitled project, which was described as a spin-off. This indicated that the movie would not be a direct sequel to Lee Cronin's Evil Dead Rise, but all plot details are still under wraps for the time being.

Here's what star Luciane Buchanan had to say about the project during an interview with Collider.

“I've watched all the other Evil Dead's, I made my way through them, and when I read the script, it's unlike any of the Evil Dead's. I guess the director has his own spin on it, and I was very excited. I really enjoyed the script. The actors are incredible, but I'll leave it there.”

“I told the studio that I wanted to make a nasty film, a film that hurts, from which you come away tested,” Vaniček told Konbini in a recent interview. “I’m going to put all the horror I have inside, it will be cathartic, and if I haven’t ruined my career and I can continue to make films behind it, I will move on to something other than horror!”

There is also a second spin-off movie in the works from Francis Galluppi (The Last Stop in Yuma County), but no details have been disclosed yet.

Written and directed by Lee Cronin (The Hole in the Ground) Evil Dead Rise stars Lily Sullivan (I Met a Girl, Barkskins), Alyssa Sutherland (The Mist, Vikings), Morgan Davies (Strom Boy, The End), Gabrielle Echols (Reminiscence) and introducing Nell Fisher (Northspur).

"Moving the action out of the woods and into the city, Rise tells the twisted tale of two estranged sisters, played by Sutherland and Sullivan, whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable."

Evil Dead Rise was produced by Rob Tapert (Ash vs Evil Dead, Don’t Breathe) and executive produced by series creator and horror icon Sam Raimi and cult legend himself, Bruce Campbell, along with John Keville, Macdara Kelleher, Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Romel Adam and Victoria Palmieri.