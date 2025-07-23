EVIL DEAD BURN Is Now Filming; First Official Production Photos Revealed

Evil Dead Burn director Sébastien Vaniček has announced that cameras are now rolling on the horror spin-off, and we have a first look at a pair of official production stills...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 23, 2025 10:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ.com

When are people going to realize that reading aloud from that damn book just isn't going to end well?

Following the recent news that Sébastien Vaniček's Evil Dead Burn was preparing to shoot in New Zealand, the filmmaker has officially announced that cameras are now rolling, while taking to social media to share a first look at the movie's logo and a production still.

Vaniček made his feature directorial debut with Vermin/Vermine, aka Infested, which focused on the residents of a rundown French apartment building attempting to survive when an army of venomous, rapidly reproducing spiders invade.

The movie garnered a lot of acclaim, and won Best Picture and Best Director in its North American premiere at Fantastic Fest. It was also invited to the Sitges Film Festival, where it earned a nomination for Best Motion Picture and won a Special Jury Prize.

Early last year, we got word that Vaniček had been enlisted to co-write and helm the then untitled project, which was described as a spin-off. This indicated that the movie would not be a direct sequel to Lee Cronin's Evil Dead Rise, but all plot details are still under wraps for the time being.

Here's what star Luciane Buchanan had to say about the project during an interview with Collider.

“I've watched all the other Evil Dead's, I made my way through them, and when I read the script, it's unlike any of the Evil Dead's. I guess the director has his own spin on it, and I was very excited. I really enjoyed the script. The actors are incredible, but I'll leave it there.”

“I told the studio that I wanted to make a nasty film, a film that hurts, from which you come away tested,” Vaniček told Konbini in a recent interview. “I’m going to put all the horror I have inside, it will be cathartic, and if I haven’t ruined my career and I can continue to make films behind it, I will move on to something other than horror!”

There is also a second spin-off movie in the works from Francis Galluppi (The Last Stop in Yuma County), but no details have been disclosed yet.

What would you like to see from a new Evil Dead movie? Drop us a comment down below.

Written and directed by Lee Cronin (The Hole in the Ground) Evil Dead Rise stars Lily Sullivan (I Met a Girl, Barkskins), Alyssa Sutherland (The Mist, Vikings), Morgan Davies (Strom Boy, The End), Gabrielle Echols (Reminiscence) and introducing Nell Fisher (Northspur).

"Moving the action out of the woods and into the city, Rise tells the twisted tale of two estranged sisters, played by Sutherland and Sullivan, whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable."

Evil Dead Rise was produced by Rob Tapert (Ash vs Evil Dead, Don’t Breathe) and executive produced by series creator and horror icon Sam Raimi and cult legend himself, Bruce Campbell, along with John Keville, Macdara Kelleher, Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Romel Adam and Victoria Palmieri.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/23/2025, 10:19 AM
Forget this.
Give me my sequel entitled "Freddy vs Jason vs ASH!"
mastakilla39
mastakilla39 - 7/23/2025, 10:29 AM
@lazlodaytona - All of them are too old. Gonna need a reboot of each of these before that happens.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/23/2025, 10:51 AM
@lazlodaytona - I’d kill for that! I love The Evil DeadAsh franchise and loved Freddy Vs Jason. The comic was great too! Bruce and Robert have said they are too old but with stunt guys and deep fake they could still pull it off.

I’ve loved every Evil Dead so far from the originals to the newer ones (rise was excellent), but I miss Ash! Why can’t they have the characters stop at an S Mart for supplies where they meet the manager Ash who warns them to “Stay away from cursed books” then have him show up in the end to help save the survivors like grandpa in The Lost Boys. The audience would go crazy!

This new one has a great director (Infested was a blast) but I hope they don’t start too far from what makes Evil Dead, Evil Dead, otherwise what’s the point? Simply make your own franchise then
dracula
dracula - 7/23/2025, 10:33 AM
Wonder what is going on with the animated revival of Ash vs Evil Dead
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/23/2025, 10:54 AM
@dracula - Would love an animated future from the series where Ash teams with his descendant to save the world from the Deadite invasion! Keep it scary and bloody (white eyed dead items, etc) and have Campbell do the voice and take my money!!!
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 7/23/2025, 10:37 AM
That’s a sick looking clapper. 🎬🔥
Santanaonfire
Santanaonfire - 7/23/2025, 10:41 AM
Evil Dead Rise was awesome, I hope
This is every bit as good! I’ve seen Infested, and I can see the potential in this director. 🤞🏻
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/23/2025, 11:00 AM
More Evil Dead is good in my book!
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/23/2025, 11:12 AM
@bobevanz - There is an episode of the Creep Show series that’s a secret Evil Dead Ep. It was one of the best episodes they’ve had. I forgot what season but I think they are on AMC/Shudder
BobGarlen
BobGarlen - 7/23/2025, 11:16 AM
Not that I don't appreciate more Evil Dead, or this anthology take they're doing. I would really love a main character to be carried over. That and the humor helped make the original trilogy so great.

