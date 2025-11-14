KEEPER Reviews Label Osgood Perkins' Latest His "Worst Movie Yet"; Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

Keeper is now in theaters, and the review embargo for Osgood Perkins (Longlegs, The Monkey, The Blackcoat's Daughter) latest horror film has lifted.
Though the movie has been praised for its creepy atmosphere, striking visuals and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Tatiana Maslany's lead performance, a lot of critics were disappointed, with some going so far as to label it Perkins' first misfire and "worst movie yet." Their main issues seem to be a confusing, "nonsensical" plot and an ending that doesn't deliver the answers audiences will be expecting.
The film hit Rotten Tomatoes with a "rotten" 40%, but has since risen to a slightly more respectable 51%.
Keeper stars Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Orphan Black) and Rossif Sutherland (Possessor), and follows a couple as they "escape for a romantic anniversary weekend at a secluded cabin. When Malcolm (Sutherland) suddenly returns to the city, Liz (Maslany) finds herself isolated and in the presence of an unspeakable evil that unveils the cabin’s horrifying secrets."
“During an anniversary getaway at a remote cabin, a wife (Tatiana Maslany) is left alone after her husband (Rossif Sutherland) departs, only to confront a sinister presence that exposes the cabin’s chilling past,”
Keeper also stars Tess Degenstein, Claire Friesen, and Christin Park, and is set to release in theaters on November 14.