KEEPER Reviews Label Osgood Perkins' Latest His "Worst Movie Yet"; Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

KEEPER Reviews Label Osgood Perkins' Latest His &quot;Worst Movie Yet&quot;; Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

Osgood Perkins' latest horror film, Keeper, is now in theaters, and the review embargo has lifted. So far, critics have not been too kind about the movie...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 14, 2025 11:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ.com

Keeper is now in theaters, and the review embargo for Osgood Perkins (Longlegs, The Monkey, The Blackcoat's Daughter) latest horror film has lifted.

Though the movie has been praised for its creepy atmosphere, striking visuals and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Tatiana Maslany's lead performance, a lot of critics were disappointed, with some going so far as to label it Perkins' first misfire and "worst movie yet." Their main issues seem to be a confusing, "nonsensical" plot and an ending that doesn't deliver the answers audiences will be expecting.

The film hit Rotten Tomatoes with a "rotten" 40%, but has since risen to a slightly more respectable 51%.

Keeper stars Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Orphan Black) and Rossif Sutherland (Possessor), and follows a couple as they "escape for a romantic anniversary weekend at a secluded cabin. When Malcolm (Sutherland) suddenly returns to the city, Liz (Maslany) finds herself isolated and in the presence of an unspeakable evil that unveils the cabin’s horrifying secrets."

“During an anniversary getaway at a remote cabin, a wife (Tatiana Maslany) is left alone after her husband (Rossif Sutherland) departs, only to confront a sinister presence that exposes the cabin’s chilling past,”

Keeper also stars Tess Degenstein, Claire Friesen, and Christin Park, and is set to release in theaters on November 14.

Sydney Sweeney Is No Cretin In Twisted Red Band Trailer For THE HOUSEMAID
Related:

Sydney Sweeney Is No Cretin In Twisted Red Band Trailer For THE HOUSEMAID
Surprisingly Creepy Set Video From RESIDENT EVIL Reboot Unleashes A Violent Zombie Horde
Recommended For You:

Surprisingly Creepy Set Video From RESIDENT EVIL Reboot Unleashes A Violent Zombie Horde

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
JackDeth
JackDeth - 11/15/2025, 12:24 AM
You either like Osgood Perkins or you don't. His movies aren't for everyone. I really liked 'LONGLEGS' and 'THE MONKEY' but for completely different reasons. I think I'll like this one.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder