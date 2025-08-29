Major Spoilers For DEXTER: RESURRECTION's Season Finale Revealed After Episode 10 Leaks Online A Week Early

Dexter delivered one of the most disappointing series finales ever when it concluded in 2013. Fortunately, Dexter: New Blood went some way in making up for that almost a decade later in 2021. That wasn't the most satisfying ending either, so the news that Dexter Morgan had lived to kill again in Dexter: Resurrection was welcomed by fans.

This latest series has been phenomenal, and a real return to form for the Dexter franchise. In the penultimate episode, viewers were once again left reeling when Dexter declined to kill his old friend Angel Batista at Leon Prater's urging, only for the billionaire to gun down the former Miami P.D. cop in cold blood.

While the wait for next week's finale promises to be excruciating, the episode has leaked online in advance. As we first explained on FearHQ.com, it's currently only available dubbed over in Russian, but screenshots are popping up all over social media, and impatient fans have already found a way to add subtitles to Dexter: Resurrection's final chapter.

While we won't be sharing a full spoiler breakdown quite yet, we can tell you that the New York Ripper's identity is finally revealed (it isn't an existing character, despite speculation to the contrary). Prater, meanwhile, gets what is coming to him courtesy of our favourite serial killer, and Dexter, now closer than ever to Harrison, steals many of the billionaire's files.

With that, his Dark Passenger is now ready and eager to track down more murderers—good luck, "Rapunzel"—who are deserving of his unique form of justice.

Yes, the stage is set for Dexter: Resurrection to continue; still, that's no great surprise when work has already begun on a second season. Unfortunately, we recently learned that there will be no more Dexter: Original Sin, as the spin-off has been cancelled.

Talking to Deadline about saying goodbye to Batista, actor David Zayas said, "I feel like everything happened the right way, because anything else would have been a cop-out. The more I think of everything, the more I understand this was the only way it could have gone down."

As he bleeds out on the floor, Batista's last words are, "Dexter Morgan, f*** you." Weighing in on that, Zayas shared, "When I first read it, I wasn’t sure if those should be Batista’s final words. But when I thought about it, I realized those are the exact words that he should say at that moment.

"It’s almost like his final release, like, 'this is where I ended up, because of you.' I’m glad that he didn’t let Dexter off the hook. I’m glad that this will be on Dexter’s mind forever," he added.

You can see a promo for next week's Dexter: Resurrection finale below (whether Showtime will release the episode early remains to be seen).