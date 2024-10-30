New SCARY MOVIE Officially Moving Forward With Marlon, Shawn & Keenen Ivory Wayans On Board

The Scary Movie franchise has officially been resurrected... for better or worse!

Following April's CinemaCon announcement that a reboot of the horror parody series was in development, Deadline is reporting that a sixth movie is moving forward with the original creative team of Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans and Keenen Ivory Wayans back on board.

Keenen Ivory wrote and directed the first two films, while Marlon and Shawn contributed to the scripts and also starred. It's unknown if the brothers will assume the same roles this time.

Fans are hopeful that Anna Faris and Regina Hall will return to lead this new movie, but there's no word on casting just yet.

Rick Alvarez has also been enlisted as a writer and producer along with Fast & Furious and Sonic the Hedgehog's Neal H. Moritz.

“We are thrilled to reunite Scary Movie with the Wayans brothers, the brilliant creators behind the beloved franchise," said Miramax Boss Jonathan Glickman. "The timing is perfect to bring back the series to the big screen and we’re lucky to have Keenen, Marlon and Shawn’s unique comedic vision bringing it to audiences around the world.”

The Wayans added in a joint statemnet: “We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the new Scary Movie and work with each other again. This is a franchise we created more than 20 years ago. We remember people laughing in the aisles and hope to see that happen again. We look forward to working with Jonathan Glickman and his team at the new Miramax to bring these laughs to theaters, where they belong. It’s a double reunion.”

Most of the Scary Movies performed very well at the box office, taking in north of $896M worldwide through five instalments. The 2000 original was one of the biggest R-rated horror movies of all time back in the day, but by the time the fifth entry had rolled around, audiences seemed to have grown tired of the same recycled jokes.

The Wayans certainly have a lot more material to take aim at for this next movie, but will they succeed in reigniting cinemagoers' interest?

WE’RE BACK!!! After nearly 20 years, the Wayans brothers are finally going to give the fans what they’ve been asking for… a return to the SCARY MOVIE franchise! We’re looking forward to having fun on the big screen again. pic.twitter.com/iWGrh4IWrh — marlon wayans (@MarlonWayans) October 29, 2024

"Defying the very notion of good taste, Scary Movie out-parodies the pop culture parodies with a no-holds barred assault on the most popular images and talked-about moments from recent films, television and commercials. The film boldly fires barbs at the classic scenes from Scream, The Sixth Sense, The Matrix, I Know What You Did Last Summer and The Blair Witch Project, then goes on to mock a whole myriad of teen movie clichés, no matter the genre."