New SCARY MOVIE Officially Moving Forward With Marlon, Shawn & Keenen Ivory Wayans On Board

A new instalment in the Scary Movie horror parody franchise is officially moving forward, and the Wayans Brothers are back on board...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 30, 2024 12:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ

The Scary Movie franchise has officially been resurrected... for better or worse!

Following April's CinemaCon announcement that a reboot of the horror parody series was in development, Deadline is reporting that a sixth movie is moving forward with the original creative team of Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans and Keenen Ivory Wayans back on board.

Keenen Ivory wrote and directed the first two films, while Marlon and Shawn contributed to the scripts and also starred. It's unknown if the brothers will assume the same roles this time. 

Fans are hopeful that Anna Faris and Regina Hall will return to lead this new movie, but there's no word on casting just yet.

Rick Alvarez has also been enlisted as a writer and producer along with Fast & Furious and Sonic the Hedgehog's Neal H. Moritz.

“We are thrilled to reunite Scary Movie with the Wayans brothers, the brilliant creators behind the beloved franchise," said Miramax Boss Jonathan Glickman. "The timing is perfect to bring back the series to the big screen and we’re lucky to have Keenen, Marlon and Shawn’s unique comedic vision bringing it to audiences around the world.”

The Wayans added in a joint statemnet: “We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the new Scary Movie and work with each other again. This is a franchise we created more than 20 years ago. We remember people laughing in the aisles and hope to see that happen again. We look forward to working with Jonathan Glickman and his team at the new Miramax to bring these laughs to theaters, where they belong. It’s a double reunion.”

Most of the Scary Movies performed very well at the box office, taking in north of $896M worldwide through five instalments. The 2000 original was one of the biggest R-rated horror movies of all time back in the day, but by the time the fifth entry had rolled around, audiences seemed to have grown tired of the same recycled jokes.

The Wayans certainly have a lot more material to take aim at for this next movie, but will they succeed in reigniting cinemagoers' interest?

"Defying the very notion of good taste, Scary Movie out-parodies the pop culture parodies with a no-holds barred assault on the most popular images and talked-about moments from recent films, television and commercials. The film boldly fires barbs at the classic scenes from Scream, The Sixth Sense, The Matrix, I Know What You Did Last Summer and The Blair Witch Project, then goes on to mock a whole myriad of teen movie clichés, no matter the genre."

Related:

SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 10/30/2024, 12:03 PM
This would be funny if they do a parody of Friday the 13th with them going camping and Brenda is a counselor.
BlackSpiderman
BlackSpiderman - 10/30/2024, 12:05 PM
I'm excited for this, definitely will be checking it out. I'd be happy if the Wayans decided to bring back more of their parodies. Don't Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood is a classic!
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 10/30/2024, 12:27 PM
@BlackSpiderman - Return of the "Horromedy". I'm in.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 10/30/2024, 12:06 PM
I'll admit that the first one is still pretty funny, and maybe the second... To a lesser degree. But that's it.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 10/30/2024, 12:21 PM
@MarkCassidy - I actually liked the 3rd and 4th better.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/30/2024, 12:24 PM
@MarkCassidy, @JustAWaffle -

I have a soft spot for the 4th one as a guilty pleasure.
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 10/30/2024, 12:40 PM
@MarkCassidy - First 2 were great.

I think the Wayans were let go when production of the 3rd film was announced. I seem to remember Keenan Ivory Wayans being bitter about it in an interview.
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 10/30/2024, 12:12 PM
Finally! The movies weren't funny after the second.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 10/30/2024, 12:20 PM
If Faris and Regina Hall return too...
User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/30/2024, 12:21 PM
Glad to hear it, the franchise wasn't nearly as good without the Wayans.
LeBronStan
LeBronStan - 10/30/2024, 12:25 PM
First 2 are guilty pleasures. With the Waynes coming back, it'll be cool to see if they do some commentary on all these "legacy sequels" and "soft-reboots" that have taken over Hollywood the last 10 years. They probably won't be that clever, but still something they can make fun of.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 10/30/2024, 12:43 PM
@LeBronStan - A pretty big diss there saying they aren't smart enough to lean into the requel idea. That seems like a pretty great reason to bring the franchise back and I'm sure they understand that.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/30/2024, 12:27 PM
All I ask is that they keep the parodies as close to the horror genre as possible. Even in the older ones, the things that sucked were when they tried to parody other genres.

Thankfully, there's been an abundance:
- Smile
- Talk To Me
- The Substance
- Hereditary
- Midsommar
- The Purge
Lots of modern good ones that came out after their last entry.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 10/30/2024, 12:40 PM
This is pretty awesome to hear!

There's so many current and relatively new horror movies they can parody and it's cool to see the Wayans back. Those first two came out when I was starting high school and we had fun watching and rewatching them during Spooky Season.

