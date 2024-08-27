NOSFERATU: Bloody New Still From Robert Eggers' Remake Spotlights Lily-Rose Depp's Ellen Sutter

The recent teaser for Robert Eggers' Nosferatu left horror fans thirsty for more, and we're hearing that a second trailer might be right around the corner. In the meantime, Focus Features (via FearHQ.com) has released a bloody new still featuring Lily-Rose Depp as Ellen Sutter

The still finds the tormented Ellen with blood pouring from her eyes and mouth. Unless this is a pretty significant spoiler (depending on the direction the story goes, she may become a vampire herself), we'd say this is from a dream sequence or vision.

The first trailer mostly kept Bill Skarsgård's titular undead nobleman, Count Orlok, under wraps, aside a very quick glimpse of the vampire sinking his fangs into an unfortunate victim's neck, and another as he slowly turns around to face the camera. Will our next look at the movie fully unveil the monster? We'd say they'll keep him hidden for as long as possible.

It was very difficult to make out the creature design in the shots we did see, but Orlok appeared to look at least somewhat different to earlier depictions of the character.

During a recent interview, Eggers noted that Skarsgård completely lost himself in the role, and was even more "unrecognizable" as the vampire than he was under the prosthetics that allowed him to bring Pennywise to life in the It movies..

"There are things that are Schreck-like but I felt we had to do something else," said The Northman director. "Basically I was like, 'What would a dead Transylvanian nobleman actually look like for real?' Bill lost a tremendous amount of weight."

"He’s so transformed in every aspect that I don’t know if people will give him the credit," the filmmaker went on. "You can see Bill [as Pennywise] in the It make-up; you can’t detect any Bill here. He worked with an opera coach to lower his voice an octave. I think people are going to think we treated it digitally, but that’s his performance."

Check out the image below along with the first trailer.

He is coming. NOSFERATU.



A Robert Eggers picture. Only in theaters this Christmas. pic.twitter.com/21PAzxCKz1 — Nosferatu (@NosferatuFilm) June 24, 2024

F.W. Murnau directed the original 1922 classic, while Werner Herzog helmed a rather bizarre 1979 remake. The story is loosely based on Dracula, but there are several key differences.

"Nosferatu tells a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him."

Nosferatu was recently given an official release date, and will arrive on Christmas Day, 2024.