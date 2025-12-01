Now-Deleted Trailer For RETURN TO SILENT HILL Has Fans Praising The Upcoming Horror Adaptation

Now-Deleted Trailer For RETURN TO SILENT HILL Has Fans Praising The Upcoming Horror Adaptation

A lot of the promotional material for Return to Silent Hill has not been very well received, but a seemingly leaked trailer gave fans hope… before it was taken down.

It's been 13 years since the last Silent Hill film, Silent Hill: Revelation, arrived in theaters. Now, the beloved horror saga is making its big-screen comeback with Return to Silent Hill. Directed by Christophe Gans—who helmed the game's first live-action feature in 2006—Return to Silent Hill is an adaptation of Silent Hill 2 (arguably one of the most impactful horror games out there). The film will follow James Sunderland (Jeremy Irvine), as he ventures into the titular town, searching for his partner, Mary (Hannah Emily Anderson).

The film had been the subject of some controversy. Since the release of its first trailer, fans have expressed skepticism regarding the movie, seemingly amplified by the franchise's previous adaptations, which are often considered inferior to their source material. Another trailer for Return to Silent Hill was released in late November, showcasing more of the story and James' search for Mary.

Recently, yet another trailer was shared on social media. Surprisingly, the footage helped shed some of the bad perception around the film, painting it in a much more positive light. However, it was ultimately removed. The X post that originally shared the trailer now shows the following message: "This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner." 

That seems to indicate the footage was either leaked or maybe even accidentally released before schedule. The trailer was fairly similar to the one released in November, but it featured some notable differences, including the use of music and some of the scenes shown. Overall, this latest look at the movie gave off a much more intimidating and sinister vibe. 

On the Silent Hill subreddit, users expressed their excitement over the now-deleted footage, with one of them stating: "That was 100% a better trailer," to which someone replied: "Right? That actually looked like a movie. And the scoring was actually quite good!" Another fan stated: "It's the best we got so far." A user also praised Gans for the adaptation: "'They keep telling me to move on. No matter what it takes. I won't let go.' Damn, that is such a James Sunderland line. Hold on now, Christophe Gans might be cooking here."

Other comments in the thread included, "Oooh, surprisingly beautiful!," "Oh, wow, it's promising and it seems to be a film in the atmosphere of the game!," and, "Man, this really is the best trailer they've released so far!" 

In a featurette released for the film in November 2025, director Christophe Gans explained that Return to Silent Hill was allowed to be much more disturbing in comparison to the game's 2006 adaptation thanks to a darker approach to horror becoming more popular in recent years:

"The perception of horror has changed completely, since 2006. The horror films that people love today are not the same. We saw the rising of a new brand of horror film. Much more disturbing, much more psychological, much more playing with different levels of perception. It's very exciting. It's one of the reasons I thought it was the time to adapt Silent Hill 2."

The deleted trailer seemed completed, so it will hopefully not be long before it's officially released to the public. 

As previously mentioned, Silent Hill is one of the most renowned franchises in gaming. An adaptation of one of its most beloved games faithfully recreating its source material is an undeniably exciting proposition, so hopefully, the movie will live up to the reputation of the saga. 

Return to Silent Hill is scheduled to come out on January 23, 2026. 

What did you think about this new Return to Silent Hill trailer? Was it better than previous trailers for the movie? Let me know in the comments! 

Getting strong Hellboy: The Crooked Man vibes from this one. Something that's made from a place of love and respect for the source material, but looks seriously underfunded for the popularity of the property and in turn, looks cheap/fanmade.

Still really interested in this one, though, regardless of quality.
Can't wait. First Silent Hill from Gans kicks ass.
The deleted trailer certainly got me more interested in the film then I was before as someone who hasn’t played any Silent Hill games…

Anyway , seems intriguing so I’ll definitely try to give it a shot!!.

