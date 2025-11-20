RETURN TO SILENT HILL Full Trailer Takes Us Back To The Cursed Town To Meet Pyramid Head

Following a couple of brief teasers, we finally have a full trailer for horror sequel Return to Silent Hill, which looks to be a pretty faithful take on the video game...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 20, 2025 06:11 PM EST
Source: Via GameFragger.com

"You live here now."

Following a couple of brief teasers, the first full trailer for Return to Silent Hill has been released online. The horror sequel is set to hit theaters on January 23, 2026.

The trailer begins with protagonist James Sunderland making his way into the cursed town of the title, where he runs into various terrifying enemies that should be all-too familiar to fans of the games, including Creepers, Lying Figures, and those damn Nurses.

Then, right at the end, we catch a quick glimpse of Pyramid Head himself.

Pyramid Head, also known as "Red Pyramid", "Red Pyramid Thing" and "Triangle Head," was introduced in the second game, and his distinctive look has gone on to become arguably the most iconic piece of imagery from the franchise.

We also get a first look at Evie Templeton (Wednesday) as Laura.

Jeremy Irvine (War Horse) and Hannah Emily Anderson (Jigsaw) star in Return to Silent Hill, which adapts the second instalment in Konami's survival horror video game series.

"The film will follow James (Irvine), a man broken after being separated from his one true love (Anderson). When a mysterious letter calls him back to Silent Hill in search of her, he finds a once-recognizable town transformed by an unknown evil. As James descends deeper into the darkness, he encounters terrifying figures both familiar and new and begins to question his own sanity as he struggles to make sense of reality and hold on long enough to save his lost love."

The original Silent Hill movie's director Christophe Gans returns to helm this relaunch of the supernatural horror franchise, which has Victor Hadida, Molly Hassell and David Wulf on board as producers.

“Return to Silent Hill is a mythological love story about someone so deeply in love, they’re willing to go to hell to save someone,” said Gans when the project was first announced. “I’m delighted to have the wonderful talents of both Jeremy Irvine and Hannah Emily Anderson take us on this journey into a psychological horror world that I hope will both satisfy and surprise fans of Silent Hill.”

“Christophe and I have been working closely with our partners at Konami, as they update the video game, to also create a version of Silent Hill for the theatrical audiences of today,” added Hadida. “You will still find the iconic monsters – but there will also be new designs. We are confident that this new film and Konami’s updated game together will propel the franchise forward for years to come.”

Were you a fan of the first Silent Hill movie? What about the games? Drop us a comment down below.

Matthew Lillard Says Mike Flanagan's CARRIE [Fits] Into The World We're Living In Now (Exclusive)
Sony Reveals PlayStation Black Friday 2025 Deals On PS5 Consoles, Games, Accessories, And More
Astroman
Astroman - 11/20/2025, 6:26 PM
That game was awesome. Not sure the love will pull it off.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 11/20/2025, 6:37 PM
Will Hollywood ever get this and Resident Evil right?

User Comment Image
XenoJazz
XenoJazz - 11/20/2025, 6:39 PM
@Feralwookiee - Zach Cregger is doing the next Resident Evil so there's a chance!
jst5
jst5 - 11/20/2025, 6:42 PM
@Feralwookiee - The first Silent Hill movie was solid...the second was awful!
lord22
lord22 - 11/21/2025, 1:34 AM
@XenoJazz - he might do a good zombie movie but i doubt it will be a good resident evil adaptation
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/20/2025, 6:38 PM
Looks interesting…

I haven’t checked out the previous 2 Silent Hill films but might have to do so (atleast the first one by Gans that is since he’s behind this aswell).
JackDeth
JackDeth - 11/20/2025, 8:02 PM
@TheVisionary25 - This isn't the kind of franchise where you need to watch every film. Every movie so far completely forgets the events of the previous one and this one looks like it's doing that too.
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 11/20/2025, 6:59 PM
[frick], that game was scary. I could only play it during daylight hours.
Irregular
Irregular - 11/20/2025, 7:22 PM
Looks absolutely god-awful.
JonAwesome
JonAwesome - 11/20/2025, 11:03 PM
@Irregular - it looks just like the 2nd game!
Irregular
Irregular - 11/21/2025, 7:44 AM
@JonAwesome - BARELY LOL! James sure as hell does not look like that in the game or the remake! Hell I'm pretty sure they're not even going to get the lore right since the 1st movie!.
theprophet
theprophet - 11/20/2025, 7:46 PM
I used to play silent hill 2 at 1am with the lights off, love this shit
JackDeth
JackDeth - 11/20/2025, 8:00 PM
I loved playing 'Silent Hill 2' back in the day and I was really excited to see the 'SILENT HILL' movie a few years back. I was disappointed by the film. but this actually looks (and more importantly SOUNDS) like the game more than any of the films have so far. If they finally figured out the formula, I'm really interested.
Santanaonfire
Santanaonfire - 11/20/2025, 9:10 PM
I’m currently playing through Silent Hill 2, in the dark on 100” screen with great surround sound. It’s intense! This trailer really captures the look.

I only played a little of the first game at a friend’s house back when, and I hated the way it controlled, so I never played it more. But Bloober team did a great job with the Silent Hill 2 remake, and they’re currently working on a remake of the original, so I’ll likely play that one when it comes out.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 11/20/2025, 9:21 PM
Loved the first film but this looks bad lol
ModernAudience
ModernAudience - 11/20/2025, 9:46 PM
Just replayed this. Looks pretty faithful.
LeonNova
LeonNova - 11/20/2025, 9:55 PM
It looks so cheap and soulless
Biggums
Biggums - 11/21/2025, 1:01 AM
S2 game was the most memorable, though S4 is my personal fav.
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 11/21/2025, 6:52 AM
I love the first movie, but this trailer feels cheap.

