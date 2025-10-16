PRIMATE: A Pool Party Erupts In Simian Slaughter In Full Trailer For Paramount's Animal Attack Movie

Following yesterday's 911 call teaser, Paramount Pictures has released an intense full trailer for Primate, which features a chimp named Ben going on a rampage...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 16, 2025 05:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ.com

Following yesterday's teaser, Paramount Pictures (via FearHQ.com) has released the first full trailer for a new animal attack movie, Primate, which looks like a cross between Stephen King's Cujo and '80s sci-fi horror flick Monkey Shines.

Directed and co-written by Johannes Roberts (The Other Side of the Door, 47 Meters Down, The Strangers: Prey at Night), the creature feature follows a family whose pet chimpanzee Ben - who is brought to life via impressive practical VFX - contracts rabies during a pool party and goes on a murderous rampage. 

The official synopsis reads: "A group of friends’ tropical vacation turns into a terrifying, primal tale of horror and survival."

Primate premiered at Fantastic Fest on September 18, and is scheduled to be released in theaters on January 9, 2026.

Check out the teaser and poster below, along with some highly positive first reactions (the movie is currently sitting at 88% on Rotten Tomatoes).

Primate stars Johnny Sequoyah as Lucy, Jessica Alexander, as Hannah, Troy Kotsur as Adam, Victoria Wyant as Kate, Gia Hunter as Erin, Benjamin Cheng as Nick, Charlie Mann as Drew, and Miguel Torres Umba as Ben.

Bucky74
Bucky74 - 10/16/2025, 5:56 PM
I sympathize way too much with the chimp over the vapid teens to watch this film.

