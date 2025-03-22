RESIDENT EVIL: Austin Abrams In Talks To Star In BARBARIAN Director Zach Cregger's Reboot

Though the previous Resident Evil movies starring Milla Jovovich certainly found an audience, many fans of the long-running survival horror video game series still feel that haven't had a really great adaptation. That could change with Zach Cregger at the helm.

The Barbarian director's next project as part of his current deal with New Line Cinema is Weapons, which recently wrapped production and is set to hit theaters in early 2026. However, THR confirmed that Cregger is indeed set to write and direct a new Resident Evil adaptation for Sony/Constantin late last year, and we now have word on who is set to play the lead.

As first reported by Daniel Richtman, Deadline has confirmed that Wolfs and Euphoria actor Austin Abrams is in talks to star in the movie. No details on the character he'd play were disclosed, but there is speculation that it might be Leon Kennedy.

The last Resident Evil feature was Johannes Roberts' (47 Meters Down, The Strangers: Prey at Night) Welcome to Raccoon City starring Kaya Scodelario (Crawl) as Claire Redfield, Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp) as Jill Valentine, and Robbie Amell (Upload) as Chris Redfield. It was not well-received by fans or critics.

More recently, a live-action Resident Evil series starring the late Lance Reddick (John Wick, The Wire) as Albert Wesker was released on Netflix, and that was met with an even worse reception.

Details on Cregger's Resident Evil are few and far between, but it is expected to "be more horror-focused and more faithful to the initial games." The movie is set to hit theaters next year.

Could we see Cregger helm a comic book movie at some point?

While appearing on Bloody Disgusting's podcast back in 2022, Cregger revealed that he has completed a "Batman-adjacent" script, and would love the opportunity to develop it for the screen.

"The thing I'd love to do next... I've actually written a movie that takes place in the DC Universe. Which is so not normally my thing; I'm not a superhero guy - I just couldn't stop thinking about this one story that kind of takes place in a Batman-adjacent thing. And so I wrote it, and I'm utterly obsessed with it."

Cregger didn't share any specifics on his story, but during a more recent interview with Discussing Film, he described the script as the "best thing I've ever written," and addressed the likelihood of it being brought to the attention of DC Studios now that James Gunn and Peter Safran are in charge.

"If I got the call, I would drop everything and go make that movie in a heartbeat," he said. "It’s my favorite thing I’ve ever written. I love it, and I’m dying to make it. I have not talked to James Gunn in my whole life. I don’t know him but I would certainly love to meet him and have the conversation. Who knows man?"