RUMOR: SCREAM 7 Spoilers Reveal Details Of Opening Ghostface Kills; First Trailer On The Way

Every Scream movie opens with a Ghostface kill that sets the stage for what's to come, and usually winds up being the standout sequence of the film.

Rumored details of the opening scene of Scream 7 have now been shared online (via FearHQ.com), and, if accurate, they reveal exactly which characters are involved, as well as the location of the murders.

Major spoilers follow.

Apparently, the sequence finds a couple (played by Michelle Randolph and Jimmy Tatro) checking into an Airbnb with a sinister history: The house used to belong to one of the original Ghostfaces, Stu Macher (Matthew Lillard). The couple is then stalked and killed by the latest incarnation of the masked maniac, who burns the building to the ground after dispatching his/her victims.

Lillard has been confirmed to return as Stu, but it's highly unlikely that he's actually carrying out these murders as Ghostface (find out more below).

Neve Campbell will be back as Sidney Prescott for Scream 7, and she won't be the only familiar face we see.

David Arquette is also set to return as former police officer Dewey Riley, along with one of the two OG Ghostfaces, Lillard's Stuart ‘Stu’ Macher, and Scott Foley as Scream 3's Ghostface Roman Bridger.

Are these characters somehow still alive, or will the Scream franchise finally introduce a supernatural element?

According to a recent rumor from Daniel Richtman, some of the previous movies' Ghostfaces (as well as some other characters, evidently) will return via AI/Deepfake technology, which will reportedly "play a significant role in the plot."

It seems part of the new Ghostface/Ghostfaces plan to torment Sidney will be to make her believe that the killers she defeated in earlier films have returned to exact their revenge.

Courteney Cox will also reprise her role as Gale Weathers, along with Mason Gooding as Chad Meeks-Martin and Jasmine Savoy Brown as his sister, Mindy. New cast members include Isabel May, Celeste O’Connor, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace and Sam Rechner.

We have heard that the first trailer for Scream 7 is ready to go and may be attached to an upcoming theatrical release, although reports that it will screen ahead of The Conjuring: Last Rites have been debunked.