RUMOR: SCREAM 7 Spoilers Reveal Details Of Opening Ghostface Kills; First Trailer On The Way

RUMOR: SCREAM 7 Spoilers Reveal Details Of Opening Ghostface Kills; First Trailer On The Way

According to a new rumor, Scream 7's the opening kill sequence will take us back to a familiar location from the first movie. Possible spoilers follow...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 01, 2025 01:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Scream

Every Scream movie opens with a Ghostface kill that sets the stage for what's to come, and usually winds up being the standout sequence of the film.

Rumored details of the opening scene of Scream 7 have now been shared online (via FearHQ.com), and, if accurate, they reveal exactly which characters are involved, as well as the location of the murders.

Major spoilers follow.

Apparently, the sequence finds a couple (played by Michelle Randolph and Jimmy Tatro) checking into an Airbnb with a sinister history: The house used to belong to one of the original Ghostfaces, Stu Macher (Matthew Lillard). The couple is then stalked and killed by the latest incarnation of the masked maniac, who burns the building to the ground after dispatching his/her victims.

Lillard has been confirmed to return as Stu, but it's highly unlikely that he's actually carrying out these murders as Ghostface (find out more below).

Neve Campbell will be back as Sidney Prescott for Scream 7, and she won't be the only familiar face we see.

David Arquette is also set to return as former police officer Dewey Riley, along with one of the two OG Ghostfaces, Lillard's Stuart ‘Stu’ Macher, and Scott Foley as Scream 3's Ghostface Roman Bridger.

Are these characters somehow still alive, or will the Scream franchise finally introduce a supernatural element?

According to a recent rumor from Daniel Richtman, some of the previous movies' Ghostfaces (as well as some other characters, evidently) will return via AI/Deepfake technology, which will reportedly "play a significant role in the plot."

It seems part of the new Ghostface/Ghostfaces plan to torment Sidney will be to make her believe that the killers she defeated in earlier films have returned to exact their revenge.

Courteney Cox will also reprise her role as Gale Weathers, along with Mason Gooding as Chad Meeks-Martin and Jasmine Savoy Brown as his sister, Mindy. New cast members include Isabel May, Celeste O’Connor, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace and Sam Rechner.

We have heard that the first trailer for Scream 7 is ready to go and may be attached to an upcoming theatrical release, although reports that it will screen ahead of The Conjuring: Last Rites have been debunked.

SCREAM 7's Original Director Finally Explains Why He Left The Movie: The Whole Script Was About Her
Related:

SCREAM 7's Original Director Finally Explains Why He Left The Movie: "The Whole Script Was About Her"
Original SCREAM 7 Director Christopher Landon Breaks Silence On Exit: I Did Not Fire Melissa Barrera
Recommended For You:

Original SCREAM 7 Director Christopher Landon Breaks Silence On Exit: "I Did Not Fire Melissa Barrera"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/1/2025, 1:50 PM
it's high time ghostface be played by a Trans Woman
User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 9/1/2025, 1:57 PM
@harryba11zack - I personally feel safer knowing that it’s trans women you’re obsessed with.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/1/2025, 2:10 PM
@harryba11zack - don't tell Snoop that
AmazingFILMporg
AmazingFILMporg - 9/1/2025, 2:26 PM
@Lisa89 -

Most people that claim to hate trans women or disagree with their lifestyle are secretly obsessed with them.

Most trans porn views come from Red states.

Whenever there is a Republican convention or a gathering of some kind, gay apps surge!

They need to come out the closet already💁
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 9/1/2025, 2:29 PM
@AmazingFILMporg - User Comment Image
TheHellblazer
TheHellblazer - 9/1/2025, 2:30 PM
@AmazingFILMporg - every attack or accusation from them is a confession.
RolandD
RolandD - 9/1/2025, 2:14 PM
So the opening scenes are usually the best scenes. That’s kind of sad. The movies go downhill after the opening scenes?
TheVisionary27
TheVisionary27 - 9/1/2025, 2:24 PM
@RolandD - Perhaps. I mean the original is bloody good experience from start to finish. The thrills, the murders, the - “who-is-it?” Mystery. Everything clicks. Scream 2 is also very good. Consistent storytelling and narrative. Every instalment after that is forgettable. Scream six was absolutely ridiculous but a fun experience. I look forward to seeing how this one plays out. I’m sure it will have its moments.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/1/2025, 2:19 PM
All along I've said the SCREAM franchise needs to come full circle with Sydney being the FINAL killer.

I've gotten so much sh1t over that statement. But it'd be so META (i don't even know what that means) if she lost her mind and ended up being the final ghostface....while protecting her kids and all.

Heck, she wore the ghostface at the end of SCREAM 1. full circle people.
AmazingFILMporg
AmazingFILMporg - 9/1/2025, 2:30 PM
@lazlodaytona -

No.


It's too obvious now. Also would piss off everyone that was invested in Sydney for so many years. It's not in her character to do that
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 9/1/2025, 2:22 PM
They could do some really cool stuff with AI/Deepfake when you think about it. Maybe convincing some of the characters that previous ghostfaces are somehow still alive using AI/Deepfake?
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 9/1/2025, 2:27 PM
These are getting too convoluted
AmazingFILMporg
AmazingFILMporg - 9/1/2025, 2:27 PM
So excited for this! The hype is real.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder