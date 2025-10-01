SCREAM 7's Logo Has Been Revealed - Along With A Now-Confirmed 2026 Release Date

When the news broke that director Christopher Landon would helm Scream 7, fans responded positively to the news. He'd found the right balance of horror and comedy in Happy Death Day and Freaky, and delivered some huge scares with his work on the Paranormal Activity series.

However, when the lead of the modern Scream franchise, Melissa Barrera, was unceremoniously fired for weighing in on the Israel/Palestine conflict on social media, the movie, in its original form, fell apart. Jenna Ortega also walked away, and Landon wasn't too far behind her.

Spyglass Media Group convinced Kevin Williamson (who wrote the first two movies and directed the third and fourth instalments) to return to Scream for this seventh chapter and enlisted original cast members Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Scott Foley, and Matthew Lillard to go some way in making up for Barrera and Ortega being absent.

As we first reported on FearHQ.com, the first logo for Scream 7 has been released today, along with confirmation that it will be released in theaters on February 27, 2026.

We don't have any official plot details, but there have been plenty of leaks, including claims that the dead versions of Ghostface from the past will be "resurrected" in this next instalment through the use of AI/Deepfake technology within the confines of the movie's story.

Whoever is pulling the strings will use these stand-in versions of Ghostface to torment Sidney and make her believe her past has come back to haunt—and kill—her.

"I made my decision to walk away about a week after they fired her," Landon previously said of his decision to walk away from Scream 7. "There was no movie anymore. The whole script was about [Melissa Barrera]. I didn't sign on to make 'a Scream movie.' I signed on to make that movie. When that movie no longer existed, I moved on."

Ortega, meanwhile, has explained, "It had nothing to do with pay or scheduling. It was all kind of falling apart. If Scream VII wasn’t going to be with that team of directors and those people I fell in love with, then it didn’t seem like the right move for me in my career at the time."

A new trailer for Scream 7 is expected to be released soon, and this "title" reveal could be an indication that it's imminent. We are officially in spooky season, after all...