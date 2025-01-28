SINNERS: Full Trailer For Ryan Coogler's Horror Movie Finally Unveils Vampires - Along With Some Big SPOILERS

I don't believe in magic, ghosts, demons... just power."

The marketing for Ryan Coogler's Sinners has been keeping a pretty tight lid on the major plot points up until now, and some fans were growing a little impatient about the lack of undead foes in the teasers for what was originally described as a vampire movie.

Well, Warner Bros. has now released a full trailer for the Black Panther director's Jim Crow-era horror film, and it might just reveal a little too much!

The trailer gives us a much better idea of what to expect from this Southern Gothic tale, making it very clear that Michael B. Jordan's characters (he plays twin brothers) and their allies will be facing-off against some pretty terrifying-looking blood-suckers.

Towards the end of the teaser, however, things do get pretty spoiler-y .

“The film is very genre fluid,” Coogler said during an interview to promote the trailer (via THR). “It switches in and out of a lot of different genres. Yes, vampires are an element, but it’s not the only supernatural element in the movie. The film is about more than just that.”

“I’m blessed to have found this medium that I can work out deep philosophical and existential questions that I may be struggling with while contributing to an art form that means so much to my family,” he added. “Each film brings me closer to understanding myself and the world around me.”

Check out the trailer below along with a new poster, but once again, be aware that this footage reveals quite a few things that audiences would almost certainly be better off not knowing about before they see the movie.

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

“You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home.”

Written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Coogler, Sinners stars Jordan (the Black Panther and Creed franchises) in a dual role, joined by Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld (Bumblebee, True Grit), Jack O’Connell (Ferrari), Wunmi Mosaku (Passenger), Jayme Lawson (The Woman King), Omar Miller (True Lies), Miles Caton, and Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods).

The film is produced by Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Ryan Coogler. The executive producers are Ludwig Göransson, Will Greenfield and Rebecca Cho.

Warner Bros will release Coogler's Sinners in US theaters nationwide starting April 18th, 2025.