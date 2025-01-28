SINNERS: Full Trailer For Ryan Coogler's Horror Movie Finally Unveils Vampires - Along With Some Big SPOILERS

SINNERS: Full Trailer For Ryan Coogler's Horror Movie Finally Unveils Vampires - Along With Some Big SPOILERS

Warner Bros. has released the first full trailer for Black Panther director Ryan Coogler's Jim Crow-era horror movie, Sinners, and it might reveal just a bit too much...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 28, 2025 02:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ

I don't believe in magic, ghosts, demons... just power."

The marketing for Ryan Coogler's Sinners has been keeping a pretty tight lid on the major plot points up until now, and some fans were growing a little impatient about the lack of undead foes in the teasers for what was originally described as a vampire movie.

Well, Warner Bros. has now released a full trailer for the Black Panther director's Jim Crow-era horror film, and it might just reveal a little too much!

The trailer gives us a much better idea of what to expect from this Southern Gothic tale, making it very clear that Michael B. Jordan's characters (he plays twin brothers) and their allies will be facing-off against some pretty terrifying-looking blood-suckers.

Towards the end of the teaser, however, things do get pretty spoiler-y.

“The film is very genre fluid,” Coogler said during an interview to promote the trailer (via THR). “It switches in and out of a lot of different genres. Yes, vampires are an element, but it’s not the only supernatural element in the movie. The film is about more than just that.”

“I’m blessed to have found this medium that I can work out deep philosophical and existential questions that I may be struggling with while contributing to an art form that means so much to my family,” he added. “Each film brings me closer to understanding myself and the world around me.”

Check out the trailer below along with a new poster, but once again, be aware that this footage reveals quite a few things that audiences would almost certainly be better off not knowing about before they see the movie.

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

“You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home.”

Written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Coogler, Sinners stars Jordan (the Black Panther and Creed franchises) in a dual role, joined by Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld (Bumblebee, True Grit), Jack O’Connell (Ferrari), Wunmi Mosaku (Passenger), Jayme Lawson (The Woman King), Omar Miller (True Lies), Miles Caton, and Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods).

The film is produced by Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Ryan Coogler. The executive producers are Ludwig Göransson, Will Greenfield and Rebecca Cho.

Warner Bros will release Coogler's Sinners in US theaters nationwide starting April 18th, 2025.

BLACK PANTHER Director Ryan Coogler's SINNERS Gets A Creepy New Teaser Ahead Of Tomorrow's Full Trailer
Related:

BLACK PANTHER Director Ryan Coogler's SINNERS Gets A Creepy New Teaser Ahead Of Tomorrow's Full Trailer
New RESIDENT EVIL Movie Officially In The Works From BARBARIAN Director Zach Cregger
Recommended For You:

New RESIDENT EVIL Movie Officially In The Works From BARBARIAN Director Zach Cregger

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/28/2025, 2:31 PM
Fave vampires?

“For me, Captain America represents a lot of different things and I don't think the term, you know, 'America', should be one of those representations,” Mackie said to the audience.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/28/2025, 2:33 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea -
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/28/2025, 2:37 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - I think their overlords put a gag order to keep a lid on it, it's been all day now and no artcile on it, a bit more then strange.
User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/28/2025, 2:43 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - im thinking Captain América should be recasted....maybe Chris Evans
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/28/2025, 2:47 PM
@Malatrova15 -

Ooh, that's an interesting choice.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/28/2025, 2:49 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - as long as the cash keep flowing to our allies in Israel...we can keep calling ourselves a Great country AND we have a rigth to a real BRAVE and amazing Captain América...not Captain Cant Get A Loan
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 1/28/2025, 2:31 PM
Trailer shows too much. Movie looks cool, but more decent than great. The introduction of the vampiric elements didn't really flow into it smoothly.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/28/2025, 2:46 PM
@IAmAHoot - I really wish we didn’t get the Steinfeld being a vampire reveal in this unless it happens early on
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 1/28/2025, 2:54 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I feel like there might be some element of mimicry going on in this movie. Potentially with her and with one of the twins later in the trailer, where the vampires pretend to be someone else to try to lure others into false security in order to attack. But that's just an initial speculation.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 1/28/2025, 2:32 PM
MBJ and Coogler do a breakdown as well.

?si=lX2x0BRuhghXilhA
PC04
PC04 - 1/28/2025, 2:35 PM
Looks pretty cool.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 1/28/2025, 2:36 PM
I don't get it.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 1/28/2025, 2:46 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - Omg, Thank you! Glad im not the only one who doesnt. been trying to get hyped or excited for this movie and i just feel lost or very... mehhh. Idk. And im usually very very good at figuring out twists in movies sooooo yea. i feel better now lol
soberchimera
soberchimera - 1/28/2025, 2:52 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - It's From Dusk til Dawn set during Prohibition.
User Comment Image
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 1/28/2025, 2:38 PM
Very spoiler-y
krayzeman
krayzeman - 1/28/2025, 2:42 PM
if the Hailee Steinfeld reveal was suppose to be a surprise im disappointed they put it in the trailer. Otherwaise I cant wait to see this!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/28/2025, 2:42 PM
Finally a Vammpire adventure film set in the I CANT BREATHE! era
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/28/2025, 2:44 PM
Sinners?

Is this a documentary about people sad that ICE are on the warpath?
soberchimera
soberchimera - 1/28/2025, 2:50 PM
"I think I just shat myself" will be the "Why So Serious?" of 2025, make my words.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 1/28/2025, 2:51 PM
This looks great
SuperCat
SuperCat - 1/28/2025, 2:51 PM
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder