THE RADLEYS: Damian Lewis And Kelly Macdonald Try To Hide Their Family's Dark Secret In First Trailer

The first trailer for Lionsgate's upcoming adaptation of Matt Haig's best-selling comedy horror novel, The Radleys, is now online...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 12, 2024 11:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ

We saw the trailer for Salem's Lot earlier today, and we now have a first look at a slightly less intense vampire movie.

Lionsgate has released the first trailer for what's described as a new "comedy thriller" (we'd say horror is more apt) called The Radleys, which was directed by Euros Lyn and written by Talitha Stevenson.

Damian Lewis and Kelly Macdonald star as a married couple with two kids who are hiding a dark secret: they're all undead monsters who must consume blood to survive.

Not exactly the sort of thing one would want spread around the neighbourhood, and the family's seemingly idyllic suburban life is thrown into turmoil when daughter, Clara, gives into her natural impulses and kills a teenager who was sexually assaulting her in the woods.

Desperate to avoid being outed, patriarch Peter decides to call on the help of his twin brother (also played by Lewis), who also happens to be a vampire - and not quite as worried about keeping this fact under wraps as the rest of his family.

It was really fun to play," Lewis said of his dual role in a recent interview. "Of course, I had to stay focused and remember which brother I was from one scene to the next so from a practical point of view, things took a little longer. I think that everyone sort of has a sense of duality in a way but with Will (the uncle), he’s really the only one who can truly be himself and say ‘yes, I’m a vampire, I will drink blood, and I will enjoy it!’”.

 “I was listening to the radio on my way through from Glasgow and started to think that most musicians could be vampires," added Macdonald. "Diana Ross? Vampire! Annie Lennox? Vampire!” When asked if any of her previous on-screen husbands could be a vampire, she laughed “Steve Buscemi – definitely a vampire!”.

Check out the trailer below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

“Award-winning actors Kelly Macdonald (No Country For Old Men) and Damian Lewis (“Billions,” Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood) star in a dark comedy thriller about a seemingly average suburban family with a juicy secret: they are vampires. In the light of day, the Radleys might seem normal, but they can only abstain from their natural cravings for so long until the bloody truth bubbles to the surface and turns their quiet country life upside down.”

The Radleys premieres in theaters, on Digital, and on-demand October 4.

DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/12/2024, 11:07 PM

I knew that Boo Radley and super jugs Mockingbird had to be involved!!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/12/2024, 11:14 PM
Seems decent but I feel like it might have been better as a miniseries since they seem to be packing in a lot though can’t be sure until this comes out …

It’s weird that they are calling it a comedy thriller since that trailer was more on the serious side , feels more like a horror thriller with darkly comedic elements.

Anyway , I like the cast especially Damian Lewis so might check it out for him!!.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/12/2024, 11:14 PM
Also think this is a better trailer…

?si=wmD3V4IJ8IUJiBxW

