The Vampire Lestat Season Finale Has Leaked Online In Full - Spoilers

Try not to lose your heads - the season finale of The Vampire Lestat has leaked online in full

In last week's penultimate episode, "Montreal," we followed our humble narrator and Louis as they prepared for the band's final concert, a show that could potentially cause the deaths of countless humans as a result of "The Great Conversion."

After paying a visit to the Witch Merrick Mayfair, who successfully managed to conjure Claudia's spirit in an emotionally devastating scene, the former lovers took a little stroll through a park, where they discussed the possibility of rekindling their relationship. Lestat noticed the recently turned Alex watching them, and the momentary distraction allowed Armand and Daniel to sneak up behind them, slicing both of their heads clean off.

We knew Louis would survive, since he appears in the season premiere's present-day timeline, and Lestat is obviously narrating the story. Still, as powerful as both vampires may be, how exactly will they come back from having their damn heads separated from their bodies?

Spoilers follow.

We're not going to spoil the entire episode, but here are a few details.

Armand takes Louis - both parts of him - to a lab, where he's also keeping Regina prisoner. It seems the former leader of the Theatres des Vampires plans to force some answers from his former companion by threatening to harm or kill "Fraudia."

As for Lestat, Daniel takes him bowling. No, he doesn't actually throw the head down the lane, but he might well have gotten to it had Raglan James and his Talamasca agents not shown up. We don't actually see what goes down here, but there's speculation that Daniel may have been killed off-screen (unlikely), since Lestat mentioned that the journalist had a "short existence" as a vampire in a previous episode.

Fans of Anne Rice's novels who know what James is capable of will surely have another theory!

Does Akasha put in an appearance? That we won't reveal, but let's just say we can see the final moments of "The Failures" being somewhat divisive.

Season 3 finds Lestat de Lioncourt on the warpath after vampires were outed by Daniel Molloy in the book he wrote after interviewing Louis de Pointe du Lac. Ever the opportunist, Lestat ultimately decides to take advantage of the situation by embarking on a multi-city tour while being haunted by “muses” from his past.

"As his band’s popularity and star power rises," reads the show's official synopsis, "so does Lestat’s influence over vampires and humans alike, leaving others to contend with Lestat’s power in the face of the Great Conversion, an unnatural surge in the vampire population."

“Resentful of the perfunctory portrayal in the trashy bestseller ‘Interview With The Vampire,’ the Vampire Lestat sets his story straight in a way only the Vampire Lestat can — by starting a band and going on tour. Gabrielle. Nicholas. Magnus. Marius. Those Who Must Be Kept. They join Louis, Armand, Molloy, Sam, Raglan, Fareed and others we can’t tell you about yet on a sexy pilgrimage across space, time and trauma. No Auto-Tuning. No Trigger Warnings. All Feels Amplified.”