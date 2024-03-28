THEM: THE SCARE - First Trailer For S2 Of Prime Video's Anthology Series Is Pure Nightmare Fuel

Prime Video didn't announce that its disturbing (somewhat controversially so) horror series THEM was developed as an anthology when it premiered back in 2021, but the streamer recently confirmed that the second season will focus on a whole new set of characters in a new timeline.

Now, the first full trailer has been released, and it's pure nightmare fuel.

Titled THEM: The Scare, the season will once again be set in Los Angeles, but will move the time frame forward to 1991. The story centers on LAPD Homicide Detective Dawn Reeve, who is assigned to a new case: the gruesome murder of a foster home mother that has left even the most hardened detectives shaken.

Navigating a tumultuous time in Los Angeles, with a city on the razor’s edge of chaos, Dawn is determined to stop the killer. But as she draws closer to the truth, something ominous and malevolent grips her and her family.

Set to the deceptively cheerful strains of Shanice's "I Love Your Smile," the teaser eventually descends into all manner of supernatural terror.

Check it out in the player below, and let us know what you think.

“With THEM: The Scare, we wanted to combine our love of horror with a look at Los Angeles’s rich history and evolution,” says creator, executive producer and showrunner Little Marvin. “This second installment is a new story set in the 90’s, one of the most iconic decades for film, music and fashion, particularly in Los Angeles. I’m also excited about our amazing cast: Deborah Ayorinde returns as a completely new character, Luke James delivers an unforgettable performance and the legendary Pam Grier, who has played so many iconic and beloved roles on screen, makes her return to horror…. We couldn’t have asked for a more fearless group to lead this second installment.”

Check out some previously released promo images at the link below, and let us know if you were a fan of the first season in the comments section.

Them: The Scare stars Deborah Ayorinde (Riches, Harriet) as Detective Dawn Reeve, Pam Grier (Foxy Brown, Bones, Ghost of Mars, Jackie Brown) as Athena, Grammy-nominated musician and actor Luke James (The Chi, Insecure) as Edmund Gaines. Rounding out the cast are Joshua J. Williams (Cloak & Dagger, Mudbound), Jeremy Bobb (The Continental, God’s Country), Wayne Knight (Seinfeld, Narcos), Carlito Olivero (This Is Me... Now, Escape Room: Tournament of Champions), Charles Brice (Homeland, The Blacklist, Watchmen), and Iman Shumpert (The Chi).

This second season will consist of eight episodes and will premiere on Thursday, April 25, 2024, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. All episodes will be available upon release.