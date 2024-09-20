WEDNESDAY Season 2 Preview Takes Us Back To Nevermore Academy With Jenna Ortega And Tim Burton

As part of its annual Geeked Week celebrations, Netflix has just shared a first look at Wednesday season 2 (via FearHQ.com). Taking us behind the scenes of the hit series, we see new footage from the show and catch up with various cast members and director and executive producer Tim Burton.

The Addams Family prequel was a massive hit when it arrived on the streaming platform two years ago and there's a great deal of intrigue surrounding this second batch of episodes.

At this stage, very little has been revealed in terms of plot details; on the plus side, Netflix has already confirmed Wednesday will return in 2025!

The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago - all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

Jenna Ortega will return to lead Wednesday Season 2 as the part-time detective, part-time mystery author, and full-time outcast; she’s also set to produce.

Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene), Georgie Farmer (Ajax), and Victor Dorobantu (Thing) all return, as do Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Deputy Ritchie Santiago), Jamie McShane (Sheriff Donovan Galpin), and Fred Armisen (Uncle Fester).

New additions to the Wednesday cast include Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Noah Taylor, Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Frances O’Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, and Joonas Suotamo.

"Our goal this season was to discover some fresh faces as well as invite some acting legends we’ve always admired to join Jenna and the gang at Nevermore," co-showrunners Miles Millar and Al Gough said earlier this year. "When we survey the talent we’ve assembled, we could not be more thrilled. Mission accomplished."

"We can’t wait to dive headfirst into another season and explore the kooky, spooky world of Nevermore," they added. "We just need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first."

Check out this first look at Wednesday season 2 in the X post below and stay tuned for updates.