WEDNESDAY Season 2 Preview Takes Us Back To Nevermore Academy With Jenna Ortega And Tim Burton

WEDNESDAY Season 2 Preview Takes Us Back To Nevermore Academy With Jenna Ortega And Tim Burton

Netflix has released a first look at Wednesday season 2 ahead of its release next year and it takes us behind the scenes of the hit series for a trip back to Nevermore Academy alongside Jenna Ortega...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 20, 2024 11:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Fear HQ

As part of its annual Geeked Week celebrations, Netflix has just shared a first look at Wednesday season 2 (via FearHQ.com). Taking us behind the scenes of the hit series, we see new footage from the show and catch up with various cast members and director and executive producer Tim Burton. 

The Addams Family prequel was a massive hit when it arrived on the streaming platform two years ago and there's a great deal of intrigue surrounding this second batch of episodes. 

At this stage, very little has been revealed in terms of plot details; on the plus side, Netflix has already confirmed Wednesday will return in 2025! 

The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago - all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

Jenna Ortega will return to lead Wednesday Season 2 as the part-time detective, part-time mystery author, and full-time outcast; she’s also set to produce.

Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene), Georgie Farmer (Ajax), and Victor Dorobantu (Thing) all return, as do Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Deputy Ritchie Santiago), Jamie McShane (Sheriff Donovan Galpin), and Fred Armisen (Uncle Fester). 

New additions to the Wednesday cast include Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Noah Taylor, Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Frances O’Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, and Joonas Suotamo.

"Our goal this season was to discover some fresh faces as well as invite some acting legends we’ve always admired to join Jenna and the gang at Nevermore," co-showrunners Miles Millar and Al Gough said earlier this year. "When we survey the talent we’ve assembled, we could not be more thrilled. Mission accomplished."

"We can’t wait to dive headfirst into another season and explore the kooky, spooky world of Nevermore," they added. "We just need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first."

Check out this first look at Wednesday season 2 in the X post below and stay tuned for updates. 

Samara Weaving Confirms Return As Grace For READY OR NOT Sequel
Related:

Samara Weaving Confirms Return As Grace For READY OR NOT Sequel
NOSFERATU Poster Offers A Nightmare-Inducing New Look At Bill Skarsgård's Next Horror Role
Recommended For You:

NOSFERATU Poster Offers A Nightmare-Inducing New Look At Bill Skarsgård's Next Horror Role
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 9/20/2024, 11:14 AM
I guess I should check this out. Wanting a show that gives off strong Fall vibes and Agatha definitely doesn't hit that mark
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/20/2024, 11:15 AM
Sweet, I liked season 1 so looking forward to this!!.

Very excited to dive back into this world & take on the Addams Family…

Plus the new cast additions are really cool , especially Christopher Lloyd being back in the franchise!!.

User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 9/20/2024, 11:18 AM
Netflix Wednesday Season One was Great. I really enjoyed it. Too Bad I no longer have Netflix because of new user agreements. I will be missing Season 2.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/20/2024, 11:27 AM
100% Burton is banging that
MahN166A
MahN166A - 9/20/2024, 11:59 AM
@Malatrova15 -

When is the last time you had a CAT scan?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/20/2024, 11:32 AM

Cute young girl. I tried watching the show, but left halfway through the 2nd episode.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/20/2024, 12:04 PM
@DocSpock - why you gotta say it like that lol
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/20/2024, 12:22 PM
@bobevanz -

Huh? Like what?

I’m old and drunk. Don’t ask me confusing questions

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder