Werwulf: First Official Image From Robert Eggers' Monster Movie Released - But Where's The Wolf?

Werwulf: First Official Image From Robert Eggers' Monster Movie Released - But Where's The Wolf?

Though it doesn't reveal very much, we have a haunting first official look at Robert Eggers' Werwulf via an NBC merchandise website...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 21, 2026 11:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror

"There's a full moon coming..."

The official merchandise website for Robert Eggers' Werwulf is now active, and we have our first look at a promo still for the movie (via FearHQ.com).

The image doesn't actually feature the titular monster or any other character from the film, although some fans on social media claim to be able to see something among the trees when they zoom in.

There's speculation that the trailer will be released on June 29, to coincide with the next full moon.

Kraven the Hunter star Aaron Taylor-Johnson is playing the werewolf, and while he did look pretty feral in some set photos that circulated online last year, he didn't seem to be transformed (at least, not fully). Other photos have shown the actor roaming around a hillside with blood covering his face and chest, so there's a chance he may not actually turn into a traditional "wolf man" at all.

The photos (see below) also featured co-stars Willem Dafoe, Ralph Ineson, and an almost unrecognizable Lily-Rose Depp, whose character appears to have a cleft lip.

Eggers also co-wrote the film with fellow The Northman scribe, Sjón. Plot details are few and far between, but we know that the story will be set in 13th-century England. The script is also said to "feature dialogue that was true to the time period and has translations and annotations for those uninitiated to Old English."

Check out the image below, along with a fan-made poster by Nick Levy.

Depp played the object of the vampire's obsession in Nosferatu, Ellen Hutter, while Johnson played the tormented Friedrich Harding. Reports indicate that they will play husband and wife in Werwulf. 

Apparently, Eggers was initially planning to shoot the film in black and white, before deciding against it.

Eggers and Sjón will also produce alongside Focus Features. Chris and Eleanor Columbus, who worked with Eggers on Nosferatu, will executive produce.

This is a genre Eggers clearly feels passionate about, as The Northman is the only one of his four previous films that doesn't contain any horror elements (and that's probably debatable).

Eggers said that this movie is the "darkest thing" he's ever written during a recent Film At Lincoln Center Q&A session.

"But yeah, it's a medieval werewolf movie. And it's... it's also the darkest thing I have ever written. By far."

Werwulf is set for release on Christmas Day, 2026. Do you plan on checking this out on the big screen?

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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TheAmericanHero
TheAmericanHero - 6/21/2026, 11:49 AM
Perhaps it's to be one of THESE situations
User Comment Image
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/21/2026, 12:27 PM
@TheAmericanHero - Underrated film. I wish it had more man than wolf ultimately, but I have had a soft spot for it since it was released.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 6/21/2026, 11:51 AM
Sorta wish he used diff actors so this can be in the same universe as Nos
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/21/2026, 11:51 AM
"But Where's The Wolf?"
not sure butt eye thiNk this is it
User Comment Image
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 6/21/2026, 12:27 PM
@harryba11zack - It's a fan made poster... that's not the official image.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/21/2026, 12:48 PM
@MarkCassidy - don't blame the fans for this
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/21/2026, 11:58 AM
It's going to be extremely difficlut to top last year's werewolf design.
User Comment Image
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 6/21/2026, 12:12 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Now that’s a Wolf, man.
TheHumanRocket
TheHumanRocket - 6/21/2026, 12:46 PM
@HashTagSwagg - That was one of the biggest letdowns I've ever had in theaters. I had such high hopes for it after The Invisible Man.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 6/21/2026, 12:11 PM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/21/2026, 12:15 PM
I don’t particularly see anything that could resemble a wolf in that image but it’s certainly atmospheric which is a strength of all of Eggers’s films imo.

Anyway , looking forward to this since gothic period werewolf film just sounds too juicy to pass up!!.
JusticeL
JusticeL - 6/21/2026, 12:22 PM
He hasn't done anything good since Vvitch. Nosferatu was grossly overrated. All style and no substance.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 6/21/2026, 12:40 PM
If Aaron Taylor’s Johnson doesn’t make an appearance in the movie then Eggers has failed the assignment.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/21/2026, 12:46 PM

I expect multiple Monte Python references, or I'm out.
Dcmarvel2025
Dcmarvel2025 - 6/21/2026, 12:48 PM
Who else thinks the s*x scene in this movie is like a pornogoof of lady and the tramp meets homeward bound, the wold s*x scene is so creepy when they show his red lipstick coming out of the casing 🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢
XenoJazz
XenoJazz - 6/21/2026, 12:55 PM
I hope this is good because Nosferatu was so disappointing. Enjoyed some of his other stuff though.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 6/21/2026, 1:04 PM
While Eggers certainly doesn't shy away from supernatural beings (THE WITCH, NOSFERATU) he is an utter slave to historic accuracy. And some of the earliest wood-cuts have featured 'wild-men' in place of a true werewolf. Which design will Eggers settle upon? Perhaps something in the middle??? Stay tuned... 🤔
Luke8
Luke8 - 6/21/2026, 1:07 PM
Eggers has a perfect batting average.

#LFG
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 6/21/2026, 1:09 PM
Not surprised they haven't released a look at the werewolf yet. We didn't get to see Count Orlock until Nosferatu was released either. Like him or not, Eggers is a very distinct filmmaker and very deliberate in how he does things. Unless he wildly diverges from his past work, you should already have a pretty good idea how this will go. I'm looking forward to it.

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