Werwulf: First Official Image From Robert Eggers' Monster Movie Released - But Where's The Wolf?

"There's a full moon coming..."

The official merchandise website for Robert Eggers' Werwulf is now active, and we have our first look at a promo still for the movie (via FearHQ.com).

The image doesn't actually feature the titular monster or any other character from the film, although some fans on social media claim to be able to see something among the trees when they zoom in.

There's speculation that the trailer will be released on June 29, to coincide with the next full moon.

Kraven the Hunter star Aaron Taylor-Johnson is playing the werewolf, and while he did look pretty feral in some set photos that circulated online last year, he didn't seem to be transformed (at least, not fully). Other photos have shown the actor roaming around a hillside with blood covering his face and chest, so there's a chance he may not actually turn into a traditional "wolf man" at all.

The photos (see below) also featured co-stars Willem Dafoe, Ralph Ineson, and an almost unrecognizable Lily-Rose Depp, whose character appears to have a cleft lip.

Eggers also co-wrote the film with fellow The Northman scribe, Sjón. Plot details are few and far between, but we know that the story will be set in 13th-century England. The script is also said to "feature dialogue that was true to the time period and has translations and annotations for those uninitiated to Old English."

Check out the image below, along with a fan-made poster by Nick Levy.

First trailer for Robert Eggers’ ‘WERWULF’ reportedly releases on June 29.



Starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Lily-Rose Depp, and Willem Dafoe. pic.twitter.com/xNpykHdFlg — Cinema Solace (@SolaceCinema) June 21, 2026

New images of Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Willem Dafoe, and Ralph Ineson on the set of Robert Eggers' WERWULF. This film is going to ROCK. pic.twitter.com/0i5Sy5FNzT — Art Hits Hard (@nightwriter22) November 23, 2025

First look at Lily-Rose on the set of Robert Eggers’ upcoming movie ‘Werwulf’, located in Bourne wood near Farnham, England 📽️ pic.twitter.com/bQspAnxIXt — Lily-Rose Depp Updates (@UpdatesLilyRose) November 23, 2025

Depp played the object of the vampire's obsession in Nosferatu, Ellen Hutter, while Johnson played the tormented Friedrich Harding. Reports indicate that they will play husband and wife in Werwulf.

Apparently, Eggers was initially planning to shoot the film in black and white, before deciding against it.

Eggers and Sjón will also produce alongside Focus Features. Chris and Eleanor Columbus, who worked with Eggers on Nosferatu, will executive produce.

This is a genre Eggers clearly feels passionate about, as The Northman is the only one of his four previous films that doesn't contain any horror elements (and that's probably debatable).

Eggers said that this movie is the "darkest thing" he's ever written during a recent Film At Lincoln Center Q&A session.

"But yeah, it's a medieval werewolf movie. And it's... it's also the darkest thing I have ever written. By far."

Werwulf is set for release on Christmas Day, 2026. Do you plan on checking this out on the big screen?