YELLOWJACKETS: Bloody New Season 3 Trailer Lets The Bodies Hit The Floor

Showtime and Paramount+ have released a new trailer for the third season of supernatural(?) survival drama, Yellowjackets, which is set to premiere with a double episode on February 14th, 2025.

This is by far our most gruesome teaser for the series yet, as our beleaguered protagonists finally begin to admit to some of the horrific extremes they went to in order to survive on the island, and a few quick shots make it abundantly clear (just in case it wasn't already) that the girls resorted to cannibalism.

This teaser finds the group dealing with the fallout of the shocking season 2 finale, as it becomes clear that someone is attempting to hunt down and eliminate any of the island's survivors. We also get another look at Hilary Swank's mysterious character, and a glimpse of "Ghost Jackie."

Ella Purnell has previously hinted that we may not have seen the last of Jackie, despite the character meeting a chilly end in the season 1 finale. Jackie has already shown up as a spirit or hallucination (nothing is certain with this show) and it looks like she'll be back to haunt present-day Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) in season 3.

In the season 2 finale, Natalie (Juliette Lewis) ended up being killed in a cruel twist of fate when she was stabbed by Misty's (Christina Ricci) lethal dose of phenobarbital. The needle was meant for Lottie's follower Lisa (Nicole Maines), who Natalie had bonded with over the past few episodes and decided to act in a self-sacrificial attempt to save.

During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, co-creator Ashley Lyle promised that season 3 will finally provide some answers to the show's biggest mysteries.

"This season is really when we start bringing those pieces together. It is very satisfying to have elements of this season that were planned from the very beginning. I cannot get into specifics, I wish I could, but there are a couple of big things in this season that were in the very initial pitches before we even took it out to networks, that we’ve finally got the chance to execute and to play out. The satisfaction of having something in your brains for that long and finally having it come to pass is very exciting.”

“We are going to learn more about what happened in the wilderness that they are so afraid of coming out. We hope it will be both satisfying and at times unexpected," she added.

Check out the new trailer below.

Eat your heart out. 🫀 #Yellowjackets Season 3 premieres Valentine's Day, only on #ParamountPlus with SHOWTIME Plan. pic.twitter.com/9ktj9dk4g0 — Yellowjackets (@yellowjackets96) January 22, 2025

"Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.”

Yellowjackets stars Melanie Lynskey, Sophie Nélisse, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Samantha Hanratty, Tawny Cypress, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Courtney Eaton, Lauren Ambrose, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, and Kevin Alves. Joel McHale and Hilary Swank were added to season 3's cast in undiclosed roles.