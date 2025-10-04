RUMOR: We May Know Which Marvel Television MCU Series Will Be Next To Get A Season 2

Marvel Studios/Marvel Television has changed its approach to TV shows in recent years, shifting from telling stories about characters from the movies (to set up future movies) to more traditional multi-season, standalone series like Daredevil: Born Again.

There are still a couple of shows from the previous era set to hit Disney+ in the coming months, including Wonder Man and Vision. Ironheart clearly isn't getting a second season, but as Marvel Television gears up to start work on Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, could one of those upcoming titles be more than just a one-off?

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, there are rumblings that Vision (or Vision Quest) could get a Season 2.

The series is the next chapter in the story that started with WandaVision. In that 2021 series, the Hex's Vision, created by the Scarlet Witch, restored the real deal's memories when he was resurrected by S.W.O.R.D. as a soulless killing machine.

In Agatha All Along, we learned that Billy and Tommy Maximoff survived, and the latter is expected to factor into this story when he seeks out his "father." Vision, meanwhile, will be seeking out his own family, with various AIs set to appear in human form.

During a recent convention appearance, Paul Bettany said the series is "about intergenerational trauma...fathers and sons and denial of pain and denial of your own truth and coming to terms with who and what you are."

It's hard to say what a possible second season could look like without seeing the first, but there's plenty of potential for a character like Vision on television. Whether it's adapting Tom King's critically acclaimed comic book series or using the show as a platform for the Young Avengers and characters like Wiccan and Speed to take centre stage, there are plenty of exciting possibilities.

Bettany will reprise his role as Vision's title character, with James Spader set to return as Avengers: Age of Ultron's titular villain. Todd Stashwick and Faran Tahir, who is back as Raza from Iron Man, are also set to appear (the former has been confirmed as Paladin).

The cast also features T'Nia Miller as Jocasta, with Orla Brady and Emily Hampshire enlisted as F.R.I.D.A.Y. and E.D.I.T.H., respectively. As noted, Ruaridh Mollica is expected to play a mystery character widely believed to be Tommy Maximoff, while Battlestar Galactica icon Mary McDonnell boarded the series yesterday.

Vision—or Vision Quest —is set to premiere on Disney+ in 2026.