RUMOR: We May Know Which Marvel Television MCU Series Will Be Next To Get A Season 2

RUMOR: We May Know Which Marvel Television MCU Series Will Be Next To Get A Season 2

With Marvel Studios taking a new approach to television moving forward, there will be fewer standalone titles and more multi-year series. Now, a new rumour may shed some light on Vision's Disney+ future.

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 04, 2025 02:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios/Marvel Television has changed its approach to TV shows in recent years, shifting from telling stories about characters from the movies (to set up future movies) to more traditional multi-season, standalone series like Daredevil: Born Again

There are still a couple of shows from the previous era set to hit Disney+ in the coming months, including Wonder Man and Vision. Ironheart clearly isn't getting a second season, but as Marvel Television gears up to start work on Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, could one of those upcoming titles be more than just a one-off? 

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, there are rumblings that Vision (or Vision Quest) could get a Season 2. 

The series is the next chapter in the story that started with WandaVision. In that 2021 series, the Hex's Vision, created by the Scarlet Witch, restored the real deal's memories when he was resurrected by S.W.O.R.D. as a soulless killing machine. 

In Agatha All Along, we learned that Billy and Tommy Maximoff survived, and the latter is expected to factor into this story when he seeks out his "father." Vision, meanwhile, will be seeking out his own family, with various AIs set to appear in human form. 

During a recent convention appearance, Paul Bettany said the series is "about intergenerational trauma...fathers and sons and denial of pain and denial of your own truth and coming to terms with who and what you are."

It's hard to say what a possible second season could look like without seeing the first, but there's plenty of potential for a character like Vision on television. Whether it's adapting Tom King's critically acclaimed comic book series or using the show as a platform for the Young Avengers and characters like Wiccan and Speed to take centre stage, there are plenty of exciting possibilities. 

Bettany will reprise his role as Vision's title character, with James Spader set to return as Avengers: Age of Ultron's titular villain. Todd Stashwick and Faran Tahir, who is back as Raza from Iron Man, are also set to appear (the former has been confirmed as Paladin).

The cast also features T'Nia Miller as Jocasta, with Orla Brady and Emily Hampshire enlisted as F.R.I.D.A.Y. and E.D.I.T.H., respectively. As noted, Ruaridh Mollica is expected to play a mystery character widely believed to be Tommy Maximoff, while Battlestar Galactica icon Mary McDonnell boarded the series yesterday.

Vision—or Vision Quest —is set to premiere on Disney+ in 2026.

Marvel's Mystery Summer 2027 Movie REMOVED From Release Schedule - And Replaced With THE SIMPSONS MOVIE 2!
Related:

Marvel's Mystery Summer 2027 Movie REMOVED From Release Schedule - And Replaced With THE SIMPSONS MOVIE 2!
Marvel Television Boss On What's Next For MCU Limited Series, Pausing NOVA And STRANGE ACADEMY, And More
Recommended For You:

Marvel Television Boss On What's Next For MCU Limited Series, Pausing NOVA And STRANGE ACADEMY, And More

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 10/4/2025, 2:39 PM
RUMMMMBBBBLLLINGS
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 10/4/2025, 2:54 PM
Let's see how the first season is first.

I hope it's good, I basically skipped every Marvel TV shows since Loki S2 (that I never bothered to finish), but Vision is a great character.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/4/2025, 2:55 PM
Ok but zipolito unity
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/4/2025, 3:17 PM
Interesting if true…

Obviously need to see the first season before getting excited for a second but if so then it likely means they have been impressed with what they have seen so far with the show which is good news.

In regards to other shows getting a second season , I liked Ironheart and given its ending , I would like & hope it gets a second one aswell!!.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/4/2025, 3:32 PM
a season 2 would be.......
User Comment Image







no it would not, phuck u
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 10/4/2025, 3:35 PM
What's kind of funny is that Riri in Marvel Zombies was way better than Riri in Ironheart.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/4/2025, 3:39 PM
Season 1 ended gracfully, she sold her soul to the devil, you could not have hoped for a better ending for that character.
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder