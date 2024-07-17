DRACULA: A LOVE TALE - First Look At X-MEN: FIRST CLASS Actor Caleb Landry Jones As The Legendary Vampire

We heard that Luc Besson was set to direct a new adaptation of Dracula earlier this year, and we now have a first behind-the-scenes look at Caleb Landry Jones as the titular count...

Cameras are now rolling on director Luc Besson's (Leon, The Fifth Element) new take on Dracula, with his DogMan star Caleb Landry Jones on board to play the legendary Transylvanian Count.

The movie is titled Dracula: A Love Tale, and is described as a “a big-budget reimagining” of the vampire's origin story.

Deadline has shared a first look at the movie, giving us a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Jones in his armor, presumably as a pre-vampire Prince Vlad "The Impaler" Tepes.

“It’s a totally romantic approach,” Besson says of his adaptation. “There’s a romantic side in Bram Stoker’s book that hasn’t been explored that much. It’s a love story about a man who waits for 400 years for the reincarnation of his wife. That’s the true heart of the story, waiting an eternity for the return of love.”

To be fair, the romantic elements of the story have been explored several times in previous film and TV adaptations, most notably in Francis Ford Coppola's stylish Bram Stoker's Dracula.

Zoë Bleu will play Elisabeta and her 19th century alter ego, Mina, with Matilda De Angelis as Mina’s best friend, and Christoph Waltz as "a vampire-hunting priest who is on Dracula’s tail" (this movie's take on Van Helsing, no doubt).

This wouldn't be the first time we've seen Dracula's pre-vampire life depicted on screen. There's a flashback to the Count's early days in Coppola's film, and the more recent Dracula Untold focuses on the former Knight's fall into darkness after a fateful encounter with an ancient blood-sucker.

Jones played Banshee in X-Men: First Class, but the character was killed off prior to the events of X-Men: Days of Future Past. Memorable supporting roles in the likes of Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Get Out, Finch and American Made.followed.

As for Besson, DogMan was viewed as something of a comeback for the controversial filmmaker, who made his name helming movies such as Big Blue, La Femme Nikita, Leon, and The Fifth Element. More recently, his career was impacted by sexual misconduct allegations, which included accusations from an actress who worked with the director on Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

Besson steadfastly denied these claims, however, and was cleared of all charges last year by France’s equivalent of the U.S. Supreme Court.

TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 7/17/2024, 12:24 PM
Someday I hope we get SOMETHING that adapts Bram Stokers book in an accurate way.

It's such a good story and nobody has even tried to adapt it faithfully.
Coppola got a lot of it in but I'm in the minority of people who think the movie itself absolutely blows.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 7/17/2024, 12:32 PM
@TrentCrimm - yeah, it's like a series of set pieces that don't quite fit together (and not all of them work individually either). But first director to bring in a cast matching the same ages as the novel.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/17/2024, 12:37 PM
"There’s a romantic side in Bram Stoker’s book that hasn’t been explored that much"
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/17/2024, 12:39 PM
ginger
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/17/2024, 12:39 PM
Interested to see how Besson might difference it because so far , it sounds very much like Francis Ford Coppola’s take on the character (which I liked)..

That was very much a romantic tale/love story at its core even amongst all the horror & supernatural stuff.

Also Matilda De Angelis..😍.

Solarkalel85
Solarkalel85 - 7/17/2024, 1:18 PM
The reincarnated wife thing isn't in the book in any shape or form
Colton
Colton - 7/17/2024, 1:42 PM
@Solarkalel85 - preach!

