ABRAHAM'S BOYS: Dracula Seeks Vengeance Against Van Helsing's Family In First Trailer For Joe Hill Adaptation

This one really flew under the radar, but an adaptation of Joe Hill's Abraham's Boys is on the way from Shudder and RLJE Films, and the first trailer and poster have now been released online.

Based on Hill's short story from his 20th Century Ghosts anthology, Abraham's Boys: A Dracula Story (they were always going to get big D's name in the title) finds Abraham Van Helsing (Titus Welliver) living a secluded life far away from the horrors of his legendary vampire slaying past alongside his wife and sons.

When Abraham's wife (Jocelin Donahue) - it seems the old dog ended up marrying Mina Murray/Harker after the events of Bram Stoker's novel - begins to exhibit some very strange behaviour, Van Helsing must come clean to his sons about his history with the infamous Transylvanian Count.

According to the official synopsis: "Max and Rudy Van Helsing have spent their lives under the strict and overprotective rule of their father, Abraham. Unaware of his dark past, they struggle to understand his paranoia and increasingly erratic behavior. But when they begin to uncover the violent truths behind their father’s history with Dracula, their world unravels, forcing them to confront the terrifying legacy they were never meant to inherit."

Dracula does show up at some point in the movie, though we only get a blurry glimpse of the vampire in the background (he looks a little like Kurt Barlow from Tobe Hooper's Salem's Lot).

Surely you've noticed your mother has been acting strange lately.



ABRAHAM'S BOYS: A DRACULA STORY is in theaters July 11.



ABRAHAM'S BOYS: A DRACULA STORY is in theaters July 11.

Based on the short story by Joe Hill.

Here's what director Natasha Kermani had to say when Shudder and RLJE Films acquired the rights:

“It was a joy to bring Joe Hill’s dark, gothic story to the screen on location in California, with a fantastic Los Angeles cast and crew, and I’m so excited to now be able to share the film with audiences all over the world alongside my friends at RLJE Films and Shudder.”

RLJE Films’ Chief Acquisitions Officer Mark Ward added:

“We can’t wait to bring Abraham’s Boys to audiences and expand the Dracula legacy with a fresh and compelling perspective […] Natasha Kermani has woven a gripping, character-driven horror story that drags Van Helsing’s past into the light — whether his sons are ready for it or not.”

Abraham' Boys: A Dracula Story also stars Aurora Perrineau, Judah Mackey, and Brady Hepner, and is set to hit theaters on July 11.