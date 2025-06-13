ABRAHAM'S BOYS: Dracula Seeks Vengeance Against Van Helsing's Family In First Trailer For Joe Hill Adaptation

Shudder and RLJE Films have released the first trailer for upcoming Joe Hill adaptation, Abraham's Boys: A Dracula Story, which sees the legendary vampire track down his old nemesis, Van Helsing...

By MarkCassidy - Jun 13, 2025 09:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Dracula
Source: Via FearHQ.com

This one really flew under the radar, but an adaptation of Joe Hill's Abraham's Boys is on the way from Shudder and RLJE Films, and the first trailer and poster have now been released online.

Based on Hill's short story from his 20th Century Ghosts anthology, Abraham's Boys: A Dracula Story (they were always going to get big D's name in the title) finds Abraham Van Helsing (Titus Welliver) living a secluded life far away from the horrors of his legendary vampire slaying past alongside his wife and sons.

When Abraham's wife (Jocelin Donahue) - it seems the old dog ended up marrying Mina Murray/Harker after the events of Bram Stoker's novel - begins to exhibit some very strange behaviour, Van Helsing must come clean to his sons about his history with the infamous Transylvanian Count.

According to the official synopsis: "Max and Rudy Van Helsing have spent their lives under the strict and overprotective rule of their father, Abraham. Unaware of his dark past, they struggle to understand his paranoia and increasingly erratic behavior. But when they begin to uncover the violent truths behind their father’s history with Dracula, their world unravels, forcing them to confront the terrifying legacy they were never meant to inherit."

Dracula does show up at some point in the movie, though we only get a blurry glimpse of the vampire in the background (he looks a little like Kurt Barlow from Tobe Hooper's Salem's Lot).

Check out the trailer below, and let us know what you think in the comments.

Here's what director Natasha Kermani had to say when Shudder and RLJE Films acquired the rights:

“It was a joy to bring Joe Hill’s dark, gothic story to the screen on location in California, with a fantastic Los Angeles cast and crew, and I’m so excited to now be able to share the film with audiences all over the world alongside my friends at RLJE Films and Shudder.”

RLJE Films’ Chief Acquisitions Officer Mark Ward added:

“We can’t wait to bring Abraham’s Boys to audiences and expand the Dracula legacy with a fresh and compelling perspective […] Natasha Kermani has woven a gripping, character-driven horror story that drags Van Helsing’s past into the light — whether his sons are ready for it or not.”

Abraham' Boys: A Dracula Story also stars Aurora Perrineau, Judah Mackey, and Brady Hepner, and is set to hit theaters on July 11.

Gmoney84
Gmoney84 - 6/13/2025, 9:39 AM
Hmmm, looks interesting.
ElJefe
ElJefe - 6/13/2025, 9:40 AM
“A Terrific Fright Fest!”

— Dad
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/13/2025, 9:41 AM
Looks interesting
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 6/13/2025, 9:50 AM
Looks good but Hollywood sure loves casting older men married to younger women. 🤷‍♂️🤣
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 6/13/2025, 10:05 AM
@AnthonyVonGeek - It's relatable to the executives since they do it too
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/13/2025, 9:57 AM
Seems decent imo , might give it a shot since I find the premise intriguing…

Titus Welliver is also underrated as an actor so it’s good to see him lead this.
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 6/13/2025, 10:25 AM
Synopsis: Abraham Lincoln's two take up the family business of Vampire Hunting, only to meet an unholy creature their father had only written about as a myth in his diaries. Starring Timothee Chalamet, Jacob Elordi and a 34 year old woman playing their mother.

