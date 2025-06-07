Caleb Landry Jones Is DRACULA In First Trailer For Luc Besson's Lavish Adaptation

Caleb Landry Jones Is DRACULA In First Trailer For Luc Besson's Lavish Adaptation

The first trailer for Luc Besson's adaptation of Dracula is now online, and it finds X-Men: First Class actor Caleb Landry Jones putting his own unique spin on the legendary vampire...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 07, 2025 07:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Dracula

We first heard about Luc Besson's (Leon, The Fifth Element) new take on Dracula starring Caleb Landry Jones as the legendary Transylvanian Count last summer, but updates have been pretty much non-existent since. Now, a first trailer and poster have been released online (via FearHQ.com).

The movie was originally titled Dracula: A Love Tale, and is described as a “a big-budget reimagining” of the vampire's origin story. This latest adaptation of Bram Stoker's classic tale is set to hit theaters on July 30.

“It’s a totally romantic approach,” Besson said of his film in a 2024 interview. “There’s a romantic side in Bram Stoker’s book that hasn’t been explored that much. It’s a love story about a man who waits for 400 years for the reincarnation of his wife. That’s the true heart of the story, waiting an eternity for the return of love.”

It's a common misconception that Stoker's novel contains any romantic elements whatsoever - as it pertains to Dracula and Mina, at least. Even if it did, a romantic angle has been explored several times in previous film and TV adaptations, most notably in Francis Ford Coppola's stylish Bram Stoker's Dracula.

Zoë Bleu will play Elisabeta and her 19th century alter ego, Mina, with Matilda De Angelis as Mina’s best friend, and Christoph Waltz as "a vampire-hunting priest who is on Dracula’s tail" (this movie's take on Van Helsing, no doubt).

Check out the trailer and poster at the links below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

This wouldn't be the first time we've seen Dracula's pre-vampire life depicted on screen. There's a flashback to the Count's early days in Coppola's film, and the more recent Dracula Untold focuses on the former Knight's fall into darkness after a fateful encounter with an ancient blood-sucker.

Jones played Banshee in X-Men: First Class, but the character was killed off prior to the events of X-Men: Days of Future Past. Memorable supporting roles in the likes of Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Get Out, Finch and American Made.followed.

As for Besson, DogMan was viewed as something of a comeback for the controversial filmmaker, who made his name helming movies such as Big Blue, La Femme Nikita, Leon, and The Fifth Element. More recently, his career was impacted by sexual misconduct allegations, which included accusations from an actress who worked with the director on Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

Besson steadfastly denied these claims, however, and was cleared of all charges last year by France’s equivalent of the U.S. Supreme Court.

DRACULA: A LOVE TALE - First Look At X-MEN: FIRST CLASS Actor Caleb Landry Jones As The Legendary Vampire
Related:

DRACULA: A LOVE TALE - First Look At X-MEN: FIRST CLASS Actor Caleb Landry Jones As The Legendary Vampire
X-MEN: FIRST CLASS Actor Caleb Landry Jones To Play The Count In Luc Besson's DRACULA - A LOVE TALE
Recommended For You:

X-MEN: FIRST CLASS Actor Caleb Landry Jones To Play The Count In Luc Besson's DRACULA - A LOVE TALE

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheShape9859
TheShape9859 - 6/7/2025, 7:19 AM
Looks great
braunermegda
braunermegda - 6/7/2025, 7:30 AM
On the books Dracula don't give a flying [frick] about Mina, the director clearly hasn't read it and its sorely basing his work upon Coppola, which is a great movie but has nothing to do with the book at all. Once again we're missing the good story this book has to focus on a made up romance.
Lysander45
Lysander45 - 6/7/2025, 7:32 AM
Besson appears to be confusing the plot of Francis Ford Coppola's adaptation with the plot of the book, which makes no mention of Mina Harker being a reincarnation of Dracula's wife. That idea was Coppola's idea, which is the reason why it 'hasn't been explored much'. The actual 'true heart of the story' could be argued as being Bram Stoker imprinting his concepts of bureaucratic efficiency into how Mina Harker is a savant-like note taker who memorised European train timetables because she loves Jonathan, but only in a safe Victorian way, where they can hold hands only when they're alone.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 6/7/2025, 7:42 AM
Crazy how the original Nosferstu was a Dracula knock off and now this one does seem to be (at least from the trailer) taking some inspiration from the recent Eggers movie.

It looks good though. Say what you want about Besson as a person, but his work often has alot to like, even if they bomb at the box office.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder