INVINCIBLE Gets Early Season 5 Renewal; Matthew Rhys Joins Season 4 Voice Cast - Is He Playing Thragg?

Prime Video has announced that its incredibly popular adult animated series, Invincible, has been renewed for a fifth season, months before the show's season 4 premiere...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 18, 2025 06:07 AM EST
Some great news for Invincible fans here!

We're still quite a while away from the 2026 season 4 premiere, but Prime Video clearly has every confidence in the show's longevity, and has now announced that the adult animated series has been renewed for a fifth season.

The streamer has also revealed that Matthew Rhys (The Americans, Perry Mason) has joined the season 4 voice cast, but his role is being kept under wraps. Could it be Thragg, perhaps?

Mark Grayson very nearly met his end at the hands of the bloodthirsty (even for a Viltrumite) villain known as Conquest, but he's going to come up against an even tougher opponent in season 4: Grand Regent Thragg.

There are a number of incredibly powerful characters in the world of Invincible, but a lot of fans would consider Thragg to be at least among the most formidable. Kirkman has previously confirmed that Thragg has been cast.

"I mean, it would certainly be weird if [Thragg] didn't show up in the show. Yeah. I mean, I don't know. It's so tough. Here's what I'll say: he's been cast, and he's amazing."

Season 4 will also include a storyline that didn't play out on the page, which we got a little hint of when demonic detective Damien Darkblood returned in the recent finale's post-credits scene to summon a more powerful demon (the Devil himself?) voiced by Bruce Campbell.

"In the comics, he was never sent to hell," Kirkman says of Darkblood's unexpected return. "He was a great character that we loved from the first season. Clancy Brown’s portrayal of him was spot-on and so terrific. We always wanted to figure out a way to get Damian Darkblood back into the show, and then — gosh, do I want to spoil this? There’s a storyline from the comic that I never got around to doing. Every superhero story has some chapter where they go to hell and they fight the devil. It happens in DC and Marvel comics. It’s a big deal. I never got around to doing anything like that in Invincible. I kept getting sidetracked and there was never a good time. So it’s entirely possible that we may be doing something like that in the show, and that scene at the end of that episode is setting that up. Oh my God, and we got to work with Bruce Campbell. It’s the best."

When asked if Campbell is voicing the Satan, Kirkman says: "Could be the devil. Could be. We’ll just have to see. Maybe I shouldn’t have spoiled that."

Earlier this week, Yeun received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for the show, specifically for his work on season 3's seventh episode, "What Have I Done?"

OptimusInTime
OptimusInTime - 7/18/2025, 6:19 AM
Great news!! This show is aces!
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/18/2025, 6:20 AM
Nice choice, the Americans is excellent.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 7/18/2025, 7:05 AM
I checked out at the end of s2. Is it worth jumping back in?

