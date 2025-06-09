INVINCIBLE Fighting Game From Skybound Announced; First Trailer Spotlights Brutal Gameplay Footage

Publisher Skybound Games announced that a new fighting game based on Robert Kirkman's Invincible is on the way during yesterday's Xbox Showcase event, and this looks to be every bit as brutal and bloody as the comic book and animated series it's inspired by.

Invincible VS is a superhero 3v3 tag fighting game set in the Invincible universe, which allows players to battle to the death as a team of fan-favorite characters in iconic locations. Playable characters include Mark Grayson (Invincible), Atom Eve, Thula, Bulletproof, and Omni Man.

Unleash bone-breaking combos through fast combat and smart defensive tactics to leave a trail of blood and destruction. Land vicious Super moves and Ultimates to leave your opponents in a mess of blood.

The game will "offer players a variety of dynamic game modes that raise the stakes with every battle. Whether diving into a captivating single player story, climbing the ranks in a competitive and casual multiplayer Versus mode, unlocking character arcs in Arcade or mastering devastating combos in Training, players will experience unparalleled heroic brutality, where every earth-shattering blow will leave them feeling…Invincible."

“I have said this before, and I’ll say it again: this is the most excited I’ve been about anything involving Invincible,” said Kirkman. “Invincible VS is crazy fun, fast, ferocious and dripping with the same over-the-top brutality that you’ll see in the comic book pages and on the show. It is a natural evolution of the franchise and it is everything that fans have been demanding for over a decade! This is without a doubt, probably the best superhero fighting game in the universe!”

“As huge fans of the franchise, it was an honor to work with Robert, as well as the comic book and TV series teams, to create the most authentic Invincible experience for players,” added Mike Willette, Executive Producer of Invincible VS. “In Invincible VS, every move, every line of dialogue, every broken limb and bloodied mouth carries real cost and consequence – all building toward the bone-deep satisfaction of victory. No tag fighting game has ever delivered this level of intensity and violence. This game is a love letter to the fighting game community, created by a team of passionate, experienced fans of the genre.”

As for whether the game's story will be based on a specific arc from the comic or lean more towards what we saw in the Prime Video animated series, art director Dan Eder suggests that it will draw inspiration from both while mixing things up a little.

"We don't want this to feel detached from the source material," Eder tells IGN. "If anything, I think there's a lot we can kind of use from his knowledge and find ways to mix it up. We don't want to just kind retread old ground like, 'Hey, we did this in the show, let's do this one-to-one in the game!' I think that can get a little bit boring. Instead, we're always looking at ways to elevate it. And Robert is a very core part of that conversation, because who knows these characters better than him and Ryan Ottley and Corey Walker and the other creators?"

Invincible VS is set to launch in 2026 on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Check out the gameplay trailer below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.