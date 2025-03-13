INVINCIBLE Creator Confirms [SPOILER]'s Fate After Season 3 Finale Battle And Teases Season 4

Invincible wrapped up its third season in typically violent fashion, with almost the entire episode dedicated to a vicious brawl between Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) and a particularly powerful and bloodthirsty Viltrumite known as Conquest.

After almost 30 minutes of brutal battle, Mark is finally able to defeat his foe with some help from his brother Oliver (Christian Convery) and Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs). Invincible allows his Viltrumite side to manifest, smashing Conquest's skull in with his own head.

The villain certainly looks dead, but we then learn that Cecil (Walton Goggins) has preserved "the body" so he can be questioned about the movements of the Viltrum Empire.

"I think a Cecil interrogating Conquest scene, with Walton Goggins and Jeffrey Dean Morgan going head-to-head, that'd be a pretty cool, intense scene," creator Robert Kirkman tells EW. "But to put it more succinctly, I don't think Cecil would've gone to all the trouble of containing Conquest the way he did if Conquest was dead. So I think it's safe to say that Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Conquest will return in some capacity."

A fourth season has already been confirmed, and it should be with us as soon as 2026.

What did you make of the season 3 finale of Invincible? Let us know in the comments, and check out a new poster below.

Rated PF for Peak Fiction. Side effects may include your jaw permanently dropped, and not remembering to breathe. pic.twitter.com/OZX3DHNSi1 — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) March 13, 2025

Prime Video recently announced some impressive new cast additions, many of whom are sure to be back for future seasons.

Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad, BoJack Horseman) will voice Powerplex, Simu Liu (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Atlas) is Multi-Paul, Kate Mara (House of Cards, A Teacher) will play Becky Duvall, Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai, Blue Beetle) has been cast as Dropkick and Fightmaster, John DiMaggio (Futurama, Adventure Time) is The Elephant, Tzi Ma (The Farewell, Kung Fu) will voice Mr. Liu, and Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth, Cocaine Bear) will take over as Oliver Grayson, aka Kid-Omni Man.

Doug Bradley (Hellraiser) and Jonathan Banks' (Breaking Bad) roles are being kept under wraps, but there was a lot of speculation that they'll play Brit and Conquest, respectively (we'd say Bradley will still end up voicing the former).

You can check out some breakdowns for each new character below.

POWERPLEX: A new villain with an emotional past, Powerplex absorbs energy – letting him use an enemy’s strength against them. And that enemy is Invincible.

BECKY DUVALL: With a deep hatred for Invincible, Becky works with Powerplex to deliver justice she believes was denied.

THE ELEPHANT: A serious villain with a serious name and a serious look. He wants the world to stop eating meat. He probably wants other things too. It doesn’t matter as long as he’s taken seriously… By somebody. Please.

MR. LIU: Under this wizened exterior, he’s the ruthless leader of The Order – an international crime syndicate. But that’s not all this mysterious old man is hiding.

FIGHTMASTER & DROPKICK: Freedom-fighting twins from a troubled future, they’re willing to risk everything in a desperate quest to save their world.

OLIVER GRAYSON: Mark’s younger brother was a toddler last time we saw him, but when you’re half Viltrumite and half Thraxan, you grow up REAL fast.

MULTI-PAUL: An elite assassin for Mr. Liu’s secret criminal organization, Multi-Paul took the opposite path of his sister Dupli-Kate. But blood is thicker than water…