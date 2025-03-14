INVINCIBLE Creator On How Finale's Hellish Post-Credits Scene Sets Up Unused Comic Storyline - SPOILERS

The season 3 finale of Invincible included a post-credits scene that even fans of the comic will not have been expecting. Robert Kirkman weighs-in during a new interview...

The season 3 finale of Invincible is now streaming on Prime Video, and following one of the most hellacious battles we've seen since the animated series premiered back in 2021, we took a trip to literal Hell for a post-credits scene that not even fans of the comic will have been expecting.

In the stinger, demonic detective Damien Darkblood (Clancy Brown) - who we haven't seen since Cecil banished him back in the first season - summons a more powerful demon voiced by Evil Dead legend Bruce Campbell, and tells him about a "surface dweller" who may be able to restore his master to his former glory.

This sets up a season 4 storyline that didn't play out on the page, and could potentially see Mark Grayson journey to Hell to battle the Devil himself.

"In the comics, he was never sent to hell," Robert Kirkman says of Darkblood's unexpected return. "He was a great character that we loved from the first season. Clancy Brown’s portrayal of him was spot-on and so terrific. We always wanted to figure out a way to get Damian Darkblood back into the show, and then — gosh, do I want to spoil this? There’s a storyline from the comic that I never got around to doing. Every superhero story has some chapter where they go to hell and they fight the devil. It happens in DC and Marvel comics. It’s a big deal. I never got around to doing anything like that in Invincible. I kept getting sidetracked and there was never a good time. So it’s entirely possible that we may be doing something like that in the show, and that scene at the end of that episode is setting that up. Oh my God, and we got to work with Bruce Campbell. It’s the best."

When asked if Campbell is voicing the Satan, Kirkman says: "Could be the devil. Could be. We’ll just have to see. Maybe I shouldn’t have spoiled that."

A fourth season has already been confirmed, and it should be with us as soon as 2026.

What did you make of the season 3 finale of Invincible? Let us know in the comments, and check out a new poster below.

Prime Video recently announced some impressive new cast additions, many of whom are sure to be back for future seasons.

Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad, BoJack Horseman) will voice Powerplex, Simu Liu (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Atlas) is Multi-Paul, Kate Mara (House of Cards, A Teacher) will play Becky Duvall, Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai, Blue Beetle) has been cast as Dropkick and Fightmaster, John DiMaggio (Futurama, Adventure Time) is The Elephant, Tzi Ma (The Farewell, Kung Fu) will voice Mr. Liu, and Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth, Cocaine Bear) will take over as Oliver Grayson, aka Kid-Omni Man.

Doug Bradley (Hellraiser) and Jonathan Banks' (Breaking Bad) roles are being kept under wraps, but there was a lot of speculation that they'll play Brit and Conquest, respectively (we'd say Bradley will still end up voicing the former).

You can check out some breakdowns for each new character below.

POWERPLEX: A new villain with an emotional past, Powerplex absorbs energy – letting him use an enemy’s strength against them. And that enemy is Invincible.

BECKY DUVALL: With a deep hatred for Invincible, Becky works with Powerplex to deliver justice she believes was denied.

THE ELEPHANT: A serious villain with a serious name and a serious look. He wants the world to stop eating meat. He probably wants other things too. It doesn’t matter as long as he’s taken seriously… By somebody. Please.

MR. LIU: Under this wizened exterior, he’s the ruthless leader of The Order – an international crime syndicate. But that’s not all this mysterious old man is hiding.

FIGHTMASTER & DROPKICK: Freedom-fighting twins from a troubled future, they’re willing to risk everything in a desperate quest to save their world.

OLIVER GRAYSON: Mark’s younger brother was a toddler last time we saw him, but when you’re half Viltrumite and half Thraxan, you grow up REAL fast.

MULTI-PAUL: An elite assassin for Mr. Liu’s secret criminal organization, Multi-Paul took the opposite path of his sister Dupli-Kate. But blood is thicker than water…

Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/14/2025, 9:56 AM
I had honestly forgotten about Damien Darkblood until the post credits scene. Interested to see where it goes.

While fans already know this show is God Tier more people need to check it out!
ARegularCrab
ARegularCrab - 3/14/2025, 10:03 AM
@Wahhvacado - to quote a particularly violent cat.


"MORE!"
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 3/14/2025, 9:58 AM
That finale was BRUTAL… I’m looking forward to seeing what they do with the next season.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 3/14/2025, 10:58 AM
@slickrickdesigns - It was SOOOOO good. My palms were literally sweating. My daughters, who have never seen the show before, were completely engrossed by it (they are 13 and 18). One of them was upset it was the finale and wanted me to start the series from the beginning again. Cant wait for next season. I never finished the comics, so starting this season everything has been a surprise. Might have to buy the 3 compendiums and read it all.
ARegularCrab
ARegularCrab - 3/14/2025, 10:00 AM
Groovy!
MrDandy
MrDandy - 3/14/2025, 10:03 AM
Fantastic season and that finale was brutal in the best ways. Really well animated fight where it was unclear how things were going to go.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 3/14/2025, 10:09 AM
If you could pick anyone to play the live action versions who would it be

Debbie - Sandra Oh
Eve - Sophie Turner
Rex - Alexander Skarsgard
Shapesmith - Bill Hader
Donald - James Spader
Immortal - Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Angstrom - Sterling K Brown
Omniman - John Hamm
Amanda - Mackenzie Foy
Cecil - Walton Goggins

Can't think of others
S8R8M
S8R8M - 3/14/2025, 10:29 AM
Great show! Wish we got more of Omni-man

