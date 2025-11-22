"I Didn't Feel Comfortable...": Aaron Paul Shares Surprising Reason He Won't Return As INVINCIBLE's Powerplex

Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul has revealed that he won't reprise his role as Powerplex in Season 4 on Invincible, explaining that while he remains a fan of the show, the villain was simply too much for him.

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 22, 2025 10:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Invincible

One of the most exciting additions to the Invincible Season 3 cast was Breaking Bad and Black Mirror star Aaron Paul as the villainous Powerplex.

In the show, the character is depicted as a delusional and emotionally unstable scientist who irrationally desires revenge on Invincible for his unintended role in the deaths of his sister and niece. Alas, in seeking his revenge, Powerplex is responsible for the deaths of his wife and son.

There's still more story to be told with Scott Duvall, but Paul won't be part of it. In an interview with Kinda Funny Games, the actor opened up on his decision to step away from Invincible, despite remaining a fan of the series and those who work on it.

"I did a couple of episodes, and they asked me to come back for next season, but I've got to tell you...that show, I'm such a fan of. I watch every episode. I love. It was just way too gruelling on my psyche," Paul revealed. "It was such an emotional...I have such respect for what they're doing."

"Powerplex is not just messing around. He's going through things. Turmoil. I put myself in that skin, and it was a skin I didn't feel comfortable in, to be honest," he continued. "I didn't want to do it anymore...the thing is, everyone involved in that is amazing. What it did to me, I didn't like. I couldn't continue."

There's no word on who will take over the role from Paul, though we know that The Americans' Matthew Rhys has boarded Invincible in an undisclosed role.

From The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, and based on the Skybound/Image comic of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible is an hour-long, adult animated superhero show that revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons).

However, as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father's legacy may not be as heroic as it seems. Invincible, Kirkman's second-longest comic-book series after The Walking Dead, concluded in February 2018 after a 15-year run.

The first three seasons of Invincible are now streaming on Prime Video. Season 4 will premiere next March, with Guardians of the Galaxy star Lee Pace joining the cast as Thragg. Season 5 is also officially in the works. 

Conquistador
Conquistador - 11/22/2025, 10:34 AM
Thats cool we didnt want you back anyway. Haha

Na on the real though he was the most out of place. I liked the story, but the voice threw me off.
AdamZer0
AdamZer0 - 11/22/2025, 10:35 AM
Paul did a good job as Powerplex but I get it; 85%of the time he was either crying or screaming.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 11/22/2025, 10:38 AM
I don’t know. I kind of buy this but I also buy that the paycheck wasn’t enough too. Paul has such a distinctive voice and tone. Hopefully whoever replaces him can tap into that a little bit. The performance was a little over the top but I think it worked mostly.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/22/2025, 10:49 AM
Walked away from a cartoon. Sissy.
You don't even have to wear pants while recording your lines bro!
asherman93
asherman93 - 11/22/2025, 2:20 PM
@lazlodaytona - "You don't even have to wear pants while recording your lines bro!"
Zoran Gvojic, is that you?
MrDandy
MrDandy - 11/22/2025, 10:49 AM
Method acting will mess you up. Don’t do meth(od), kids.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 11/22/2025, 10:57 AM
Actors are so fuggin ghey…It’s a cartoon, my guy. A cartoon…
Amaru
Amaru - 11/22/2025, 10:59 AM
Seems kind of soft. Very weird.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 11/22/2025, 11:02 AM
Higher a better voice actor for less money and stop paying these guys half your damn budget so you can make your animation more than pngs!

Reboot the MCU and DCU
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 11/22/2025, 11:09 AM
He did well in the role. He was also fantastic in the game Dispatch
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 11/22/2025, 12:29 PM
I don’t know if he’s on drugs or alcohol but I’ve noticed most actors and actresses on something sometimes blur the line between reality and fiction.
Anyways something about that character annoyed me.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/22/2025, 1:11 PM
Too bad, I thought he did a great job and wanted to see more of him in the role🤷🏾‍♂️
Cryptonautaz
Cryptonautaz - 11/22/2025, 1:21 PM
Somebody's in the wrong business, me thinks.
ZaphodDent42
ZaphodDent42 - 11/22/2025, 1:40 PM
Fair play to him. Got to look after yourself.

