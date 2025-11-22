"I Didn't Feel Comfortable...": Aaron Paul Shares Surprising Reason He Won't Return As INVINCIBLE's Powerplex

One of the most exciting additions to the Invincible Season 3 cast was Breaking Bad and Black Mirror star Aaron Paul as the villainous Powerplex.

In the show, the character is depicted as a delusional and emotionally unstable scientist who irrationally desires revenge on Invincible for his unintended role in the deaths of his sister and niece. Alas, in seeking his revenge, Powerplex is responsible for the deaths of his wife and son.

There's still more story to be told with Scott Duvall, but Paul won't be part of it. In an interview with Kinda Funny Games, the actor opened up on his decision to step away from Invincible, despite remaining a fan of the series and those who work on it.

"I did a couple of episodes, and they asked me to come back for next season, but I've got to tell you...that show, I'm such a fan of. I watch every episode. I love. It was just way too gruelling on my psyche," Paul revealed. "It was such an emotional...I have such respect for what they're doing."

"Powerplex is not just messing around. He's going through things. Turmoil. I put myself in that skin, and it was a skin I didn't feel comfortable in, to be honest," he continued. "I didn't want to do it anymore...the thing is, everyone involved in that is amazing. What it did to me, I didn't like. I couldn't continue."

There's no word on who will take over the role from Paul, though we know that The Americans' Matthew Rhys has boarded Invincible in an undisclosed role.

From The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, and based on the Skybound/Image comic of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible is an hour-long, adult animated superhero show that revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons).

However, as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father's legacy may not be as heroic as it seems. Invincible, Kirkman's second-longest comic-book series after The Walking Dead, concluded in February 2018 after a 15-year run.

The first three seasons of Invincible are now streaming on Prime Video. Season 4 will premiere next March, with Guardians of the Galaxy star Lee Pace joining the cast as Thragg. Season 5 is also officially in the works.