INVINCIBLE Season 4 Sets Premiere Date With First Trailer; Lee Pace Joins Cast As The Villainous Thragg

Amazon Prime Video announced that the fourth season of Invincible is set to premiere next March during yesterday's NYCC panel, and the first teaser trailer is now online.

As has become the norm, this first promo doesn't actually feature any footage from the show itself, as Atom Eve joins Mark Grayson in the Burger Mart booth (well, what's left of it) to chat about the events of the previous season and tease what's to come.

Our titular hero very nearly met his end at the hands of the bloodthirsty (even for a Viltrumite) villain known as Conquest in the season 3 finale, but he's going to come up against an even tougher opponent in season 4: Grand Regent Thragg.

There are a number of incredibly powerful characters in the world of Invincible, but a lot of fans would consider Thragg to be at least among the most formidable. Kirkman has previously confirmed that Thragg has been cast, and we now know that he will be voiced by GOTG and Foundation actor Lee Pace.

"Oddly enough, I've had Lee in mind for this role almost before the show existed," Robert Kirkman tells EW. "To be completely honest, when he was cast in Foundation, I was also like, 'Is this [too] close? Am I gonna be able to cast him as Thragg if he's available? Is this gonna work?'"

"Let me just start with that he looks cool as hell! The character looks so badass," adds Pace. "As I was learning more about the story we were setting up, what I saw was a character with a lot of depth and a lot of different extremes. He goes through a lot. I don't want to say too much about that because we're just at the beginning of it, but I've also never done anything like this before. I've never done a voice-to-character like this."

"I do feel like I'm playing the character like I know him now," the actor continues. "We've recorded enough and I've researched him enough, thought about him when I'm going on my runs and been inspired by the comic books, but also the fans' engagement with the character. It all kind of goes in the machine, in a way."

Matthew Rhys (The Americans, Perry Mason) has also joined the season 4 voice cast, but his role is being kept under wraps. Invincible has been renewed for a fifth season.

Check out the teaser along with a first official look at Thragg below.

Welcome back to Burger Mart! Please enjoy a hot BM along with an update on Season 4 of… pic.twitter.com/3vDrLFsKS7 — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) October 10, 2025