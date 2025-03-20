INVINCIBLE Creator Confirms That A Major Character From The Comics Has Been Cast For Season 4

INVINCIBLE Creator Confirms That A Major Character From The Comics Has Been Cast For Season 4

Invincible creator Robert Kirkman has confirmed that a major character from the comics will be introduced during season four, and a voice actor has already been cast...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 20, 2025 10:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Invincible

The season 3 finale of Invincible hit last Thursday, and with no new episode today, Prime Video and creator Robert Kirkman are already teasing what fans can expect from the officially in-development fourth season.

Mark Grayson very nearly met his end at the hands of the bloodthirsty (even for a Viltrumite) villain known as Conquest, but he's going to come up against an even tougher opponent in season 4: Grand Regent Thragg.

There are a number of incredibly powerful characters in the world of Invincible, but a lot of fans would consider Thragg to be at least among the most formidable. We don't know who will voice the character in the show, but Kirkman has confirmed that he has been cast.

"I mean, it would certainly be weird if [Thragg] didn't show up in the show. Yeah. I mean, I don't know. It's so tough. Here's what I'll say: he's been cast, and he's amazing."

Season 4 will also include a storyline that didn't play out on the page, which we got a little hint of when demonic detective Damien Darkblood returned in the recent finale's post-credits scene to summon a more powerful demon (the Devil himself?) voiced by Bruce Campbell.

"In the comics, he was never sent to hell," Kirkman says of Darkblood's unexpected return. "He was a great character that we loved from the first season. Clancy Brown’s portrayal of him was spot-on and so terrific. We always wanted to figure out a way to get Damian Darkblood back into the show, and then — gosh, do I want to spoil this? There’s a storyline from the comic that I never got around to doing. Every superhero story has some chapter where they go to hell and they fight the devil. It happens in DC and Marvel comics. It’s a big deal. I never got around to doing anything like that in Invincible. I kept getting sidetracked and there was never a good time. So it’s entirely possible that we may be doing something like that in the show, and that scene at the end of that episode is setting that up. Oh my God, and we got to work with Bruce Campbell. It’s the best."

When asked if Campbell is voicing the Satan, Kirkman says: "Could be the devil. Could be. We’ll just have to see. Maybe I shouldn’t have spoiled that."

What did you make of season 3 of Invincible? Let us know in the comments, and check out a new poster below.

Prime Video recently announced some impressive new cast additions, many of whom are sure to be back for future seasons.

Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad, BoJack Horseman) will voice Powerplex, Simu Liu (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Atlas) is Multi-Paul, Kate Mara (House of Cards, A Teacher) will play Becky Duvall, Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai, Blue Beetle) has been cast as Dropkick and Fightmaster, John DiMaggio (Futurama, Adventure Time) is The Elephant, Tzi Ma (The Farewell, Kung Fu) will voice Mr. Liu, and Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth, Cocaine Bear) will take over as Oliver Grayson, aka Kid-Omni Man.

Doug Bradley (Hellraiser) and Jonathan Banks' (Breaking Bad) roles are being kept under wraps, but there was a lot of speculation that they'll play Brit and Conquest, respectively (we'd say Bradley will still end up voicing the former).

You can check out some breakdowns for each new character below.

POWERPLEX: A new villain with an emotional past, Powerplex absorbs energy – letting him use an enemy’s strength against them. And that enemy is Invincible.

BECKY DUVALL: With a deep hatred for Invincible, Becky works with Powerplex to deliver justice she believes was denied.

THE ELEPHANT: A serious villain with a serious name and a serious look. He wants the world to stop eating meat. He probably wants other things too. It doesn’t matter as long as he’s taken seriously… By somebody. Please.

MR. LIU: Under this wizened exterior, he’s the ruthless leader of The Order – an international crime syndicate. But that’s not all this mysterious old man is hiding.

FIGHTMASTER & DROPKICK: Freedom-fighting twins from a troubled future, they’re willing to risk everything in a desperate quest to save their world.

OLIVER GRAYSON: Mark’s younger brother was a toddler last time we saw him, but when you’re half Viltrumite and half Thraxan, you grow up REAL fast.

MULTI-PAUL: An elite assassin for Mr. Liu’s secret criminal organization, Multi-Paul took the opposite path of his sister Dupli-Kate. But blood is thicker than water…

INVINCIBLE Creator On How Finale's Hellish Post-Credits Scene Sets Up Unused Comic Storyline - SPOILERS
Related:

INVINCIBLE Creator On How Finale's Hellish Post-Credits Scene Sets Up Unused Comic Storyline - SPOILERS
INVINCIBLE Creator Confirms [SPOILER]'s Fate After Season 3 Finale Battle And Teases Season 4
Recommended For You:

INVINCIBLE Creator Confirms [SPOILER]'s Fate After Season 3 Finale Battle And Teases Season 4

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ARegularCrab
ARegularCrab - 3/20/2025, 10:32 AM
Can't wait! Mark vs Conquest is gonna be one to top!

Cheers Mark!
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/20/2025, 10:34 AM
@ARegularCrab - I really don't know how they will top the last two episodes of the season. It's ok if they don't since they were that peak
ARegularCrab
ARegularCrab - 3/20/2025, 10:39 AM
@Wahhvacado - honestly I never thought they could top the Omniman stuff in S1, this show has been nothing but surprises and excitement.

It's been years since I actually looked forward to television this much. Feels refreshing
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/20/2025, 10:53 AM
@ARegularCrab - Here is to hoping! I won't be disappointed if it stays at season 1 level though! I do see season 3 being what subsequent seasons are measured against
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/20/2025, 10:34 AM
Really excited who they chose for space Freddy Mercury!

It'll be a long wait for the next season but as we saw with this season, the wait was absolutely worth it

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 3/20/2025, 10:37 AM
Best comic property on screen at the moment. No afraid to push boundaries and keeping pretty close to source material
QuietStorm
QuietStorm - 3/20/2025, 10:42 AM
Can anybody point me to a reliable vendor to buy the entire comic series? Some places I visit say Vol 1 &2. Others 1-3. And saw one site that said 1 - 6. I went to two bookstores and they said they havent had anything in years.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/20/2025, 10:55 AM
@QuietStorm - You'll want to get Invincible Compendiums 1-3. They can be found on Amazon.

Not to be confused with the Invincible Universe Compendium that looks to have more side stories.

I'm considering buying all 3 as well.
Evansly
Evansly - 3/20/2025, 10:57 AM
I have already rewatched the final two episodes and plan to do a full rewatch of the first 3 seasons. This show is so good it has me excited for 10+ years when my son is old enough for this amazing show. Takes me back to when I was excited for him to be old enough for Legos

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder