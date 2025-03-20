INVINCIBLE Creator Confirms That A Major Character From The Comics Has Been Cast For Season 4

The season 3 finale of Invincible hit last Thursday, and with no new episode today, Prime Video and creator Robert Kirkman are already teasing what fans can expect from the officially in-development fourth season.

Mark Grayson very nearly met his end at the hands of the bloodthirsty (even for a Viltrumite) villain known as Conquest, but he's going to come up against an even tougher opponent in season 4: Grand Regent Thragg.

There are a number of incredibly powerful characters in the world of Invincible, but a lot of fans would consider Thragg to be at least among the most formidable. We don't know who will voice the character in the show, but Kirkman has confirmed that he has been cast.

"I mean, it would certainly be weird if [Thragg] didn't show up in the show. Yeah. I mean, I don't know. It's so tough. Here's what I'll say: he's been cast, and he's amazing."

Season 4 will also include a storyline that didn't play out on the page, which we got a little hint of when demonic detective Damien Darkblood returned in the recent finale's post-credits scene to summon a more powerful demon (the Devil himself?) voiced by Bruce Campbell.

"In the comics, he was never sent to hell," Kirkman says of Darkblood's unexpected return. "He was a great character that we loved from the first season. Clancy Brown’s portrayal of him was spot-on and so terrific. We always wanted to figure out a way to get Damian Darkblood back into the show, and then — gosh, do I want to spoil this? There’s a storyline from the comic that I never got around to doing. Every superhero story has some chapter where they go to hell and they fight the devil. It happens in DC and Marvel comics. It’s a big deal. I never got around to doing anything like that in Invincible. I kept getting sidetracked and there was never a good time. So it’s entirely possible that we may be doing something like that in the show, and that scene at the end of that episode is setting that up. Oh my God, and we got to work with Bruce Campbell. It’s the best."

When asked if Campbell is voicing the Satan, Kirkman says: "Could be the devil. Could be. We’ll just have to see. Maybe I shouldn’t have spoiled that."

What did you make of season 3 of Invincible? Let us know in the comments, and check out a new poster below.

No new episode today, so how about an everything we know about Season 4 so far post? pic.twitter.com/0NLQBSoDYo — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) March 20, 2025 Rated PF for Peak Fiction. Side effects may include your jaw permanently dropped, and not remembering to breathe. pic.twitter.com/OZX3DHNSi1 — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) March 13, 2025

Prime Video recently announced some impressive new cast additions, many of whom are sure to be back for future seasons.

Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad, BoJack Horseman) will voice Powerplex, Simu Liu (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Atlas) is Multi-Paul, Kate Mara (House of Cards, A Teacher) will play Becky Duvall, Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai, Blue Beetle) has been cast as Dropkick and Fightmaster, John DiMaggio (Futurama, Adventure Time) is The Elephant, Tzi Ma (The Farewell, Kung Fu) will voice Mr. Liu, and Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth, Cocaine Bear) will take over as Oliver Grayson, aka Kid-Omni Man.

Doug Bradley (Hellraiser) and Jonathan Banks' (Breaking Bad) roles are being kept under wraps, but there was a lot of speculation that they'll play Brit and Conquest, respectively (we'd say Bradley will still end up voicing the former).

In honor of Invincible's comic anniversary, how about a thread of new Season 3 casting announcements??



LET'S COOK pic.twitter.com/SBpAqkov8U — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) January 22, 2025

You can check out some breakdowns for each new character below.

POWERPLEX: A new villain with an emotional past, Powerplex absorbs energy – letting him use an enemy’s strength against them. And that enemy is Invincible.

BECKY DUVALL: With a deep hatred for Invincible, Becky works with Powerplex to deliver justice she believes was denied.

THE ELEPHANT: A serious villain with a serious name and a serious look. He wants the world to stop eating meat. He probably wants other things too. It doesn’t matter as long as he’s taken seriously… By somebody. Please.

MR. LIU: Under this wizened exterior, he’s the ruthless leader of The Order – an international crime syndicate. But that’s not all this mysterious old man is hiding.

FIGHTMASTER & DROPKICK: Freedom-fighting twins from a troubled future, they’re willing to risk everything in a desperate quest to save their world.

OLIVER GRAYSON: Mark’s younger brother was a toddler last time we saw him, but when you’re half Viltrumite and half Thraxan, you grow up REAL fast.

MULTI-PAUL: An elite assassin for Mr. Liu’s secret criminal organization, Multi-Paul took the opposite path of his sister Dupli-Kate. But blood is thicker than water…