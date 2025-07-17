CLAYFACE Will Be Very Different From SUPERMAN According To James Gunn - "We Don't Want People To Get Bored"

CLAYFACE Will Be Very Different From SUPERMAN According To James Gunn - &quot;We Don't Want People To Get Bored&quot;

While Superman is tracking well at the box office, James Gunn says future DCU films will each have their own tone and style, offering audiences a unique experience with every release.

News
By MarkJulian - Jul 17, 2025 09:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Clayface

We have more coverage from James Gunn's chat with CBS Mornings, and this time, the DC studio chief is discussing Clayface, the upcoming DCU feature film from director James Watkins (See No Evil).

James Gunn has emphasized that the DC Universe will aim to offer a wide variety of storytelling styles, ensuring each film feels unique.

He clarified that while the newly released Superman sets the tone for that character’s world, it shouldn’t be seen as a template for every DC Studios project. Each entry in the DCU is expected to stand on its own, bringing something fresh and distinct.

"We've got Clayface, which is a totally different thing. Although it's in the same universe, it's a complete horror film. That's one of the things we want to do- there's no company style. It's not like every movie is going to be like Superman. The artists- the directors and the writers, each one will bring their own sense to it...that's what we want to bring to the films because we don't want people to get bored."

Tom Rhys Harries is set to portray Matt Hagen in the pic, which will take its cues from a script penned by Mike Flanagan (Doctor Sleep, Midnight Mass) and Hossein Amini (47 Ronin, Obi-Wan Kenobi).

Clayface is currently slated to hit North American theaters on September 11, 2026. 

With the release date just over a year away, more casting announcements are expected soon, as filming will need to begin in the near future in order for the production to stay on track.
On how the project came to be, which was not one of the films announced in the initial Gods and Monsters: Chapter 1 rollout, Gunn previously explained, "Mike Flanagan is somebody who I've been friendly with for a long time, and he wrote me about Clayface. He texted me about it really early on in my DC journey."

"Just being honest, I did not think that was something that was going to happen, but he came in and he pitched the idea and I was like, "Oh s---! That's cool." It's a body horror movie. It's a horror movie that, like any cool body horror movie, just happens to be in the DCU. And then he wrote the script, and the script was fantastic. We did not plan to do Clayface," Gunn revealed.

