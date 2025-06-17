DC Studios' CLAYFACE Has Officially Found Its Lead Star (And We Know Which Clayface He's Playing)

DC Studios has finally found Clayface's lead star, but it's not one of the four actors recently named as frontrunners for the role. We also have word on which version of the character the actor will play.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 17, 2025 11:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Clayface

It was recently reported that the search for Clayface's lead had come down to four actors: Jack O'Connell (28 Years Later), Tom Blyth (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes), Leo Woodall (The White Lotus), and George MacKay (1917). 

Well, it's turned out to be none of them. DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has confirmed that Welsh actor Tom Rhys Harries will take on the title role in Clayface, with The Wrap's Umberto Gonzalez reporting that he'll play the Matt Hagen version of the villain.

While Harries is a relative unknown, he's racked up credits in Apple TV+'s Suspicion, as well as The ReturnKandahar, and The Gentleman

Born in Cardiff, Wales, Harries attended The Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama and made his West End stage debut in 2013 in Jez Butterworth's Mojo opposite Colin Morgan, Rupert Grint, and Ben Whishaw.

James Gunn and Peter Safran are producing Clayface alongside The Batman director Matt Reeves. The Life of Chuck filmmaker Mike Flanagan wrote the first draft of the screenplay before Drive scribe Hossein Amini took over. James Watkins (See No Evil) directs. 

In the comics, Hagen was the second Clayface, and an adventurer who turned into a monster after encountering a radioactive pool of protoplasm.

That was changed for Batman: The Animated Series, where he was portrayed as an actor who used an anti-ageing cream to look younger. After getting on the wrong side of its creator, Roland Daggett, Hagen is doused in a vat of the stuff and becomes the "classic" Clayface you all know from the comics.

We don't know what this means for Basil Karlo or who the Clayface we saw meet his grisly demise in Creature Commandos last year was. 

Talking about Clayface earlier this year, Gunn said, "One of the things Peter and I talked about when we first got the script is if we were producing movies five years ago, like when we were doing Belko Experiment and all of that stuff, and somebody had brought us this horror script called Clayface about this guy, we would have died to have produced this movie."

"Because it was just a really excellent body horror script. And the fact that it's in the DCU is just a plus," he added. "Then we have Clayface: pure [frick]ing horror. Like totally real. Their version of that movie, it is so real and true and psychological and body horror and gross. It's definitely R-rated."

Clayface is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on September 11, 2026. 

Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 6/17/2025, 11:26 AM
So the casting rumors were COMPLETELY incorrect. Heh, got it.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 6/17/2025, 11:28 AM
@Dotanuki - No, the trades confirmed that they were all in contention. Harries beat them.
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 6/17/2025, 11:59 AM
@JoshWilding - but you understand that he wasn’t among the 4? He wasn’t mentioned at all if you look at the actors that were supposedly in contention. I’d call that a huge miss.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 6/17/2025, 12:17 PM
@Dotanuki - Yup, happy to acknowledge that, but there could be any number of reasons for why he wasn’t mentioned, TBF. My bigger concern is that it feels like DC Studios is cheaping out on talent. Again. 😅
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 6/17/2025, 11:28 AM
Do we know for certain the Clayface in Creature Commandos died though? Pretty anti-climactic, especially if it was Basil Karlo.

Anyway, I like this casting. Hope they go with the adventurer origin.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/17/2025, 11:31 AM
@bkmeijer1 - I think it’s already been confirmed they are going with the actor one.

Also it was left ambiguous whether that Clayface died or not.
FsN
FsN - 6/17/2025, 11:48 AM
@bkmeijer1 - I just checked and there's close to a dozen different people who have used the Clayface alias, no way Gunn killed off the most well known version straight away, let alone in a cartoon.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 6/17/2025, 12:26 PM
@bkmeijer1 - it was never explicitly stated that Clayface was dead... at least thats how i interrupt it
thereeljoefish
thereeljoefish - 6/17/2025, 11:29 AM
Im 100% for future comic roles to not be A-Listers. Sometimes it just tarnishes the character cuz you can’t unsee their other blockbuster role.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 6/17/2025, 11:30 AM
[frick]ing hell.

@JoshWilding

You got to admit this is not an [frick]ing obvious casting and it’s [frick]ing brilliant.

You all can see the direction we are going his [frick]ing pretty.

Leaving out, all those [frick]ing engaging in gossip and executives who can’t keep their [frick]ing mouths shut.

This is truly going to be [frick]ing good.

For [frick]s Sake
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/17/2025, 11:31 AM
Mild shock. No idiot scooper got this.
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 6/17/2025, 11:35 AM
Wait.... so the scoopers were wrong again? I'm shocked.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/17/2025, 11:37 AM
Well damn lol, there goes that shortlist…

Anyway , I have seen Tom Rhys Harries in a couple of things and he’s done well in them with the latest being as Ricky September in “Doctor Who”.

User Comment Image

Also wouldn’t be surprised if it is the Matt Hagen version of the character given thats the one they used in Batman:The Animated Series though with elements of Basil Karlo such as his backstory to an extent…

Flanagan already said he used “Feat Of Clay” from that show as inspiration for this and even with the script going through rewrites , I doubt much has been changed since his script was the reason the project was greenlit in the first place.
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 6/17/2025, 11:41 AM
I can't be the only one seeing a young Michael Shannon, like wow
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 6/17/2025, 11:42 AM
Gunn is the biggest exaggerator. It’s been so exhausting etc shit up make the movie. Pissed me off on his Batman comments.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 6/17/2025, 11:52 AM
“Hagen is doused in a vat of the stuff”

Doused? More like forcibly fed like some shit out of a Snyder prison scene. A scene that traumatized a whole generation of children. *shudders*
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/17/2025, 12:08 PM
Bro looks HAUNTING

He'll do
User Comment Image
ChrisRed
ChrisRed - 6/17/2025, 12:09 PM
Considering Clayface will most likely be cgi 80% of the time, it makes sense to go with a relatively unknown actor. Get more famous actors to portray the villain, love-interest, best friend etc. are they'll will have the money making star power
PC04
PC04 - 6/17/2025, 12:16 PM
Actually looking forward to this. The Clay Face I grew up with was from BTAS. He's a very tragic character and there is a lot to work with here. Wonder who we're going to see and what other Batman characters will appear if any.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 6/17/2025, 12:21 PM
Interesting that Matt Reeves is producing...
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 6/17/2025, 12:29 PM
@AgentofSH1ELD - i keep seeing that on this site... is that confirmed? and if so, i 100% agree... why would Reeves be a producer if his Batman is completely separate and Gunn has said multiple times Clayface is DCU???

User Comment Image
tazmaniak
tazmaniak - 6/17/2025, 12:25 PM
Is the character British or it's just a coincidence that all those actors are?

