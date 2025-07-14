Will The DCU's Batman Debut In CLAYFACE? We Have Details On That And The Movie's Lead And Supporting Cast

New character details for DC Studios’ Clayface have been revealed, including the movie’s lead, love interest, love rival, and villain. There’s also news on whether it will feature the DCU’s Batman.

By JoshWilding - Jul 14, 2025 02:07 PM EST
Last month, we learned that Welsh actor Tom Rhys Harries will play the lead character in DC Studios' Clayface. The movie is based on a story by The Fall of the House of Usher's Mike Flanagan (Drive writer Hossein Amini penned the latest draft), with Speak No Evil director James Watkins at the helm.

Clayface was not among the projects announced by DC Studios at the start of 2023, making it a surprise addition to the "Chapter 1 - Gods and Monsters" slate. However, for James Gunn, it's all about story when it comes to which DCU projects receive the green light, and this one fit the bill in the filmmaker and studio executive's eyes.

Nexus Point News has shared some additional details today, confirming that Clayface will revolve around Matt Hagen, with an amalgamation of his and Basil Karlo's comic book backstory. 

The site reveals that, "Hagen is a handsome, up and coming actor who’s attacked and disfigured. Originally from Gotham, he moves to Hollywood to escape his troubled past and begin a career as an actor. With his disfigurement, his career and outlet as an actor is ruined and is eventually transformed into a shapeshifting monster."

In Clayface, Hagen's love interest will be Dr. Caitlin Bates, an original character created for the DCU. She's the "CEO of a biotech startup seeking to create cutting edge medicine and medical technology. Bates sees Hagen as a way to grow her company and cure his condition. Throughout the process she falls in love with him while her fiance John grows suspicious of their relationship."

As for John, he's "a detective and committed to Caitlin and his job." Clayface's main antagonist will be an unnamed crime boss, who, like Caitlin and John, will be a character created specifically for the movie. 

Unfortunately, it sounds like Clayface will be lacking connections to the wider DCU, as the site has learned that it will not feature any "recognizable DC characters and will primarily consist of original characters." That means no Batman, and likely no surprise appearances from the Dark Knight's rogues gallery.

That's going to disappoint many fans, but if the movie takes place primarily in Hollywood, then there won't be much of an opportunity for us to encounter the likes of The Joker, Killer Croc, and Scarecrow, anyway. It's currently unclear how Clayface will explain the villain's presence in Creature Commandos.

The standalone nature of the project may also be down to the fact that this movie was, according to the site, originally set in the same world as The Batman

During a recent interview, Gunn was asked why Clayface was brought into the DCU rather than being an Elseworlds title. "Well, I think it was just we needed DCU content," the Superman director admitted. "Mike Flanagan is somebody who I've been friendly with for a long time, and he wrote me about Clayface. He texted me about it really early on in my DC journey."

"Just being honest, I did not think that was something that was going to happen, but he came in and he pitched the idea and I was like, "Oh s---! That's cool." It's a body horror movie," Gunn teased. "It's a horror movie that, like any cool body horror movie, just happens to be in the DCU. And then he wrote the script, and the script was fantastic. We did not plan to do Clayface."

Clayface is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on September 11, 2026. 

WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 7/14/2025, 2:42 PM
So no then
JFerguson
JFerguson - 7/14/2025, 2:43 PM
Closest connection to the wider DCU that I can see happening is him moving back to Gotham at the end of the movie.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/14/2025, 3:24 PM
@JFerguson - I'd guess it will be created in a way that it doesn't contradict any of DCU canon, what little of it there currently is, but only the most vague connections to it that would exist in any DC alt timeline too (ie always safe to mention A Batman, as long as nothing specifies WHICH Batman and thus is never fully shown).

Keep the budget modest, if it does well can then fold it fully into the DC (ie him appearing in other DCU character films/crossovers or vice verse).

If it doesn't do well enough can be retconned back to otherverse or left loose unconnected canon never referenced again for a LONG time anywhere.

ALL of that said it is an interesting concept to explore which could turn out great but on concept alone impossible to say for certain (esp in regard to what it would be likely to make at the BO).
JFerguson
JFerguson - 7/14/2025, 3:42 PM
@Apophis71 - Gunn and co have already said it’s in the DCU. I see what you’re saying that if it’s unsuccessful they can “retcon” it back to Elseworlds. But I feel that cheats the audience if they go back on their word.

I felt the same way with the Netflix marvel shows, which were always originally supposed to be in the MCU.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/14/2025, 3:55 PM
@JFerguson - Oh I fully agree, I just tend to feel they WILL do an Agent of Shield at most or Netflix DD at worst 'it's all connected' even if incredibly loose connectivity and only FULLY fold it into the mix if they pull off a well recieved product/character they consider worth doing so with in later films/shows outside of the animated stuff.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 7/14/2025, 2:44 PM
Nah. they can't introduce their Batman like that.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/14/2025, 2:46 PM
This might be intersting. Although I always preffered the Preston Payne version.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/14/2025, 2:47 PM
1. Clayface needs to be a straight-up R-rated horror movie.

2. Gunn has to be playing coy with CF being not connected to the bigger picture... Or else this movie would premiere on HBO Max. It makes zero sense this character receiving its own theatrical release.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/14/2025, 3:41 PM
@lazlodaytona - Not necessarily. If it is R-rated Horror movie, they can keep the budget low while banking on the DCU property name for a bigger box office.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 7/14/2025, 3:43 PM
@lazlodaytona

“It makes zero sense this character receiving its own theatrical release.”

They think they can make money on it. Otherwise it would go to streaming. With a 40 million dollar budget they’re probably right.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/14/2025, 3:51 PM
@lazlodaytona - streaming isn't the win you think it is
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/14/2025, 3:59 PM
@bobevanz - There are exceptions but films made for streaming tend not to draw additional subs IMO, films with a BO release (if considered at least good) tend to be so feel the studios increasingly consider making a decent BO film that may make a small loss is OK if then makes it back by drawing in additional streaming subs.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/14/2025, 4:06 PM
@BlackStar25 - if they're lucky. Unfortunately, lucky and WBD usually never go hand in hand.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/14/2025, 4:07 PM
@bobevanz - yeah, but the loss at the theaters is worse as a loss.
Kurban
Kurban - 7/14/2025, 2:49 PM
This movie is just a bad idea
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 7/14/2025, 2:53 PM
Not even taken place in a Gotham most the. Love smh. Goin to Hollywood. Smh treatin Gotham like Batman. And making up new characters. Trash!! What’s so hard connecting characters from Gotham. Don’t expect Batman in this. Matter of fact I don’t believe Gunn even has A Batman movie planned on or does he wanna make one.
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 7/14/2025, 2:53 PM
@TheJester187 - *most the movie.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/14/2025, 2:57 PM
Shame the DCU cant be written around The Batman, would have been a cool Robert Pattenson cameo.
SirReginald
SirReginald - 7/14/2025, 3:01 PM
@Matchesz - I think people want to stay awake through a movie.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/14/2025, 2:57 PM
Doubt he will. Its a Clayface movie. Im sure he will get some mentions maybe
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/14/2025, 2:59 PM
If true then I’m cool with it since Clayface isn’t exactly known for his supporting cast since he doesn’t really have any…

However I hope the part about the crime boss antagonist being an original character isn’t true since I feel you could pull from the comics or BTAS there with Roland Daggett (though he was a corrupt businessman there) who was responsible for Matt Hagen’s transformation in that show.

User Comment Image

I was gonna bring up Rupert Thorne but he was already in Creature Commandos and was killed.

Anyway , I am intrigued by this so hope it turns out well!!.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/14/2025, 3:13 PM
I thought that real life cities did not exist in the DCU. For example there is no New York City. So there is a Hollywood?
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/14/2025, 3:27 PM
@Forthas - Always been SOME RL cities in DC, Hollywood being one of them, even if primarily the characters tend to be based in fictional ones.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/14/2025, 3:38 PM
@Forthas -

Real Cities that have been featured in the DC Universe

Chicago: This city has been a base for Supergirl, Hawkman, Nightwing, and Batman.
Detroit: The hometown of heroes like Cyborg and John Stewart.
London, England: A current home base for Wonder Woman and a frequent spot for John Constantine.
Los Angeles: The hometown of Kyle Rayner (a Green Lantern) and a former base for the Outsiders.
New York City: A major city that has been home to many superheroes, including the Teen Titans.
San Francisco: Another former home base for the Teen Titans and Superboy.
Seattle: The current home of the Green Arrow.
Washington, D.C.: The current home base for Steel and the Freedom Fighters.

But yeh, mostly they tend to use the fictional ones, or certainly did esp with foreign nations that narratively would be controversial if they used the real names they may be based upon.

Fictional Cities
Amnesty Bay: The home of Aquaman and his father. It's located in Maine.
Blüdhaven: This city is close to Gotham City in New Jersey. It was once the home of Dick Grayson (Nightwing).
Blue Valley: The hometown of the third Flash, Wally West, and the hero Stargirl. It's in Nebraska.
Central City: This is the home of the Flash. Its exact location has changed over time, but it's often shown near Keystone City.
Coast City: The home of Green Lantern Hal Jordan. This city was once destroyed but later brought back. It's in California.
Fawcett City: The main home of Captain Marvel and the Marvel Family.
Gateway City: This city was once the home of Wonder Woman and the Spectre. It's in California.
Gorilla City: A secret city in Africa where super-smart gorillas live. Famous residents include Detective Chimp and Gorilla Grodd.
Gotham City: The dark and famous city where Batman protects the innocent. It's located in New Jersey.
Happy Harbor: A small town in Rhode Island that was the first headquarters for the Justice League of America.
Ivy Town: The home of the hero Atom. It's in Massachusetts.
Keystone City: The home of the first Jay Garrick and the third Flash. It's often shown across a river from Central City, in Kansas.
Metropolis: The bright and bustling city protected by Superman. It's often shown across a bay from Gotham City, possibly in Delaware.
Midway City: The former home of Hawkman and Hawkwoman. It's in Michigan.
Nanda Parbat: A mystical, hidden city in the mountains of Tibet. It's often linked to the hero Deadman and the League of Assassins.
National City: The home of Supergirl. It's in southern California.
Opal City: The home of the hero Starman.
Smallville: The quiet farm town where Clark Kent grew up. It's in Kansas.
Star City: The home of the Green Arrow. Its location has changed, but it's often shown as a renamed Seattle.
Sub Diego: A part of San Diego that sank into the ocean after an earthquake. It's now home to Aquagirl and other underwater residents.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/14/2025, 3:53 PM
@Apophis71 - I read somewhere or heard that they were going to eliminate the use of real world cities. maybe I read it wrong.

https://fictionhorizon.com/james-gunn-reveals-surprising-inspiration-behind-the-new-dc-universe/
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/14/2025, 4:04 PM
@Forthas - They do seem to be increasingly trying to avoid doing so, Hollywood and London for instance that probably won't happen and same with the US capital or Paris, France as less easy to completely avoid any at all. I mean they COULD but typicaly don't as there are downsides if 100% fiction based, a few connections to the known world can help anchor things if used sparingly.
CrimsonComet
CrimsonComet - 7/14/2025, 3:18 PM
So the DCU is continuing to make shit up and not follow the lore at all...

User Comment Image
BreakTheCode
BreakTheCode - 7/14/2025, 3:21 PM
People complain about the lack of quality in Marvel films lately but when DC takes their time you all crap on it. Nobody can ever win.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/14/2025, 3:58 PM
@BreakTheCode - it's always one sided but they will never admit it, or even entertain the idea. [frick] em
TheWinkler
TheWinkler - 7/14/2025, 3:23 PM
I mean, if it's set in a non-fictional city, comprised of original characters made for the story with no connection to the wider DCU, what is the actual point to this film?
itzayaboy
itzayaboy - 7/14/2025, 3:32 PM
Hard pass. No one wants this.
Zeeboy
Zeeboy - 7/14/2025, 4:10 PM
@itzayaboy - Speak for yourself.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/14/2025, 4:00 PM
Character driven stories are better than generic cbm movies (phase 3 and 4 not including Thunderbolts)

