CLAYFACE: Naomi Ackie In Talks To Join DCU Movie In Mysterious Role; New Plot Details Revealed

DC Studios' Clayface movie may have found its female lead, as Naomi Ackie (Mickey 17, Blink Twice) is in talks for an undisclosed role alongside Tom Rhys Harries...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 22, 2025 07:07 PM EST
Clayface

We recently learned that Tom Rhys Harries will play the title role in DC Studios' Clayface movie, and THR is now reporting that the project may have found its female lead.

Naomi Ackie (Blink Twice, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Mickey 17) is in talks to join the cast, but no details on her role have been disclosed. There's a chance she will play Matt Hagen's love-interest, Dr. Caitlin Bates, who did not originate in the comics.

Nexus Point News recently shared the following character breakdown: "CEO of a biotech startup seeking to create cutting edge medicine and medical technology. Bates sees Hagen as a way to grow her company and cure his condition. Throughout the process she falls in love with him while her fiance John grows suspicious of their relationship."

The trade does reveal (or rather, confirm) a few more plot details, noting that the story "centers on an ascending actor whose face is disfigured by a gangster. As a last resort, the actor turns to a fringe Elizabeth Holmes-style scientist for help. At first, the experiment is a successful but … well, it wouldn’t be a horror movie if the story ended right there, would it?"

Speak No Evil director James Watkins will helm the project, while Gunn will produce alongside Peter Safran and The Batman director Matt Reeves, with Lynn Harris and Chantal Nong serving as executive producers.

Mike Flanagan penned the script, but was reportedly unavailable to direct due to his commitments to a Carrie TV series and the new Exorcist movie. The project has been given an official release date of September 11, 2026.

Though Clayface will be set in the DCU, fans probably should expect many connections to the wider universe, and we'd be very surprised if Batman shows up or is even mentioned.

Safran shared a few new details on the Flanagan script, noting that Clayface is indeed going to be a full-on horror movie in the same vein as David Cronenberg's The Fly, and more recently, we learned that the movie will also take more than a little inspiration from Coralie Fargeat's body horror hit, The Substance.

"Clayface, you see, is a Hollywood horror story, according to our sources, using the most popular incarnation of the villain – a B-movie actor who injects himself with a substance to keep himself relevant only to find out that he can reshape his face and form, becoming a walking piece of clay."

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/22/2025, 7:04 PM
hes not white
User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/22/2025, 7:07 PM
@harryba11zack - He who?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/22/2025, 7:16 PM
@harryba11zack - *she
Cryptonautaz
Cryptonautaz - 7/22/2025, 7:19 PM
Clayface better not look like crap.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/22/2025, 7:34 PM
@Cryptonautaz - he could if he wanted to!!!
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/22/2025, 7:35 PM
@Cryptonautaz - User Comment Image
RolandD
RolandD - 7/22/2025, 7:55 PM
@Cryptonautaz - Actually, he kind of should.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/22/2025, 7:21 PM
She was great in Mickey 17.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/22/2025, 7:27 PM
Plot is obvious and predictable to all other comic movies story and plot
jst5
jst5 - 7/22/2025, 7:32 PM
@dragon316 - The writer said it's going to pull heavy from The Fly movie in tone....not going to find many comic movies in that tone.Hopefully they pull it off because it's very hard to see this movie making much money at the box office.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/22/2025, 7:34 PM
@dragon316 - well, wtf else are they supposed to do with the character?!
Super12
Super12 - 7/22/2025, 7:35 PM
I'm excited to see a good Clayface movie but this early in the DCU? And without Batman? Come on...
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/22/2025, 7:36 PM
Man, if I was Clayface or the liquid Terminator I'd be changing into a lot of different supermodels' husbands the rest of my life.
Guaranteed to fully pleasure them since you can be adjustable in size.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/22/2025, 7:55 PM
@lazlodaytona -

You are the wind beneath my wings.

Forthas
Forthas - 7/22/2025, 7:48 PM
Good actress!
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 7/22/2025, 7:53 PM
Watching Cosby reruns all day. RIP Malcolm-Jamal Warner
RolandD
RolandD - 7/22/2025, 7:57 PM
Mike Flanagan- Drop everything and work on The Dark Tower, by my watch and warrant!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/22/2025, 8:04 PM
@RolandD - I think right now he’s working on the Carrie TV show for Amazon as part of his deal which includes Dark Tower.

However after that , he’s attached to do the new Exprcist film so I don’t see it happening unfortunately till 2027 at the least.
RolandD
RolandD - 7/22/2025, 8:06 PM
@TheVisionary25 -. I’m just expressing my wants but I know that he is going to be tied up in these two projects for a while.
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 7/22/2025, 8:06 PM
Why is it so hard for you shit fake wrote a to post a pic? You all are lazy [frick]s.
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 7/22/2025, 8:07 PM
@TheJester187 - *writers
TheHummus
TheHummus - 7/22/2025, 8:10 PM
It’s heavily inspired by the two-part episode of Batman TAS “Feat of Clay” which messed me up when I was a kid. It is without Batman but let’s see where this goes - clayface is one of the fantastical villains I have been clamoring for years. Hoping to see Manbat at some point too

