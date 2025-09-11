Paramount Skydance Is Preparing A Bid To Purchase Warner Bros. Discovery (And DC Studios)

Paramount Skydance Is Preparing A Bid To Purchase Warner Bros. Discovery (And DC Studios)

Just like Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, it seems another legendary studio will soon fall under another company's umbrella, as Paramount Skydance is preparing a bid to purchase Warner Bros. and DC.

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 11, 2025 03:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Other
Source: The Wall Street Journal

The Wall Street Journal has revealed that Paramount Skydance is preparing to make a majority cash bid for Warner Bros. Discovery. The Ellison family is backing these plans, and shares of Warner Bros. have surged by 30% (Paramount has increased by 7%) since the news broke.

It's said that the bid will be for the entire company, including its cable networks—like HBO—and the Warner Bros. Pictures movie studio. DC Studios also falls under that umbrella, of course.

This comes mere weeks after David Ellison's company Skydance bought Paramount Global for $8.4 billion. David is the son of billionaire Larry Ellison, and a Paramount/WBD merger would be a game-changer for Hollywood. Whether it would be for the best is debatable. 

The prospective deal highlights the escalating consolidation frenzy in the media landscape, with legacy giants scrambling to bulk up and bolster their streaming clout as TV audiences dwindle and content budgets soar.

Following Paramount's merger with Skydance Media, David Ellison is on a mission to supercharge the company's cinematic lineup and streaming goals while slashing costs and revamping the faltering Paramount+ platform.

The Ellison clan has been pivotal in bankrolling Skydance's growth. Industry insiders point out that snapping up Warner Bros Discovery would likely demand hefty private funding, considering the deal’s massive scope and the constraints of Paramount Skydance’s financial reserves.

What does this mean for DC Studios and the DCU? It's far too soon to say, but Paramount is lacking on big money franchises and down the line, we can probably expect some Transformers/Justice League comic book crossovers!

Yesterday, controversial Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav addressed the company's future and weighed in on the chatter surrounding streamers cracking down on password sharing. 

"We haven’t been pushing on the password sharing and the economics, yet. People are really starting to love HBO Max. That’s the key," he explained. "We want them to fall in love with our content, with our series, with the differentiated offering outside the U.S., and then over time, you know — and it’s a little tricky with the password sharing — we’re going to begin to push on that."

"I think our ability to raise prices as people become more and more in love with the quality that we have and the series that we have and the offering that we have," Zaslav added. 

The executive also confirmed that he expects the planned separation of the company to be completed by next year, noting, "We expect sometime in April that the companies will be split."

As always, stay tuned for updates as we have them.

The Rock Explains His Recent Weight Loss As New Trailer For THE SMASHING MACHINE Praises BLACK ADAM Star
Related:

The Rock Explains His Recent Weight Loss As New Trailer For THE SMASHING MACHINE Praises BLACK ADAM Star
SPIDER-MAN Star Tom Holland Is Unrecognisable (Multiple Times) In Fun New LEGO Never Stop Playing Short
Recommended For You:

SPIDER-MAN Star Tom Holland Is Unrecognisable (Multiple Times) In Fun New LEGO "Never Stop Playing" Short

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/11/2025, 3:07 PM
Gunn musta really f88ked up if WB is selling already.
joevseveryone
joevseveryone - 9/11/2025, 3:09 PM
Now THIS is why Thor was crying.
Forthas
Forthas - 9/11/2025, 3:09 PM

FINALLY!!!!!

User Comment Image

If this goes through...it will be way past time to put an end to the dumbest and worst movie studio ever! For over a decade this company had the ability to put together the Dark Knight Trilogy and Man of Steel as the foundation for what could have been the single most epic superhero universe ever conceived...and for over a decade this studio has chosen to chase fools gold by continually trying to be Marvel 2.0. They got nothing from it but a divided fan base and perpetual embarrassment as a revolving door of executives, actors, producers and directors just repeated mistakes. Here is hoping that potentially new leadership can finally right this sinking (pretty much submerged) ship. If this goes through then there are three things that Paramount can do that will ensure they are the preeminent comic book movie studio

1) FIRE PETER SAFRAN AND JAMES GUNN!!!!!...and hire JONATHAN NOLAN to run a separate DC Studio. He is the only producer/writer that can compete with a Kevin Feige. Nolan is one of the co-writers of the greatest DC film ever the Dark Knight and has a spectacular record brining fantasy programs and films to life like Westworld, Fallout and Interstellar.
2) Bring to a quick end James Gunn's orgy-filled comedy farce of a superhero universe. It is an abject failure and a disgrace!
3) Bring back the most popular live action Batman in DC film history (Christian Bale)...pair him with the most popular Superman of this generation (Henry Cavill) and restart (as opposed to reboot) the DC film universe from Man of Steel and go forward using those films as a blueprint.
Rexotron
Rexotron - 9/11/2025, 3:14 PM
@Forthas - wow. All of those are not at all happening. Like not a shot in hell happening. But you do you.
Relativity
Relativity - 9/11/2025, 3:13 PM
This would be a good counter streaming wise to Disney+

Star Wars = Star Trek
Marvel = DC
Disney Animation = Loony Tunes etc
Pixar = Nickleodeon animation I guess
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 9/11/2025, 3:15 PM
Well WB is having a good year. You sell for a higher price when your books are showing good numbers.
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 9/11/2025, 3:19 PM
They will probably want to sell for 30-40 bill. Pay off that debt.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder