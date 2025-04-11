The Oscars Will FINALLY Introduce The "Academy Award for Achievement in Stunt Design" Starting In 2027

It's been confirmed today that the Oscars will finally introduce the "Academy Award for Achievement in Stunt Design," beginning with the 100th edition of the awards ceremony in 2027. Read on for details...

By JoshWilding - Apr 11, 2025 05:04 AM EST
It's long overdue, but the Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have confirmed today that the Oscars will recognise stunts with a new category.

The "Academy Award for Achievement in Stunt Design" will begin with the 100th Academy Awards in 2027. It's a fitting time to start recognising a crucial element of filmmaking that's been part of countless Hollywood movies - blockbusters or otherwise - for as long as the Oscars have been a thing. 

"Since the early days of cinema, stunt design has been an integral part of filmmaking," Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy president Janet Yang said today. "We are proud to honor the innovative work of these technical and creative artists, and we congratulate them for their commitment and dedication in reaching this momentous occasion."

Eligibility and voting rules will be announced in 2027, and this comes after several filmmakers have pushed the Academy to start acknowledging the importance of stunts. 

Among them is John Wick, Deadpool, and The Fall Guy director David Leitch. "Stunts are essential to every genre of film and rooted deep in our industry’s history - from the groundbreaking work of early pioneers like Buster Keaton, Harold Lloyd and Charlie Chaplin to the inspiring artistry of today’s stunt designers, coordinators, performers and choreographers," the filmmaker has told Deadline.

"This has been a long journey for so many of us. Chris O’Hara and I have spent years working to bring this moment to life, standing on the shoulders of the stunt professionals who’ve fought tirelessly for recognition over the decades. We are incredibly grateful. Thank you, Academy," he added.

The last new award category created was "Achievement in Casting," which was established in 2024. 

Crucially, this is likely to be a game-changer for superhero movies. While they frequently pick up the odd award in technical categories, it's hard to believe a movie like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings wouldn't have walked away with an Oscar a few years ago. 

In the promotional image shared by the Academy, there's no sign of any superheroes, but we'd bet on a Marvel or DC title making the cut when 2027 rolls around.

DEADPOOL Crashes Into The MAGIC THE GATHERING Universe With New MARVEL Collab
Academy Awards 2025: ANORA Surprises With Wins In Major Categories; Zoe Saldaña Takes Home First Oscar
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/11/2025, 5:42 AM
Oscars mean jack shit
Cap1
Cap1 - 4/11/2025, 5:51 AM
@harryba11zack - To the stunt workers, who've been pushing for this for years, this'll mean much more than jack shit
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/11/2025, 5:55 AM
@Cap1 - had it been 10 or 12 years ago then it may have meant something, now they are merely participation trophies that require checkboxing instead of quality talent.
Cap1
Cap1 - 4/11/2025, 5:57 AM
@harryba11zack - I'm not disputing that the Oscars mean less now than they did then, but this category being introduced objectively does not mean 'jack shit'. It'll mean the world to those nominated, and those who've been pursuing it for years
Cap1
Cap1 - 4/11/2025, 5:49 AM
Tom Cruise shooting Mission Impossible 9 this year confirmed
MartianManHuntr
MartianManHuntr - 4/11/2025, 6:07 AM
Well, comic book movies won't qualify because everything is CG, specially with Marvel.

Tom cruise will win every year.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 4/11/2025, 6:11 AM
About damn time. Hopefully this also prompts movie makers to rely less on big cgi booms and more practical stuff
Gambito
Gambito - 4/11/2025, 6:18 AM
The Shang Chi banner 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣really ??? Really???

View Recorder