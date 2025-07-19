Frank Castle Suits Up (And Kicks Some Butt) In New Set Videos From THE PUNISHER Special Presentation

Jon Bernthal has finally been spotted on the set of The Punisher Special Presentation in full costume as Frank Castle, and it looks like the vigilante is targeting Ma Gnucci. Check out the footage here!

By JoshWilding - Jul 19, 2025 03:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Punisher

Videos from the set of The Punisher Special Presentation have found their way online today, and Jon Bernthal is back in costume as the violent, unhinged Frank Castle. 

He can be seen gunning down some baddies in a car before fighting his way into Ma Gnucci's restaurant. Decked out in the classic Punisher costume, he's also rocking a trench coat that completes the look (the beard, meanwhile, immediately brings back memories of Greg Rucka and Marco Checchetto's acclaimed comic book run)

When we last saw Frank, he was being held captive by Mayor Wilson Fisk, but clearly completed his attempted escape. It remains to be seen why he's targeting Gnucci rather than the Kingpin, though he may lend the Man Without Fear another helping hand in Daredevil: Born Again season 2.

That never felt like Frank's fight, though, and he only returned at Karen's request to stop the Anti-Vigilante Task Force from killing Matt Murdock.

Reinaldo Marcus Green and Bernthal wrote the special, with the former set to direct. While some have expressed disappointment that this isn't a movie or multi-episode TV series, we couldn't have imagined getting a Special Presentation for The Punisher even a few years ago, and it is expected to set the stage for his role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

In other words, Frank fans will be eating well in 2026 following the vigilante's extended absence from our screens after his Netflix series was among those cancelled by the streamer in 2019.

"He exists very strongly inside me, and I care about that character deeply," Bernthal said of his MCU debut/return last year. "I also know that it’s absolutely essential that if we do it, we do it right, and we have real sacred integrity to the source material and to what is at the core of Frank."

"I think there’s a reason why that character has resonated as deeply and strongly as he has," he continued. "In the hearts and minds of comic book fans and first responders and people in the military and people all over the globe. I think there’s a little bit of Frank Castle in everybody. He exists very strongly inside me and I care about that character deeply."

Later asked how the standalone special will compare to the Netflix series, Bernthal teased, "It’s going to be dark; Frank has no interest in breaking out the darkness. It’s not going to be easy. I don’t know if that’s the Netflix tone then that’s what it’s going to be. It will not be Punisher-lite, I promise you that."

The Punisher Special Presentation will premiere on Disney+ in 2026, with Spider-Man: Brand New Day set to swing into theaters on July 31, 2026. As noted, it's unclear whether Frank will return in Daredevil: Born Again, but that series returns to Disney+ next March. 

RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 7/19/2025, 3:08 PM
Cool I guess, shame that it will suck just like the season 1 of Born Again
CrimsonComet
CrimsonComet - 7/19/2025, 3:15 PM
Best character in the MCU right here! (and i'm glad Jon isn't letting Disney turn him into a pussy!)

User Comment Image
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 7/19/2025, 3:23 PM
@CrimsonComet - *one of the best.

Also I agree, but nervous after DD
CrimsonComet
CrimsonComet - 7/19/2025, 3:29 PM
@RegularPoochie -

I had a lot of problems with Born Again but Punisher wasn't one of them. That last episode where he's slaughtering the dirty cops ALMOST saved the whole show for me.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 7/19/2025, 3:36 PM
@CrimsonComet - that's actually true, maybe I'm just too focused to the show in general.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/19/2025, 3:24 PM
i still prefer Stevenson.
User Comment Image
ATrueHero1987
ATrueHero1987 - 7/19/2025, 3:24 PM
THE BIG, BAD PUNISHER!

SN: Between this and him appearing in the new Spider-Man movie, I hope Marvel cranks out good Punisher comics and omnibus.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 7/19/2025, 3:27 PM
@ATrueHero1987 - well the Punisher in a Spider-Man MCU movie doesn't fit with what you just wrote.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 7/19/2025, 3:28 PM
@ATrueHero1987 - There's a new Punisher red band miniseries coming out in September.
Spike101
Spike101 - 7/19/2025, 3:26 PM
Can’t wait, we all need more Frank in our lives!
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/19/2025, 3:35 PM
@Spike101 - i've seen enough Frank at this point, i'd rather see more of the Punisher.

View Recorder