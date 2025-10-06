ALIEN Director Sir Ridley Scott Says Hollywood Is So Mediocre That He Rewatches His Own Movies For Enjoyment

ALIEN Director Sir Ridley Scott Says Hollywood Is So Mediocre That He Rewatches His Own Movies For Enjoyment

Sir Ridley Scott, the filmmaker behind Alien, Blade Runner, and Gladiator, has said that today's output from Hollywood is so bad, he's resorted to watching his own movies for pleasure. Check it out...

By JoshWilding - Oct 06, 2025 06:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Alien
Source: Metro

Filmmaker Sir Ridley Scott is nothing if not outspoken, and he's just shared a scathing assessment of the current state of Hollywood. In fact, he feels that things have gotten so bad, he's been left with no other choice but to rewatch his own movies. 

The prolific director has helmed 30 features over the past five decades, delivering classics like Alien, Gladiator, Hannibal, Black Hawk Down, and The Martian. However, they've not all been winners, as anyone who has seen The CounselorExodus: Gods and Kings, Alien: Covenant, or House of Gucci would surely agree. 

During an interview to reflect on his storied career at the BFI Southbank in London on Sunday, Scott made it clear that he's not a fan of the movies currently being produced by major studios. 

"The quantity of movies that are made today, literally globally – millions. Not thousands, millions...and most of it is s**t," he said, adding that they're too often "saved" by digital effects because they haven't got a "great thing on paper first."

Asked whether he has a go-to comfort movie, Scott explained why he's turned to his own back catalogue for enjoyment. "Well, actually, right now, I’m finding mediocrity – we're drowning in mediocrity. And so what I do – it’s a horrible thing – but I’ve started watching my own movies, and actually they’re pretty good! And also, they don’t age."

"I watched Black Hawk [Down] the other night and I thought, 'How in the hell did I manage to do that?'" Scott boasted. "But I think occasionally a good one will happen, [and] it’s like a relief that there’s somebody out there who’s doing a good movie."

Hollywood has struggled to bounce back after the pandemic, with many moviegoers turning to streaming or simply waiting to watch new releases at home.

It's a little unfair to say that "we're drowning in mediocrity," though, especially when you look back at a year that's seen the release of hits like Sinners, Weapons, Superman, and...well, it has been somewhat slim pickings, in fairness. 

A few years ago, Scott described superhero movies as "f***ing boring as sh*t," adding that scripts for them "not any f***ing good."

Claiming that he made "three great scripted superhero movies" with Alien, Gladiator, and Blade Runner, the filmmaker noted, "Why don’t the superhero movies have better stories? Sorry. I got off the rail, but I mean, come on. [Superhero movies] are mostly saved by special effects, and that’s becoming boring for everyone who works with special effects, if you’ve got the money."

Let us know your thoughts on Scott's remarks in the comments section below. 

ALIEN: EARTH Spoilers: Showrunner Noah Hawley Talks Potential Season 2 Following That Massive Cliffhanger
Don't kid yourself, Superman was most definitely a part of that 'drowning in mediocrity' comment
@OrgasmicPotatoe - I'm so sorry you're upset that we no longer have a depressing Superman with an Eddie Munster widows peak.
Pretty big words from a director who fairly consistantly can still secure massive budgets, yet hasn't made a genuiely great movie for at least a decade (and I'm saying this as someone who considers Scott as one of his all-time favorite directors).
On one level when wasn't there a time when narratively most film we mediocre, oft FUN but wafer thin plots with over reliance on formula, we just forget about most the average to bad content we had as only keep watching and recalling all the best of what there was. Thing is now there is simply WAY more content made every year than there was prior to streaming, that isn't limited to any single studio but means the potential talent pool is stretched thinner and FX teams over worked so it COULD be the percent of good amongst all the average (and bad) is lower but I tend to feel there is as much good made (just harder to find it).

On the flipside however, even if anything is from a creatives PoV mediocre, does that realy matter TOO much if they still entertain. Modern lifestyles are such that fewer want complex and thoughtfull in their content, they want pure escapism with little engagemant of grey matter required, more desire for a Happy meal and less desire for 5 star restaurant steak dinners. Ultimately the industry has always been geared towards giving people what they want in order to turn a profit and if the people want films like Minecraft where does the fault REALY lie?
@Apophis71 - agreed

I think domestically movies like Minecraft and Lilo & Stitch still being the 2 highest grossing of the year so far tells you all imo.
He’s not wrong. But he is a fool if he thinks that his latest offerings aren’t snowflakes in that avalanche.
I'm still getting over the murky misleading messy Alien prequel shit Ridley lol
Not his latest movies, I'm sure.

