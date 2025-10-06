ALIEN Director Sir Ridley Scott Says Hollywood Is So Mediocre That He Rewatches His Own Movies For Enjoyment

Filmmaker Sir Ridley Scott is nothing if not outspoken, and he's just shared a scathing assessment of the current state of Hollywood. In fact, he feels that things have gotten so bad, he's been left with no other choice but to rewatch his own movies.

The prolific director has helmed 30 features over the past five decades, delivering classics like Alien, Gladiator, Hannibal, Black Hawk Down, and The Martian. However, they've not all been winners, as anyone who has seen The Counselor, Exodus: Gods and Kings, Alien: Covenant, or House of Gucci would surely agree.

During an interview to reflect on his storied career at the BFI Southbank in London on Sunday, Scott made it clear that he's not a fan of the movies currently being produced by major studios.

"The quantity of movies that are made today, literally globally – millions. Not thousands, millions...and most of it is s**t," he said, adding that they're too often "saved" by digital effects because they haven't got a "great thing on paper first."

Asked whether he has a go-to comfort movie, Scott explained why he's turned to his own back catalogue for enjoyment. "Well, actually, right now, I’m finding mediocrity – we're drowning in mediocrity. And so what I do – it’s a horrible thing – but I’ve started watching my own movies, and actually they’re pretty good! And also, they don’t age."

"I watched Black Hawk [Down] the other night and I thought, 'How in the hell did I manage to do that?'" Scott boasted. "But I think occasionally a good one will happen, [and] it’s like a relief that there’s somebody out there who’s doing a good movie."

Hollywood has struggled to bounce back after the pandemic, with many moviegoers turning to streaming or simply waiting to watch new releases at home.

It's a little unfair to say that "we're drowning in mediocrity," though, especially when you look back at a year that's seen the release of hits like Sinners, Weapons, Superman, and...well, it has been somewhat slim pickings, in fairness.

A few years ago, Scott described superhero movies as "f***ing boring as sh*t," adding that scripts for them "not any f***ing good."

Claiming that he made "three great scripted superhero movies" with Alien, Gladiator, and Blade Runner, the filmmaker noted, "Why don’t the superhero movies have better stories? Sorry. I got off the rail, but I mean, come on. [Superhero movies] are mostly saved by special effects, and that’s becoming boring for everyone who works with special effects, if you’ve got the money."

