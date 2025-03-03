ALIEN: EARTH's Xenomorph Invades Our Planet In Terrifying New Teaser For Noah Hawley's Next TV Series

Hulu has released a sneak peek of its upcoming TV shows, and that means we have a new look at Alien: Earth. The brief preview offers our first proper glimpse at showrunner Noah Hawley's take on the iconic Xenomorph, and it's suitably terrifying.

It's hard to say how much this interpretation differs from others we've seen over the decades. However, the design is pretty much what you'd expect and perhaps closest to how the terrifying alien first appeared in the 1979 classic.

Other snippets include a shot of Timothy Olyphant's character, Alien: Earth's young cast, and relatively ominous snippets hinting at the chaos unleashed when the Xenomorph makes its presence felt on Earth.

"When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat in FX’s highly anticipated TV series Alien: Earth from creator Noah Hawley," reads the show's logline.

It adds, "The perfect planet for the perfect organism. Alien: Earth is coming 2025. Only on Hulu." Alien fans have waited decades to see Xenomorph on home soil and we can't help but wonder what that's going to mean for our planet.

It's previously been reported that the series is likely to be set towards the end of this century, a pretty strong indication it takes place a few years before Prometheus and decades before Ridley Scott's classic Alien.

Hawley has also confirmed he's spoken with Scott (who serves as executive producer) and that his upcoming TV series will largely ignore the events of Prometheus and Alien: Covenant to stand on its own two feet, albeit loosely leading into the original movie.

"I think that endings are what gives a story meaning, and so you should never start a story without some sense of where it's going because then you can really build that meaning into it," Hawley said of his multi-season plan for Alien: Earth last year.

"With Legion, I had what felt like a three-act structure to it that I didn't know if that would be three seasons or five seasons, or whatever it was, but I sort of knew what a beginning, middle, and end was. And here, similarly, I knew that their desire was for a recurring series, not a limited series, and I had an idea that I was excited about, that I could see the escalation of it from one year to another."

"That's where we ended up not pitching them having a bible or pitching them blow-by-blow," he continued, "but saying, 'Big picture: this is the first movement, this is the second movement, and we're ultimately going here.'"

The Alien: Earth cast includes Sydney Chandler (Don't Worry Darling), Alex Lawther (Andor), Samuel Blenkin (The Sandman), Kit Young (Shadow and Bone), Essie Davis (Assassin's Creed), Adarsh Gourav (The White Tiger), and Timothy Olyphant (The Mandalorian).

Alien: Earth premieres on Hulu later this summer. Check out the new teaser below (via SFFGazette.com).