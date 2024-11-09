AVATAR: FIRE & ASH: Breathtaking New Concept Art Takes Us To Previously Unexplored Corners Of Pandora

Following a brief panel at D23 Brazil earlier today, 20th Century Studios has shared five gorgeous new pieces of concept art from James Cameron's Avatar: Fire & Ash along with a big production update.

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 09, 2024 09:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Avatar
Source: SFFGazette.com

James Cameron showed up at D23 Brazil (by video) earlier today to confirm that Avatar: Fire & Ash, the third instalment in the hit franchise, is now officially in post-production. 

Five gorgeous pieces of concept art have since been released (via SFFGazette.com), offering a better idea of what to expect from the new corners of Pandora we'll explore in this next chapter of the filmmaker's epic sci-fi saga. 

Cameron mentioned that the Ash People are a reflection of the worst side of N'avi, suggesting he pulled inspiration from the reality when he noted, "We have a lot of anger and a lot of rage in the world we live in right now."

The threequel's other newly introduced N'avi tribe will be nomadic and travel through the air; however, the Ash People "were destroyed by volcanic eruptions, so they resent nature and everything the forest Na'vi preach."

Avatar: Fire and Ash was shot back-to-back with 2022's Avatar: The Way of Water; while Cameron originally planned for them to be one movie, he soon realised that there was too much material and expanded the story across parts two and three (a fourth instalment is also in development).

In the threequel, Jake and Neytiri will encounter the "Ash People," a new clan of Na'vi, though that's really all we have in terms of official plot details right now.

Cameron has devoted his career to the Avatar franchise for close to two decades now and, for fans of the ambitious sci-fi franchise, exploring more of Pandora is an exciting prospect. And for Disney, it likely means another massive box office hit next Christmas.

Oona Chaplin (Game of Thrones) plays the leader of the Ash People, Varang. David Thewlis and Michelle Yeoh are also joining the cast alongside returning stars Sam Worthington, Zeo Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Britain Dalton, Jack Champion, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Bailey Bass, Joel David Moore, Edie Falco, and Dileep Rao.

Cameron, Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver wrote Avatar: Fire and Ash and the movie remains on track to be released on December 19, 2025.

PantherKing
PantherKing - 11/9/2024, 9:18 PM
2025 is looking stacked
dracula
dracula - 11/9/2024, 9:23 PM
When will we see the scarred Fire Navi Prince who is after the main character to regain his honor
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 11/9/2024, 9:24 PM
Holy #&+@! That looks exactly the same as the previous ones

