Chris Pratt Is At The MERCY Of Rebecca Ferguson's AI Judge In First Trailer For New Sci-Fi Thriller

"The future of criminal justice is artificial intelligence." The first trailer and poster for a new sci-fi thriller, Mercy, starring Chris Pratt and Rebecca Ferguson has been released online

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 12, 2025 10:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

Amazon MGM Studios has released the first trailer and poster for Mercy, a new sci-fi thriller starring Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Rebecca Ferguson (Dune: Part 2) that is set to hit theaters on January 23, 2026.

Pratt plays a detective named Chris Raven who is accused of murdering his wife, and only has 90 minutes to present his defence and prove his innocence... to an A.I. judge played by Ferguson. 

If he fails to do so, he will be executed immediately, but as the trial progresses it becomes apparent that Judge Maddox - technology that Raven had a hand in creating - may not be as impartial as she first seems.

“This was a departure for me,” Pratt said during the movie's NYCC panel. “He is a homicide detective in the near future, and a guy who has seen a lot, been through a lot. He’s part of this special new Mercy program that they’ve designed, essentially using AI to modify their core system to be more efficient, and to face the rise in capital crime in this version of Los Angeles. They just want to get these murderers off the street and send a message.”

“There is something new for Chris in this movie. It’s his next iteration. He plays a dark and very vulnerable character in a very dramatic story,” added director Timur Bekmambetov. “[Chris is] famous for his action movies, but playing a dramatic role, and he’s literally electric chair for 90 minutes. Kali is playing his partner, helping him, we think. And Rebecca is an AI judge. She’s smart, and we will discover her heart.”

Bekmambetov also noted that robodogs were used to help film at least one sequence.

“We used robodogs, for maybe the first time in the history of filmmaking,” the director said. “Cameramen were robodogs because I used the footage of the robodogs going through the extras in a crowd through the scene and filming it. How I directed the robodogs was that I just told them what I wanted. I said, ‘Go over there and film these guys,’ and it happened.”

Check out the trailer and poster below, and let us know what you think.

In the near future, a detective (Chris Pratt) stands on trial accused of murdering his wife. He has 90 minutes to prove his innocence to the advanced A.I. Judge (Rebecca Ferguson) he once championed, before it determines his fate.

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 10/12/2025, 10:16 AM
Interesting Premise + Chris Pratt = Skip
CamtonoOfBeskar
CamtonoOfBeskar - 10/12/2025, 10:18 AM
Minority Report.

They made Minority Report with Chris Pratt.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 10/12/2025, 10:21 AM
@CamtonoOfBeskar - Exactly what came to post.
There are NO original ideas in Hollywood.

Also, Rebecca Ferguson is my mommy. 😁
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 10/12/2025, 10:24 AM
@CamtonoOfBeskar - I can dig that. Probably a one time watch on Netflix.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/12/2025, 10:18 AM
WTF is this
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/12/2025, 10:20 AM
At the mercy of a busy road
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 10/12/2025, 10:22 AM
@Malatrova15 - "At the Mercy of Bussy Road" is a film I'd watch!
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/12/2025, 10:32 AM
.....pass
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 10/12/2025, 10:33 AM
At first I thought "oh, so it's Minority Report without the action?" But now I think "oh, so it's The Guilty with some action."

I'm intrigued though. It's trying a bit too hard to be relevant with the whole AI angle, but I like he has to prove his innocence with all means at his disposal.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/12/2025, 10:34 AM
Honestly , I’m usually not a fan of the recent “Screenlife” genre but the premise & cast involved do make this seem somewhat interesting at the least imo so might give it a shot.

I will say though that I’m not fully sold on Pratt as the lead in this as of yet though maybe perhaps they didn’t use his best takes in that trailer…

Plus he’s already played a dark and vulnerable character to an extent in the Terminal List (and did it well imo) so this doesn’t seem as much of a departure then that did unless they meant on the big screen since that was a tv show.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/12/2025, 10:46 AM
Why would we pay to watch a dude sit on his ass and watch things.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 10/12/2025, 11:30 AM
@HashTagSwagg - User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 10/12/2025, 10:51 AM
LMAO what is this shit
Forthas
Forthas - 10/12/2025, 10:58 AM
Looks a little cheap to me!
TheMarxican
TheMarxican - 10/12/2025, 11:14 AM
It feels like Ice Cube should be in this
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 10/12/2025, 11:34 AM
I'm a simple man, I see Rebecca Ferguson is in a new movie and I go see it

