HIGHLANDER Reboot Production Pushed To 2026 As Star Henry Cavill Suffers Training Injury

The Highlander reboot was scheduled to begin shooting later this year, but production has been hit with a delay due to star Henry Cavill suffering a training injury...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 12, 2025 06:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

Chad Stahelski's Highlander reboot was scheduled to begin filming over the next few weeks, but the project has now been hit with a setback after its lead actor suffered an injury.

According to EW, Man of Steel and The Witcher star Henry Cavill was hurt while training for his role as immortal warrior Connor MacLeod. The extent of his injury is not known, but the trade believes that production will now be pushed to early next year.

Joining Cavill will be Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy,  Dune, Blade Runner 2049) as The Kurgan, who was memorably brought to life by Clancy Brown in the '80s movie. Russell Crowe is also on board as MacLeod's mentor and fellow immortal warrior, Ramirez, who was played by Sean Connery in the 1986 original.

Industry actress Marisa Abela will play the female lead, with Karen Gillan as Connor's wife Heather, and Djimon Hounsou as an "immortal African warrior."

Stahelski recently revealed some changes to the original movie's timeline.

“We’re bringing it forward from the early 1500s in the highlands to the beyond present-day New York and Hong Kong, and seeing how it goes,” he said. “There’s big opportunity for action. There’s a chance to play a character that not a lot of people get to play. And it’s a bit of a love story, but not how you think. On John Wick, I learned a lot on how to bend the storytelling a little… another kind of myth.“

Michael Finch penned the script for the remake, with Scott Stuber and Nick Nesbitt on board as producers alongside Neal H. Moritz, Stahelski’s 87Eleven Entertainment, Josh Davis of Davis Panzer Productions, and Louise Rosner.

Plot details are still under wraps, but it sounds like this is going to be a fairly direct remake. At the very least, we expect it to stick to the basic premise of the original: A race of immortals do battle across time with the ultimate goal of emerging as the sole survivor (decapitation gets the job done) and claiming the prize of mortality. In the end, there can be only one.

The original Highlander spawned a series of inferior sequels and a TV show, which was mostly well-regarded by fans.

The project was initially set up at Lionsgate, but jumped ship to Amazon MGM Studios’ United Artists earlier this year.

When the mystical Russell Nash (Christopher Lambert) kills a man in a sword fight in a New York City parking lot, he leaves a sliver of an ancient weapon lodged in a car in the process. After brilliant forensics specialist Brenda Wyatt (Roxanne Hart) recovers evidence of the mysterious weapon, she and her partner, Lt. Frank Moran (Alan North), embark on an investigation Of Nash that will land them in the middle of a dangerous, centuries-old feud between powerful immortals

MuadDib
MuadDib - 9/12/2025, 7:05 AM
I have trepidations about this remake. First I hope Henry is ok and it’s not too severe. I hope Russell Crowe drops some serious weight, an obese Ramirez would be very off putting. A bulked up Batista would have been more threatening, thought Ill admit Batista does have range, we’ll see how he pulls off the villain vibe while being “smaller” than he was. Ironically, Henry has the opposite issue in that I feel it’s too big for the role. Lastly, I hope a good deal of the movie is spent in the 1500’s, the movie really needs to be grounded in the past to pull off the immortal schtick.
elgaz
elgaz - 9/12/2025, 7:36 AM
@MuadDib - Agree on all points. I would have preferred Joe Manganiello for Kurgan but hopefully Bautista will do the role justice.

I'd like to see plenty of 1500s, but also more of the years in between - we had a couple of flashbacks in the original film to 18th century France and WW2, but I always felt it was wasted potential not to show more of what went on in the hundreds of years between Connor becoming immortal and present day.

re: Russell Crowe - you'll be glad to hear he's lost weight already. I listened to a podcast with him last year where he said he had been pretty relaxed about his eating and fitness but he was going to make an effort to drop the lbs, and he seems to have done that in the months since then.

https://encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcSpAnv30LNLJDL2YsZymlgSXdwP5QrGC-m-uUd94JYL3mNOfHO3
Reginator
Reginator - 9/12/2025, 7:39 AM
@MuadDib - loved the original, my friends and I watched it in college countless times. I too am worried henry is too big for conner. he was the underdog that didnt have the strength or savagery of the kurgan.
Reginator
Reginator - 9/12/2025, 7:41 AM
the sliver of the sword was not left in a car, it was in one of the support columns.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 9/12/2025, 7:59 AM
User Comment Image

This movie has been in developmental hell for DECADES, what's another year at that point?
I have a feeling this is gonna turn out like that recent Crow remake. 🤢
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/12/2025, 8:05 AM
Damn that sucks , hope Cavill gets better soon!!.

I wonder with the schedule being likely shuffled around now that we’ll get some cast members dropping out due to conflicts with other projects & such or not?.

I personally hope not since I’ve been liking the cast being assembled for this so far but we’ll see.

Anyway , looking forward to this and hope it turns out well (given it’s Stahelski at the helm , I’m sure the action will be good atleast)!!.

