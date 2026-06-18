Jurassic World: Dominion Reportedly Tops Star Wars: The Force Awakens As The Most Expensive Movie Of All Time

Jurassic World: Dominion Reportedly Tops Star Wars: The Force Awakens As The Most Expensive Movie Of All Time

Star Wars: The Force Awakens was widely believed to be the most expensive movie ever made, but a new report claims that Universal spent more on Jurassic World: Dominion...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 18, 2026 10:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Jurassic Park
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

Disney/Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Force Awakens was widely believed to be the most expensive movie ever made, with the studios reportedly spending a whopping $638.9 million to bring the 2015 blockbuster to the screen.

This figure encompasses the production budget, along with marketing and various other P&A costs.

Now, a new report claims that Universal Pictures' Jurassic World: Dominion has topped The Force Awakens as the most expensive film of all time.

Unlike in the US, where only the production budget is generally disclosed and additional costs are hidden, British law requires companies to submit detailed financial documents in order to receive government tax rebates.

According to Fortune.com, Universal spent an astronomical $658.8 million on the 2022 dino disaster movie. It seems the budget was massively inflated due to several factors stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

Filming commenced at the height of the outbreak in 2020, and the production was required to comply with the standard safety protocols, testing requirements and isolation rules. Significant delays followed, and the movie's release was ultimately pushed back by almost a full year.

During these off months, the studio continued to fork out for soundstages, rented equipment, security and key production staff who had to stay ready to return to work at a moment's notice. The main cast members were put up in luxury hotels during extended isolation periods, in rooms said to cost more than $600 a night.

"One of the biggest single costs was paying the staff which peaked at an average of 454 monthly employees. That doesn’t include freelancers, contractors, and temporary staff—they aren’t listed on the books of British companies even though they often represent the majority of workers on a film shoot. Universal paid $36.2 million (£27.5 million) to staff working on “Dominion” in addition to spending on U.K. services such as security, equipment hire, transport and catering."

On the plus side, the studio benefited from generous tax incentives by shooting in Britain, and Dominion went on to gross over $1 billion at the global box office.

"The amount theaters pay to studios is known in the trade as a rental fee and is widely established as being a 50-50 split, which would give Universal $500 million from Dominion’s box office haul of almost precisely $1 billion. After deducting Universal’s $531 million net outlay, it yields a small loss on its theatrical run, but the share of ticket takings isn’t a studio’s only return from a movie. It also generates revenue from Blu Ray and streaming sales as well as merchandise."

At any rate, Universal clearly wasn't left too out of pocket, as a new Jurassic World movie, the similarly panned Rebirth, arrived in theaters last year, and a sequel is already in the early planning stages.

"Four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, dinosaurs now live--and hunt--alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures."

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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CrimmLives03
CrimmLives03 - 6/18/2026, 10:28 AM
And it was still, so, so bad.

Whoever thought taking the focus away from Dinosaurs, in a Jurassic Park movie, should never be allowed near the franchise again.

They bring back the legacy cast, just to waste them on a story mainly focusing on crops and overgrown bugs, instead of doing absolutely anything interesting with the concept of dinosaurs on the mainland.

Reboot the franchise, do the first 2 books as a series on Netflix or Prime.
MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 6/18/2026, 10:39 AM
Horrible movie.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/18/2026, 10:43 AM
Imagine spending the GDP of a small island nation on a MOVIE that has a script that a 5 year old could write better while there are homeless just feet away from these studios.
These are the same Hollyweirdos who lecture you as to what to think and how to spend your measley paychecks. 🤣
Ironbot
Ironbot - 6/18/2026, 10:54 AM
The most ironic thing of all this is that people love to compare this to the rise of Skywalker, but let’s be honest… The Rise of Skywalker was better than this 😂
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/18/2026, 11:24 AM
Obviously this isn't counting tax breaks or other things but Hollywood accounting is Hollywood accounting
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 6/18/2026, 11:30 AM
I don't remember a thing from this movie. Except that it wasn't Dodgson.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/18/2026, 11:34 AM
Avengers Doomsday: Hold my beer

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