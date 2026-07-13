Jurassic Park And Peaky Blinders Star Sam Neill Passes Away At Age 78

Tragic news has emerged this morning, with reports originating from New Zeland confirming that actor Sam Neill has passed away at the age of 78. News of his passing was first shared by his family through Neill's official Instagram account before being confirmed by multiple major news outlets.

For millions of moviegoers, Neill will forever be remembered as Dr. Alan Grant, the resourceful paleontologist who became one of the defining faces of the Jurassic Park franchise. His portrayal of the reluctant dinosaur expert made him a household name and cemented his place in cinematic history.

It’s the kind of career-defining blockbuster role that stays with both actor and audience alike forever, but the New Zealand native actually spent over fifty years putting together an incredibly eclectic Hollywood resume. Long before he was chased by dinosaurs, he was turning heads in intense dramas like Dead Calm and Jane Campion's Oscar-winning masterpiece The Piano.

Small-screen audiences loved Neill just as much as filmgoers did. He put on a masterclass in villainy as the relentless Chief Inspector Chester Campbell in Peaky Blinders, and decades earlier, he picked up an Emmy nomination for bringing the famous wizard Merlin to life in NBC’s hit 1998 miniseries.

What really makes Neill stand out, though, is his willingness to jump between wildly different genres; he can pivot seamlessly from a terrifying descent into madness in the sci-fi horror cult hit Event Horizon to a heartwarming, eccentric performance in Taika Waititi’s indie comedy Hunt for the Wilderpeople.

He is survived by his two biological children, an adopted daughter, and eight grandchildren.

BREAKING: Beloved New Zealand star Sam Neill has sadly passed away at age 78 surrounded by family in Sydney.



"The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free."



More to come soon. pic.twitter.com/UA89Esp9Lz — 10 News (@10NewsAU) July 13, 2026



Just recently, the actor had announced that he was cancer-free back in April of this year, but it seems his affliction or the extreme efforts it took to fight it, took its toll.

Neill was very open about his battle with stage 3 blood cancer (angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma) and that his cancer battle was very complex. Nevertheless, he approached both life and his recent health struggles with a trademark humor and profound grace that inspired millions.

Born in Northern Ireland and raised in New Zealand, Neill’s impressive acting career began in the late 1970s. Over the next five decades, he leaves behind an incredibly prolific legacy that includes more than 90 feature films and 40-plus TV appearances.

The actor will have posthumous roles in the upcoming Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, which is set to hit theaters on March 26, 2027, and The Last Resort, which is confirmed for release in 2027 but does not have an exact release date.

Neill leaves behind an impressive body of work that will continue to entertain and move many generations to come.