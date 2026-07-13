Jurassic Park And Peaky Blinders Star Sam Neill Passes Away At Age 78

Jurassic Park And Peaky Blinders Star Sam Neill Passes Away At Age 78

Acclaimed actor Sam Neill, whose career included memorable roles in the Jurassic Park franchise and Event Horizon, has passed away, according to an official statement from his family.

News
By MarkJulian - Jul 13, 2026 08:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Jurassic Park
Source: SFFGazette.com

Tragic news has emerged this morning, with reports originating from New Zeland confirming that actor Sam Neill has passed away at the age of 78. News of his passing was first shared by his family through Neill's official Instagram account before being confirmed by multiple major news outlets.

For millions of moviegoers, Neill will forever be remembered as Dr. Alan Grant, the resourceful paleontologist who became one of the defining faces of the Jurassic Park franchise. His portrayal of the reluctant dinosaur expert made him a household name and cemented his place in cinematic history.

It’s the kind of career-defining blockbuster role that stays with both actor and audience alike forever, but the New Zealand native actually spent over fifty years putting together an incredibly eclectic Hollywood resume. Long before he was chased by dinosaurs, he was turning heads in intense dramas like Dead Calm and Jane Campion's Oscar-winning masterpiece The Piano.

Small-screen audiences loved Neill just as much as filmgoers did. He put on a masterclass in villainy as the relentless Chief Inspector Chester Campbell in Peaky Blinders, and decades earlier, he picked up an Emmy nomination for bringing the famous wizard Merlin to life in NBC’s hit 1998 miniseries.

What really makes Neill stand out, though, is his willingness to jump between wildly different genres; he can pivot seamlessly from a terrifying descent into madness in the sci-fi horror cult hit Event Horizon to a heartwarming, eccentric performance in Taika Waititi’s indie comedy Hunt for the Wilderpeople.

He is survived by his two biological children, an adopted daughter, and eight grandchildren.


Sam Neill passing

Just recently, the actor had announced that he was cancer-free back in April of this year, but it seems his affliction or the extreme efforts it took to fight it, took its toll.

Neill was very open about his battle with stage 3 blood cancer (angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma) and that his cancer battle was very complex. Nevertheless, he approached both life and his recent health struggles with a trademark humor and profound grace that inspired millions.

Born in Northern Ireland and raised in New Zealand, Neill’s impressive acting career began in the late 1970s. Over the next five decades, he leaves behind an incredibly prolific legacy that includes more than 90 feature films and 40-plus TV appearances.

The actor will have posthumous roles in the upcoming Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, which is set to hit theaters on  March 26, 2027, and The Last Resort, which is confirmed for release in 2027 but does not have an exact release date.

Neill leaves behind an impressive body of work that will continue to entertain and move many generations to come.

About The Author:
MarkJulian
Member Since 6/8/2011
CBM writer for a decade+.
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TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 7/13/2026, 8:07 AM
RIP
BiffDitko
BiffDitko - 7/13/2026, 8:11 AM
"A Cry In The Dark" "In The Mouth Of Madness" "Jurassic Park" "Event Horizon" "Hunt For The Wilderpeople" and just sooo many more fantastic films. Godspeed sir.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 7/13/2026, 8:13 AM
Sad. Amazing Actor. One of the best. Event Horizon is peak horror for those who have not seen it. Classic. RIP to one of the main actors of my childhood and adult life.
Floke
Floke - 7/13/2026, 8:13 AM
R.I.P
The true hero of Ivanhoe.
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TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 7/13/2026, 8:14 AM
Thank you for the adventure, Dr Grant.

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Rest in peace now.
BiffDitko
BiffDitko - 7/13/2026, 8:15 AM
Glad you mentioned "Hunt For The Wilderpeople" Mrs. Ditko and I have been fans of that one since it came out. Such an incredibly sweet, hilarious, heartfelt movie about Family. So long Heck.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/13/2026, 8:18 AM
An immense talent with infinite charm. I feel fortunate that we got a few more good years with him after his diagnosis.
TheAstoundingMan
TheAstoundingMan - 7/13/2026, 8:19 AM
He had, only in April, announced that he was cancer-free and looking to get back into acting again.

This sucks man. RIP to one of the greats.
emeraldtaurus
emeraldtaurus - 7/13/2026, 8:22 AM
RIP to an amazing talent who starred in some amazing movies.
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 7/13/2026, 8:22 AM
Noooo that sucks
vegetaray
vegetaray - 7/13/2026, 8:27 AM
“I would like to have seen Montana” 😢

Rest easy Dinosaur Man
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/13/2026, 8:28 AM
Very sad. He’s been in so many films and always brought a genuine quality and likability to his performances. He’s a big part of why the first JP was a classic
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 7/13/2026, 8:28 AM
What a way to start the week, such sad news.

RIP Mr. Neill.
Gnostic
Gnostic - 7/13/2026, 8:30 AM
RIP
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 7/13/2026, 8:32 AM
Top actor and lovely bloke :(
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/13/2026, 8:33 AM
May he have the most peaceful of rests.

The "Welcome to Jurassic Park" scene is one of my favorite movie scenes of all time (if not the top spot). It gets me every single time.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/13/2026, 8:33 AM
RIP Mr Neill…

I never saw much of his work but always enjoy him in the films & shows I did watch.

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HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 7/13/2026, 8:49 AM
Thanks for the memories
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 7/13/2026, 8:57 AM
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Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 7/13/2026, 9:03 AM
Found out about this as I was just about to go to sleep.

Another great actor gone.

R.I.P.
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 7/13/2026, 9:04 AM
That's unfortunate.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/13/2026, 9:13 AM
An outstanding actor in the science fiction/horror space!! Rest in peace! You will be missed!
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/13/2026, 9:33 AM
Oh Man, He was one of my favorite! The guy was good in everything he did. RIP!

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