KRAKEN Monster Movie Brings Kaiju-Sized Mythical Terror To A Norwegian Fjord

Move over Godzilla and King Kong, the United States and Japan aren’t the only countries capable of crafting massive monster epics!

Norway is jumping into the kaiju arena with its own spin on a legendary beast, one rooted not in pop culture, but in centuries of Norse maritime mythology.

Director Pål Øie helms the upcoming creature feature, supported by a cast that includes Sara Khorami, Mikkel Bratt Silset, Ingvild Holthe Bygdnes, Jenny Evensen, and Steinar Klouman Hallert.

The story centers on Johanne, a marine biologist who heads to the isolated village of Vangsnes to evaluate its fish-farming operations.

However, Johanne's straightforward research trip quickly changes from something routine and by the numbers into something far more deadly.

Unexplainable events, tentacle and sucker sightings near the water, and a string of gruesome biomarine deaths all seem to circle back to the fjord’s shadowy depths, where locals whisper that an ancient, mountain-sized creature has slumbered for centuries.

Although many modern audiences associate the kraken with Greek lore, that connection is actually a relatively recent misunderstanding.

The sea monster’s origins trace back to Norwegian and Greenlandic seafaring legends from as early as the 12th and 13th centuries.

Sailors of the time described a monstrous being called the Hafgufa, or “sea mist,” so massive it could be mistaken for land itself. Historians widely believe these early tales gave rise to the kraken legend as we know it today.

The misconception linking it to Greek myths can be credited mostly to pop culture, especially the 1981 Clash of the Titans and its 2010 remake, both of which reimagined the beast for a Mediterranean setting.

Øie’s film is currently slated to hit theaters in Norway on February 6, 2026.

As of now, a North American release date, or even confirmation of a streaming distributor, hasn’t been announced, but given the global appetite for myth-driven monster tales, it seems likely that international audiences won’t be left waiting forever.

Japan fears Godzilla. Norway fears the Kraken. Kaiju fans will like this one!

"When a village in the Sognefjord is struck by mysterious events, marine biologist Johanne Berge is reluctantly sent to investigate. Strange natural phenomena, strange sounds from the depths, and a tragic accident raise suspicions that something dangerous is threatening the fjord. As Johanne fights both environmental destruction and her own past, she must uncover the truth before the horrors of the deep take over."