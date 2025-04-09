NEUROMANCER: Briana Middleton Dons A New Costume As Molly Millions In Latest Set Photos

We recently got our first look at Graham Roland and J. D. Dillard's upcoming streaming adaptation of William Gibson's Cyberpunk classic, Neuromancer, via some revealing set photos featuring Briana Middleton (Sharper, The Inheritance) as Molly Millions, and we now have another look at the actress sporting a very different costume.

Molly, also known as Sally Shears and Rose Kolodny, was first introduced in Gibson's 1981 short story Johnny Mnemonic (which was adapted as a critically-lambasted 1995 movie starring Keanu Reeves) before going on to play a more significant role in the Sprawl Trilogy, Neuromancer (1984), Count Zero (1986), and Mona Lisa Overdrive (1988).

Millions is a ruthless, but honourable "razorgirl" (street samurai) with augmented reflexes and cybernetic implants, including razor-sharp retractable blades underneath her fingernails and vision-enhancing mirrored lenses covering her eye-sockets.

So far, Middleton is the only main cast member to be spotted on set, but other photos have revealed some background actors in various Cyberpunk-inspired outfits.

According to the show's official logline, "Neuromancer follows a damaged, top-rung super-hacker named Case (Calum Turner) who is thrust into a web of digital espionage and high stakes crime with his partner Molly (Middleton), a razor-girl assassin with mirrored eyes, aiming to pull a heist on a corporate dynasty with untold secrets."

You can check out the latest shots and a video at the links below.

Briana Middleton as Molly in Neuromancer! pic.twitter.com/oimGh3Ny4o — UnBoxPHD (@UnBoxPHD) April 8, 2025

Emma Laird will also play a key role in the series. Her character has not been disclosed, but there's a lot of speculation that she'll play Linda Lee.

Here's what the Mayor of Kingstown star had to say about the project during a recent interview with Collider.

"I didn’t get the scripts until we shot in Tokyo in January. I landed in Tokyo, and I was like, 'Guys, I only have Episode 1. Can you help me out?' But the character’s really cool, and I read half the book, and they’ve managed to capture what is in the source material really, really well. There are a lot of characters. It’s very complex. It’s a very confusing book, but I think somehow bringing that onto the screen helps tell that story maybe a bit more clearly."

Neuromancer also stars Callum Turner as Case, Joseph Lee as Hideo, Mark Strong as Armitage, Clémence Poésy as Marie-France Tessier, aka Lady 3Jane, Peter Sarsgaard as John Ashpool, Dane DeHaan as Peter Riviera, Max Irons as Jean Tessier-Ashpool, André De Shields as Julius Deane and Marc Menchaca as Dixie Flatline.

The show is set to run for 10 episodes. No premiere date has been announced.