SPACEBALLS II Wraps Production; Daphne Zuniga Shares Cast Photo Featuring Bill Pullman, Rick Moranis, & More

The long-awaited sequel to Mel Brooks' sci-fi spoof, Spaceballs, has wrapped production in Australia, and star Daphne Zuniga has shared a cast photo from the wrap party...

By MarkCassidy - Dec 03, 2025 12:12 PM EST
The Schwartz is strong with this one...

The long-awaited Spaceballs sequel that was officially announced last year recently set a 2027 release, and the movie has now wrapped production in Australia. 

Star Daphne Zuniga, who will return as Princess Vespa, shared a photo from the wrap party which also features Bill Pullman (Lone Starr), Rick Moranis (Dark Helmet), director Josh Greenbaum, and Josh Gad, who is believed to be playing the son of Barf (the late John Candy).

The legendary Mel Brooks - who celebrated his 99th birthday over the summer - will also reprise his three roles as Yogurt, Zen Yiddish, and President Skroob.

Keke Palmer (One of Them Days) will also star as a character named Destiny, and Lewis Pullman (Thunderbolts*) is set to join his father in the sequel as the son of Lone Starr and Princess Vespa, Starburst.

Plot details are still under wraps, but the original movie was a full-on farce, following the general plot of Star Wars: A New Hope while also making fun of other space-set or sci-fi properties such as Star Trek, 2001: A Space Odyssey, Planet of the Apes and Alien.

Moranis revealed that he pitched a sequel to Brooks back in 2013 with the proposed title Spaceballs III: The Search for Spaceballs II. Nothing ever came of it, but in 2015, Brooks said that he would be interested in releasing a new movie after the next Star Wars film and hoped that Moranis would reprise his role. The legendary filmmaker said he'd like this version of the movie to be called Spaceballs 2: The Search for More Money.

Spaceballs received mixed reviews upon release (it sits at 52% on Rotten Tomatoes), but it has developed a loyal following over the years

Gad responded to the news via an Instagram post shortly after the story broke.

"My phone has never exploded as hard as it did today. We are very excited! Early days still, but working with the legendary Mel freaking Brooks to make something worthy of this franchise and his legacy has been a dream come true. @benjisamit @cubanmissiledh @josh.greenbaum @kevinsalter1 and I worship at the alter of all things Brooks and we are doing everything in our power alongside Mel to make sure you get what you’ve waited 37 long years for. EVERYTHING."

Brooks shared the following teaser for the movie, which features some fun digs at the MCU, DCU and various other movie franchises.

"In a distant galaxy, planet Spaceball has depleted its air supply, leaving its citizens reliant on a product called "Perri-Air." In desperation, Spaceball's leader President Skroob (Mel Brooks) orders the evil Dark Helmet (Rick Moranis) to kidnap Princess Vespa (Daphne Zuniga) of oxygen-rich Druidia and hold her hostage in exchange for air. But help arrives for the Princess in the form of renegade space pilot Lone Starr (Bill Pullman) and his half-man, half-dog partner, Barf (John Candy)."

Are you looking forward to a new Spaceballs movie?

“This Is What Fascism Does”: THE MATRIX Co-Director Addresses The Film Being Co-Opted For Right-Wing Ideology
KRAKEN Monster Movie Brings Kaiju-Sized Mythical Terror To A Norwegian Fjord
SATW42
SATW42 - 12/3/2025, 12:14 PM
I'm so glad they finished filming while Brooks is still here
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/3/2025, 12:24 PM
Cool , the first movie is a fun parody flick so looking forward to this!!.

Also I really do hope Lewis Pullman is playing a parody/pastiche of Kylo Ren since I think he would nail it imo.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 12/3/2025, 12:25 PM
Why do they look like they were cast as 2 face?
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 12/3/2025, 12:25 PM
Josh Gad?
User Comment Image
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 12/3/2025, 12:26 PM
Please
User Comment Image
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 12/3/2025, 12:26 PM
If they can at least hit the level of HOTWP2 , I'll be happy
JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 12/3/2025, 12:37 PM
I'm so hesitant about this, as most sequels to comedies are terrible. Especially when they wait 20+ years to make it. However, this is one of my all time favorites, so I am still really pumped
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 12/3/2025, 12:37 PM
User Comment Image
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 12/3/2025, 1:07 PM
I checked out as soon as I heard Gad was involved.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 12/3/2025, 1:37 PM
"SPACEBALLS II: THE SEARCH FOR MORE MONEY"

